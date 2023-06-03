Grammarly Business Pricing: Essential Guide for Enterprises

Grammarly Business is a popular writing enhancement tool that provides advanced writing feedback for teams in various industries. Known for its accuracy, ease of use, and integration with popular platforms, this tool is an essential resource in the digital realm, where clear and concise communication is paramount. Its pricing structure accommodates the needs of different team sizes, allowing companies to choose an appropriate plan for their budget and requirements. The pricing for Grammarly Business varies based on the number of team members and the choice between monthly or annual subscriptions. For smaller teams of 3-9 members, the annual cost is $180 per seat, translating to an average of $15 per month. As the team’s size increases from 10-49 members, the annual cost reduces slightly to $174 per seat, averaging $14.50 per month. Custom plans are available for larger teams, offering additional discounts and tailored solutions. With its flexible pricing options, Grammarly Business equips organizations with the ability to enhance team collaboration by providing real-time writing feedback, style guides, and seamless integration. By offering centralized billing and an affordable monthly rate, Grammarly Business remains an accessible resource enabling companies to improve their communication standards and minimize errors.

Grammarly Business Pricing Overview Grammarly Business is a must-have writing assistant tool to improve professional writing quality and team communication. This section will provide a detailed overview of the pricing structure for Grammarly Business, focusing on Monthly and Annual Plans, Cost per Seat, and Volume Discounts. Monthly and Annual Plans Grammarly Business offers both monthly and annual plans for users. Each plan’s cost varies depending on the number of team members or seats required. Cost per Seat The cost per seat varies based on the chosen plan and the number of team members. Below is the breakdown of Grammarly Business pricing per seat: 3—9 seats: $180 per seat annually, or $15 average cost per month

10—49 seats: $174 per seat annually, or $14.50 average cost per month The platform also provides a monthly subscription option at a fixed rate of $25/seat/month. Volume Discounts Grammarly Business offers volume discounts for team subscriptions, reflected in the abovementioned cost-per-seat structure. As the number of seats increases, the average monthly cost decreases, resulting in significant savings for larger teams. It is important to note that the pricing mentioned above is in United States dollars (USD). Non-US users must convert the pricing to their local currency, which might vary slightly due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Features and Benefits Full-Sentence Rewrites and Tone Suggestions Grammarly Business offers valuable features like full-sentence rewrites and tone suggestions to communicate clearly and concisely. These features help users ensure their writing is accurate and convey the intended message effectively. Integration with Other Tools One of the key benefits of Grammarly Business is its seamless integration with existing platforms and tools. This flexibility allows team members to use Grammarly across various applications, making it an essential resource for improving communication and writing quality. Custom Style Guides Grammarly Business offers a custom style guide feature that allows teams to create and share organization-specific writing guidelines. By leveraging style guides, companies can maintain a consistent brand tone in their writing, thus reinforcing their brand image and values. Analytics Dashboard The Grammarly Business plan provides users with access to an analytics dashboard. This dashboard delivers valuable insights into team members' writing trends and habits, enabling organizations to identify potential areas for improvement and target training efforts accordingly.

Security and Data Protection Encryption Grammarly ensures the safety of its users' data through industry-standard data protection measures. The company protects user and team information by employing encryption mechanisms, ensuring their words remain their own. Enterprise-Grade Security System Grammarly deploys an enterprise-grade security system that safeguards its product ecosystem. With secure infrastructure and third-party verification, the company continually verifies and improves its security practices. Additionally, Grammarly upholds the principle of data ownership by not selling user information to third parties or allowing advertising based on user data. Through these efforts, Grammarly has gained the trust of well-known bloggers and reputable online publications, making it a secure and reliable choice for businesses seeking to improve their written communications.

Payment Methods and Options Credit and Debit Cards Grammarly Business accepts payments via credit and debit cards, including major providers such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. This provides customers a convenient and secure way to pay for their Grammarly Business subscription, ensuring uninterrupted access to the service. Transactions are encrypted and processed securely to protect sensitive information. PayPal For those who prefer to use PayPal for online transactions, Grammarly Business also accepts this payment method. This allows customers to enjoy the convenience of PayPal’s secure and speedy payment processing. Customers can link their Grammarly Business account to their PayPal account to streamline the payment process and ensure timely renewals. Bank Transfer In some cases, Grammarly Business may accommodate bank transfer payments. It is crucial to contact Grammarly’s support team to inquire about this option and receive the necessary information for this payment method. When using bank transfers, it is essential to use accurate and complete information to ensure a smooth transaction and avoid delays in access to the service. Grammarly Business offers various payment options to accommodate customers’ needs. These include credit and debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers (subject to inquiry). These choices provide flexibility, security, and convenience to businesses looking to improve their team’s communication with Grammarly’s powerful writing tool.

Discounts for Educational Institutions Educational institutions can enjoy discounts on Grammarly offerings for larger teams. The pricing for Grammarly Business, which is suitable for educational purposes, starts at $15.00 per member per month for teams of up to 10 members. Additionally, the platform offers discounts for teams larger than 10 members: 10-49 seats: $14.50 average cost per month (billed as $174 per seat annually)

50-149 seats: $12.50 average cost per month (billed as $150 per seat annually) These discounts make Grammarly for Education accessible and cost-effective for educational institutions for small and large teams.

