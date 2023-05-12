The Ultimate Grammarly 2023 Price Guide: How Much Does Grammarly Cost and What Does It Offer?

For the past three years, I have relied on Grammarly Premium to help improve my written work. Grammarly is an AI-powered writing assistance platform that helps users catch grammar errors, refine their tone and clarity, and perfect their written output. As one of its top users, I have found that not only has it helped me identify errors more quickly and efficiently, but also it has enabled me to produce work of a higher quality than I would otherwise be able to achieve.

The advanced features within Grammarly Premium have provided countless helpful insights over the years. For example, its Plagiarism Checker allows me to check for any accidental plagiarism or source misattribution in my text; its Tone Detector assists me in refining my writing style for different audiences; and its Readability Score provides valuable feedback on how to make my writing more accessible and engaging for readers. In addition, its Vocabulary Enhancer has been invaluable in helping me find fresh new words with which to enrich my writing.

Overall, using Grammarly Premium has drastically enhanced my writing process and improved the quality of my work. It is no wonder why so many writers trust this reliable tool – Grammarly is invaluable for those seeking to take their craft to the next level.

In the upcoming sections, we’ll explore the different plans available for Grammarly, their corresponding features, and their associated costs. By the end of this article, you should have a better understanding of Grammarly’s pricing structure and how it can contribute to the improvement of your writing journey.

Grammarly Pricing Overview

Free Plan

Grammarly offers a free plan that can be used by anyone who wants to enhance their writing. The free plan gives users access to basic grammar, spelling, and punctuation checks. This is a great option for individuals looking for a basic tool to improve their written communication.

Premium Plan

When it comes to Grammarly Premium, there are different subscription options available:

Monthly : $29.95 per month

: $29.95 per month Quarterly : $19.98 per month (billed as one payment of $59.95)

: $19.98 per month (billed as one payment of $59.95) Annual: $11.66 per month (billed as one payment of $139.95)

The Premium plan includes advanced features like full-sentence rewrites, vocabulary ideas, and tone suggestions. This plan suits content writers, educators, and individuals who require more comprehensive writing assistance.

Grammarly Business

Grammarly Business is designed for teams and organizations, providing additional features such as a style guide and centralized billing. The pricing for Grammarly Business depends on the number of seats:

Monthly subscription : $25 per seat/month

: $25 per seat/month Annual subscription : 3-9 seats: $180 per seat annually ($15 per seat/month)

:

It is important to note that monthly and annual subscriptions for Grammarly Business require a minimum of three seats. This plan is ideal for businesses, teams, and enterprises that must maintain a consistent writing style and tone across all their communication.

In summary, Grammarly offers a range of pricing options to cater to individual users, educators, and businesses. Users can choose between the Free plan, Premium plan, or Grammarly Business depending on their specific needs and requirements.

Pricing Breakdown

Individual Plans

As an individual user, Grammarly offers different subscription plans to cater to your needs:

Monthly plan : $29.95/month

: $29.95/month Quarterly Subscription: $19.98/month (billed as one payment of $59.95)

$19.98/month (billed as one payment of $59.95) Annual Subscription: $11.66/month (billed as one payment of $139.95)

These plans provide various features such as grammar, punctuation, spelling checks, style suggestions, vocabulary ideas, and more. They also include the Grammarly desktop app and integration with Microsoft Word, Google Docs, and social media platforms like Facebook.

Education Plans

For educational institutions, Grammarly provides:

Grammarly for Education: Custom pricing options for universities and schools.

This plan includes features tailored for educational purposes, such as plagiarism detection, assignments review, and assisting students with improving their writing skills. It integrates well with learning management systems and provides the organization’s account roles and permissions management.

Business Plans

Grammarly Business caters to organizations looking for team solutions:

Monthly Subscription : $25/seat/month (for teams of three and up, billed as one payment for all seats)

: $25/seat/month (for teams of three and up, billed as one payment for all seats) Annual Subscription : Pricing depends on team size: 3-9 seats: $180 per seat annually / $15 average cost per month

: Pricing depends on team size:

Business plans include style guides, centralized billing, volume discounts, and a self-checkout process. You can request invoices and pay using various methods, such as credit cards, PayPal, bank transfer, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

In addition to writing suggestions and quality improvements, Grammarly Business offers an analytics dashboard, brand tones, encryption, and SOC 2 compliance for privacy and security measures.

Features and Benefits

Basic Writing Suggestions

As a Grammarly user, I appreciate the AI-powered writing assistant’s attention to detail regarding basic writing suggestions. With Grammarly Premium, I can access real-time grammar, punctuation, and spelling corrections to improve my writing quality. This is particularly helpful when composing emails, social media posts, and other content.

Full-Sentence Rewrites

Grammarly Premium offers an advanced feature called full-sentence rewrites that enhances the clarity of my writing. This tool goes beyond simple error detection by rephrasing entire sentences for added clarity and coherence. It enables me to write more effectively and maintain a consistent style across my written work.

Tone Suggestions

One of the standout features of Grammarly Premium is tone suggestions. When using the Premium version, I receive tailored suggestions to improve my writing’s tone, ensuring my message is conveyed accurately, considering the context and audience. This is especially beneficial when crafting emails, social media posts, or content where understanding the recipient’s perspective is crucial.

In addition to these benefits, Grammarly Premium also offers vocabulary ideas to enrich my writing, proofreading services to refine final drafts, and built-in plagiarism detection to ensure the authenticity of my work. Moreover, Grammarly respects my privacy, providing secure data encryption and maintaining the confidentiality of my written content.

As a Grammarly Premium subscriber, I have experienced a productivity boost and improved writing quality. With its wide range of advanced features, Grammarly Premium continues to be an instrumental tool in successfully elevating my writing skills across various platforms.

