Fiverr Levels Explained: Unlocking Your Earning Potential

Fiverr, a popular online marketplace for freelancers, offers its sellers a unique system of levels to help build trust and credibility with potential clients. This leveling system includes three main tiers: Level 1, Level 2, and Top Rated Seller, each with its requirements and benefits. Understanding and navigating these levels can be crucial for buyers and sellers to optimize their experiences on the platform. As sellers progress through the levels, they unlock additional features, such as offering more service “gigs,” higher-value packages, and priority customer support. These levels also serve as a badge of accomplishment, showcasing the seller’s dedication and hard work in consistently delivering quality services to their clients. For buyers, the Fiverr levels system offers a way to quickly gauge a seller’s experience and reliability before deciding to work with them. By understanding the requirements and achievements of each level, buyers can make a more informed decision and find the right freelancer to complete their projects.

Understanding Fiverr Levels Fiverr offers various seller levels to help buyers and freelancers navigate their marketplace. Each level has different requirements and benefits designed to improve the overall experience for all parties involved. This section will discuss the different Fiverr levels and their corresponding features. New Seller New Sellers are those who have recently joined the Fiverr platform. It is the starting point for all freelancers, allowing them to become familiar with the Fiverr ecosystem. Although they have limited gig extras and are limited to seven gigs, new sellers can still provide quality services to their clients. To move to the next level, the following requirements must be met: Complete 60 days on the platform

Earn at least $400

Complete at least 10 individual orders (all time)

Maintain a 4.7 rating or above

Have a metric of 90% (completion, response, and on-time delivery) Level 1 Seller Once the New Seller requirements have been met, sellers can advance to Level 1 Seller status. They gain access to additional gig extras, can showcase more of their skills, and have an increased limit on the number of active gigs. Requirements for Level 1 Seller status include: Complete 120 days on the platform

Earn at least $2,000

Complete at least 50 individual orders (all time)

Maintain a 4.7 rating or above

Have a metric of 90% (completion, response, and on-time delivery) Level 2 Seller Level 2 Sellers have demonstrated high consistency, professionalism, and expertise. They enjoy more benefits, such as priority customer support and sending custom offers up to $20,000. The increased visibility on the platform also helps them attract more clients. Requirements for Top Rated Seller status include: Complete 180 days on the platform

Earn at least $20,000

Complete at least 100 individual orders (all time)

Maintain a 4.7 rating or above

Have a metric of 90% (completion, response, and on-time delivery)

Receive no warnings in the past 30 days Top Rated Seller The Top Rated Seller level is the pinnacle of the Fiverr seller level system, reserved for the most accomplished and reliable freelancers. They receive VIP support, are more likely to access Fiverr Pro, and can act as mentors for other sellers. In the evaluation process, Top Rated Sellers are manually reviewed by Fiverr’s team to ensure they represent the best of the platform. By understanding the Fiverr seller levels, freelancers can strive to improve their services and reach higher levels. At the same time, buyers can make more informed decisions based on a seller’s experience and success.

Requirements and Evaluation Order Completion Rate The order completion rate is crucial in determining a seller’s level on Fiverr. This rate is calculated by dividing the total number of orders completed by the total number of orders received. A higher order completion rate indicates a greater level of customer satisfaction and can lead to earning a higher Fiverr level for sellers. To maintain level 1 and 2 status, sellers must maintain an order completion rate of at least 90%. On-Time Delivery On-time delivery is another important aspect of a seller’s performance on Fiverr. Ensuring that orders are delivered within the agreed timeframe contributes significantly to buyer satisfaction. Sellers must maintain an on-time delivery rate of at least 90% to achieve level 1 and level 2 statuses. To calculate the on-time delivery score, divide the total number of orders delivered on time by the total number of orders received. Response Rate Communication plays a critical role in a Fiverr seller’s success. A seller’s response rate is determined by taking the number of messages replied to within 24 hours divided by the total number of messages received. A higher response rate score signifies that the seller is responsive and readily available to assist buyers. Fiverr level 1 and level 2 sellers must maintain a response rate of at least 90%. Warnings Adherence to Fiverr’s Terms of Service (ToS) is imperative for all active sellers. Receiving warnings for non-compliance with ToS can affect a seller’s status level. To maintain level 1 and 2 standings, sellers must receive no Fiverr warnings within 30 days. By meeting the order completion rate, on-time delivery, response rate, and minimal warnings benchmarks, sellers can effectively demonstrate their performance and eligibility for level 1 and level 2 standings on Fiverr. This allows them to unlock additional gig extras and enjoy benefits such as priority customer support, further enhancing their experience on the platform.

