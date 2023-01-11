Five Questions You Should Ask During Job Interviews

Job interviews look almost nothing like they used to only a handful of years ago. That’s large because of the massive changes that the professional workforce has witnessed over the last several years, from technological advancements and integrations to shifts in the status of the economy and, most recently, the long-lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the technological advancements and integrations that have taken place over the past decade, many companies and sectors of the economy were already set up to handle a significant transition to a remote workforce. However, very few brands were already procedurally prepared for such a substantial shift in the professional environment.

As more and more businesses shifted to remote and digital operations, more and more professional roles have become work-from-home, remote, or hybrid. Not only that, but many people are still looking for steady employment in today’s society due to the layoffs and volatility that followed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the new nature of the remote work world and more and more individuals hitting the job hunt hard once again, it’s essential to know which questions to ask during an interview. After all, asking the right questions can set you apart as a candidate, help you find a role that suits you, and help to ensure you put yourself in a culture that promotes healthy team dynamics.

1. What Would My Average day-to-day Look Like?

Starting with a question about the day-to-day or week-to-week schedule for the position you’re being considered for is a good and easy way to get an idea of what your regular routine will look like throughout any given week. When the interviewer or hiring manager gives you the answer, you can look for any specific responsibilities or obligations that may seem out of your wheelhouse or give you any concerns. Then, you can ask any follow-up questions that you need for clarity.

This question should also help you decide if this role will make you happy, assuming the interview goes well and they make you an offer. If it starts to sound like the day-to-day routine isn’t going to excite you or bring you any fulfillment, perhaps you’ll be better off looking elsewhere.

Regardless, the answer to this question should provide clear direction and insight into where you want to take your career and if the opportunity in front of you is the one for you.

2. Is There an Opportunity for Growth and Advancement?

This is a classic interviewee question that might be slightly obvious, but it’s so important it’s well worth discussing here. In most interview situations, you will want to ask about the advancement and growth opportunities available for the position. This way, you’ll get an idea if there’s any potential for upward movement through that company or if this will be a role you find yourself in for the significant future.

Suppose you’re an ambitious person at the start of your career or a seasoned professional looking to take the next step in your professional life. In that case, this is an especially critical question, as the answer could determine whether you accept the offer when made.

3. What Makes This Company Special in Your Eyes?

At some point, work is just working, and the primary motivation for employees is to make money and live comfortably. However, work can be so much more than that. If you find your true vocation and are lucky enough to make a career out of it, work won’t always feel like work. You might even enjoy what you do for work from time to time.

This is why asking the interviewer or hiring manager what makes the company unique to them is such a good question. Getting someone’s first-hand insight and experience with a company or brand can illuminate some benefits of working there.

4. What Does the Position Pay?

No matter what the position is, compensation matters. By asking hiring managers and interviewers what the position pays up front, you’ll have a much better chance at securing a role that meets your financial standards.

If the interviewer or hiring manager is shifty and tries to dodge the answer, this could be a big red flag, and you may want to consider other offers or interviews.

5. What’s Your Favorite Thing About Working Here? What Needs Improvement?

To finish the list is a question that gives the interviewer a chance to be honest, and even gives you some direction on how you can be of value in your role if hired. By asking what their favorite part about the company is and what needs work, interviewees can garner a bit more insight into what it’s genuinely like to be an employee of that company.

What is the best way to get an idea of a job’s day-to-day routine?

The best way to get an idea of a job’s day-to-day routine is to ask the interviewer or hiring manager about the specifics. They should be able to give you a clear and detailed answer that provides insight into your daily tasks, responsibilities, and obligations.

What questions should I ask in an interview to assess if there are opportunities for growth and advancement?

When interviewing, it’s essential to ask questions about potential opportunities for growth and advancement within the company. Ask questions such as “what kind of development and promotion plans do you have available?” or “how often do employees move up within the company?”. These questions can help you determine if this role is right for you and your career aspirations.

What are some common questions to ask about the company?

Common questions to ask about the company include: “What makes this company special?”, “What is your favorite thing about working here?” and “What needs improvement?”. Asking these questions will give you more insight into what it’s like to work at that particular company and whether or not it’s a good fit for you.

How can I get an idea of the compensation offered by a prospective employer?

The best way to find out the compensation offered by a prospective employer is to ask during an interview. If they do not answer directly, continue to press until you receive an answer. Knowing how much someone pays is essential in determining if a job is right for you. Additionally, you can research salary ranges online to understand what to expect. Be wary of asking this too soon or too strongly early in the process. You want to give the impression that you are primarily interested in the role and excited about the opportunity.

What questions should I ask if I’m considering accepting an offer?

When considering an offer, it’s essential to ask questions such as: “What does the position pay?”, “What benefits will I receive?”, and “What kind of development or advancement opportunities are available?”. Asking these questions will provide you with more details about the role and help you make a better-informed decision when deciding whether or not to accept the offer.

Additionally, it is essential to ask any questions you might have about the company culture and working environment. This will help you better understand what it’s like to work at that particular company.

What are some questions I should be prepared to answer during an interview?

When going into an interview, make sure you’re prepared to answer common questions such as: “Tell me about yourself?”, “Why do you want this job?”, and “What makes you qualified for this role?”. Additionally, research the company ahead of time and show enthusiasm by asking them questions about their business or mission statement. This will demonstrate your interest in the position and give the interviewer insight into why you would be a great fit. Finally, make sure to come prepared with questions for the interviewer about the position and the company. This will show that you have done your research and give them a better understanding of why you would be an ideal candidate.

What are some tips for making a good impression during an interview?

To make a good impression during an interview, arrive at least 10 minutes early, dress professionally, maintain eye contact when speaking, and project confidence throughout the process. Additionally, listen carefully to what the interviewer says and ask pertinent questions about the role or company. Finally, be yourself! Showing a genuine interest in the job and having an engaging personality can go a long way in helping you stand out from other applicants. Demonstrating enthusiasm for the position and having a positive attitude can also help you make a great impression. These tips, combined with preparation and research into the company, role, and industry, will help you make the best impression possible during an interview. Good luck!

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.