GrammarlyGo

I recently started using GrammarlyGo. This innovative tool is an on-demand generative AI writing assistant, enabling users to quickly compose, rewrite, ideate, and respond to emails and other written content. As a user, I find that GrammarlyGo goes beyond just checking grammar and spelling by offering personalized suggestions based on context and my preferred voice. This allows me to maintain authenticity while benefiting from the AI’s recommendations.

GrammarlyGo is currently in its beta stage and being rolled out to various types of users. This includes not only Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education customers but also users using the free version of Grammarly in select markets. It’s worth noting that this feature is expected to expand its availability.

This on-demand generative AI tool offers several impressive capabilities, such as:

Ideate : GrammarlyGo provides users with new perspectives and an instant structure for brainstorming and outlining ideas. This enables me to explore different options and potential aspects of a topic before deciding on a specific direction for my writing.

: GrammarlyGo provides users with new perspectives and an instant structure for brainstorming and outlining ideas. This enables me to explore different options and potential aspects of a topic before deciding on a specific direction for my writing. Reply : As someone who often struggles with drafting quick email responses, I appreciate how GrammarlyGo offers context-specific prompts that save time without compromising clarity or professionalism.

: As someone who often struggles with drafting quick email responses, I appreciate how GrammarlyGo offers context-specific prompts that save time without compromising clarity or professionalism. Personalize: GrammarlyGo enables users to set up tailored style controls to ensure that generated text aligns with their preferred voice and style. I find this particularly useful in maintaining consistency across my written content.

In summary, GrammarlyGo is a powerful, personalized AI writing assistant currently in beta and being introduced to many Grammarly users. With features like ideation, swift replies, and customization, I believe this tool can revolutionize how we approach writing tasks and communication, allowing for more efficient, authentic, and high-quality content.

Compatibility and Integrations

Microsoft Word

As a Grammarly user, I can confidently say that Grammarly integrates smoothly with Microsoft Word. This integration allows me to access Grammarly’s features within my Word documents, with the benefit of real-time suggestions and error corrections. To utilize this feature, install the Grammarly add-in for Microsoft Office, which supports Windows and Mac operating systems.

Google Docs

In addition to Microsoft Word, Grammarly also integrates with Google Docs. I find it quite effective in assisting with my writing needs. To use Grammarly in Google Docs, you install the Grammarly browser extension for Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. After installation, the extension effortlessly provides writing assistance while working on documents in Google Docs.

Social Media

One of the most appealing aspects of Grammarly is its compatibility with various social media platforms. With its browser extensions, I can benefit from Grammarly’s features while drafting posts on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and WordPress. Additionally, Grammarly works with numerous web apps, such as Gmail, Confluence, Jira, Salesforce, and Hubspot. This wide range of compatibility makes my online writing experience significantly more refined and error-free.

Security and Privacy

Encryption

As an avid user of Grammarly, I can attest to the importance of security and privacy in my written content. I appreciate that Grammarly uses encryption to protect my data. This ensures that my information is secure using the free version or the Premium subscription. I’ve found that this encryption practice helps to maintain my trust in the platform.

Confidentiality

In addition to encryption, I value Grammarly’s commitment to confidentiality. Their dedication to keeping user content secure and private is significant. They achieve this through access management, limiting who can access users’ data, and ensuring that Grammarly employees undergo thorough privacy and security training every year. I don’t give it much thought, but I find comfort in knowing that my information isn’t compromised.

SOC 2

Moreover, Grammarly has obtained a SOC 2 report on security and privacy. This audit conducted by third-party reviewers ensures that a company’s security practices are up to par. Being a member of the Cloud Security Alliance further demonstrates Grammarly’s commitment to safeguarding user data. As a user, having this additional layer of transparency and trust generates confidence in the platform’s security and privacy measures.

FAQs

How much does Grammarly cost for each plan?

As a user of Grammarly, I found that they offer various plans catering to different users’ needs:

Free : This plan includes basic writing suggestions, text generation, and tone detection.

: This plan includes basic writing suggestions, text generation, and tone detection. Premium : Starting at $12.00/month, Grammarly Premium provides everything in the Free plan plus full-sentence rewrites, vocabulary ideas, and tone suggestions.

: Starting at $12.00/month, Grammarly Premium provides everything in the Free plan plus full-sentence rewrites, vocabulary ideas, and tone suggestions. Business: For teams, Grammarly Business is priced at $25/seat/month for monthly subscriptions and ranges from $15 to $20/seat/month for annual subscriptions, depending on the number of seats.

What are the subscription options for Grammarly Premium?

I have been using the quarterly plan since January 2020. Grammarly Premium offers three different subscription options:

Monthly : $29.95/month

: $29.95/month Quarterly : $19.98/month (billed as one payment of $59.95)

: $19.98/month (billed as one payment of $59.95) Annual: $11.66/month (billed as one payment of $139.95)

Does Grammarly offer discounts?

Yes, Grammarly provides discounts for users who choose longer subscription terms. For example, selecting the annual plan will save you close to 61% compared to the monthly subscription. Additionally, team subscriptions for Grammarly Business also offer discounts based on the number of seats.

Can I switch plans or cancel my subscription later?

As a Grammarly user, I can confirm that you can switch plans or cancel your subscription anytime. You can access your account settings on the Grammarly website to do so.

Is Grammarly compatible with Microsoft Word?

Yes, Grammarly has a dedicated add-in for Microsoft Word, which allows you to access Grammarly’s features directly within Word. However, please note that Grammarly’s support for Word Online is limited.

Please let me know if you have any more questions or require clarification.