Benefits and Advantages Extra Services Fiverr’s seller-level system offers various benefits and advantages to its users. For instance, sellers can offer extra services in their gigs as they progress through the levels. These additional services allow sellers to increase their earnings and offer more value to their buyers. With each new level, sellers can offer more extras tailored to their customer’s needs, increasing the customization options available for each gig. Moreover, higher-level sellers can also benefit from improved visibility on the platform, leading to better chances of attracting new buyers. A higher level often represents a higher level of seniority and quality service, which can significantly impact potential buyers’ trust on the platform. Fiverr Pro Seller Another noteworthy advantage of the Fiverr seller-level system is the opportunity for sellers to apply for the Fiverr Pro status. The Fiverr Pro program is designed to showcase the best of the best freelancers on the platform, delivering superb service to customers looking for top-tier professionals in their respective fields. The application process for becoming a Fiverr Pro seller is rigorous, as Fiverr aims to ensure that only those providing high-quality service are awarded the prestigious Fiverr Pro badge. Once a seller obtains this top-level status, they can significantly benefit from the following: Enhanced visibility on the platform, as Fiverr Pro gigs receive priority placement in search results

Access to higher-paying jobs, attracting a more exclusive clientele

Greater credibility among potential buyers, facilitated by the Fiverr Pro badge displayed on their profile and gigs In summary, Fiverr’s seller-level system enables sellers to unlock additional features and benefits as they progress through the platform. This ranges from offering extra services and gaining better visibility to potentially becoming part of the elite Fiverr Pro community. These benefits contribute to an enhanced experience for buyers and sellers, ensuring high-quality service and effective communication between parties, ultimately maintaining Fiverr’s position as a leading freelance marketplace.

Maintaining and Improving Your Level Providing Quality Work To maintain and improve their level on Fiverr, sellers should focus on providing high-quality work to their buyers. Delivering exceptional service increases the chances of receiving positive reviews, leading to a high rating. A good rating significantly impacts a seller’s placement in search results and, ultimately, their earnings. Some ways to ensure quality work: Focus on a niche area where expertise can be showcased.

Keep up-to-date with industry trends and relevant technology.

Continuously improve skills related to the services offered. Effective Communication Another key aspect of maintaining and advancing as a seller is effective communication. Through clear and timely correspondence, sellers can better understand buyers’ expectations and avoid misunderstandings. Utilizing Fiverr’s inbox allows for smooth, transparent communication, building trust between the buyer and seller. Some tips for effective communication: Respond promptly to messages and order-related questions.

Be clear and concise about the service details and requirements.

Address any issues or revisions professionally, without conflict. Delivery Time Management Timely delivery of orders is essential for maintaining a high rating and level on Fiverr. Sellers should accurately estimate the time they need for a particular project and avoid over-committing. Proper time management can help prevent breaches of delivery deadlines and unsatisfied customers. Level 2 sellers, for example, are expected to show high buyer satisfaction and efficient delivery time. Managing delivery time effectively: Set realistic timelines by considering the complexity of the task.

Use Fiverr’s delivery time extension function if more time is needed.

Keep track of active orders and prioritize work accordingly. To maintain their level, sellers must also adhere to Fiverr’s rules and guidelines, avoiding warnings and violations. Sellers can enjoy increased visibility in search results and a higher standing within the Fiverr community by providing exceptional service, effective communication, and timely delivery. FAQs

What are the different Fiverr levels? Fiverr has three levels for freelancers: Level One, Level Two, and Top-Rated Seller. New sellers start without a level and can climb the ladder based on criteria such as completing orders, maintaining high ratings, and offering exceptional customer service. How can a seller achieve Level One? To reach Level One, a seller must: Be active on Fiverr for 60 days

Complete at least 10 orders

Maintain a 4.7-star rating or higher

Have a low order cancellation rate What are the benefits of being a Level One seller? A Level One seller can enjoy: Ability to send 10 offers to buyers daily

Earning eligibility for customer support priority

Receiving a level badge to showcase credibility What does it take to achieve Level Two? To reach Level Two, a seller must: Maintain Level One status for 60 days

Complete at least 50 orders

Achieve a 4.7-star rating or higher across all orders

Keep a low order cancellation rate What are the perks at Level Two? Level Two sellers can benefit from: Sending 15 offers to buyers daily

Able to create up to 20 active gigs

Access to priority customer support

Ability to create 4 gig extras How does one become a Top-Rated Seller? Reaching the Top-Rated Seller status is by invitation only. Fiverr’s editorial team reviews eligible sellers with: A minimum of 180 days on the platform

Completion of at least 100 orders

A 4.7-star rating or higher

Consistent high-quality work and excellent customer service What are the advantages of being a Top-Rated Seller? A Top-Rated Seller enjoys perks such as: Sending 20 offers to buyers daily

Create up to 30 gigs

Access to priority customer support

Featuring gigs on promotional listings

Ability to create 5 gig extras