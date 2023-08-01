Discover the Hidden Features on Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon Fire Stick is a popular streaming device, but do you know it offers more than just streaming movies and TV series? While it’s a fantastic streaming device, it has many hidden features that most users are unaware of.

These hidden features can enhance your viewing experience. In this post, we’ll explore some tips and tricks to use them effectively.

Fire TV Channel Guide

Fire TV Channel Guide is one of the most overlooked features of Fire TV Stick, which provides a comprehensive overview of available live channels on your Firestick. Not only does it enable you to browse through channels, but you can also search for specific TV shows or movies currently airing.

To access the Fire TV Channel Guide:

Navigate to the Firestick home screen and scroll to the “On Now” section. From there, scroll left to the “Guide” section.

Once you’ve followed these steps, the Fire TV Channel Guide will be at your fingertips, enabling you to find something captivating to watch.

Add Life to Your Idle Screen

Did you know the Firestick has a screensaver feature that can breathe life into your idle TV screen? Instead of displaying a dull black screen, you can configure the screensaver to showcase a slideshow of photos, a clock, or even random images, adding a touch of personalization.

To set up the screensaver:

Head to the Firestick home screen and access “Settings”. Select “Display & Sounds”. Choose “Screensaver”.

Within the Screensaver settings, you’ll have various options to infuse creativity and charm into your Firestick’s idle state.

Activate the Kids Mode

If you have children, try using the “Kids Mode” on the Firestick. The Kids Mode creates a secure and kid-friendly environment, restricting access to certain apps and content while allowing you to set screen time limits for your little ones.

To set up Kids Mode:

From the Firestick home screen, navigate to “Settings”. Select “Parental Controls”. Activate “Enable Parental Controls”. Create a PIN code to ensure parental control. Choose “Kids”.

Once you’ve set up Kids Mode, you can customize its settings to your preferences and even manage the apps and content accessible in this haven.

Personalize your Home Screen

Pin your favorite apps and arrange them in the order you prefer. Want quick access to your favorite streaming service? Select the app from the top navigation bar on the home screen, press the menu button, and choose from options like Move, Move to Front, or Hide.

You can even bid farewell to unwanted apps by uninstalling them from the menu. It’s all about putting you in control. Regarding personalization, Fire TV lets you create up to six user profiles. This means everyone in your household can enjoy their unique recommendations and tailor their preferences to suit their tastes. It’s like having your TV concierge!

Install Third Party Apps

Although Amazon does not recommend installing third party apps on its device, it enables you to stream content unavailable on the built-in apps. For example, Tea TV is an amazing app that opens a new world of entertainment for your family.

It has a vast collection of movies and TV shows and a user-friendly interface. Tea TV has improved a lot in terms of performance and visual appeal. You need to install Tea TV on Firestick to use it and access the content on its app.

In addition, many third-party apps are available for Firestick, but you need to check which are available and permissible to use in your location.

Forget the Remote

Regarding things of moderate significance, the remote accompanying your Fire TV is perfectly designed to slip into the depths of your sofa and disappear forever. The Fire TV app for iOS and Android surpasses its physical counterpart in every way. It even outshines it in certain aspects.

While you can still vocally command Alexa through the app, explore your apps, and navigate the interface just as you would with the physical remote, it offers the added convenience of utilizing an actual keyboard for faster and easier password input.

Turn Off Advertising

Admitting our susceptibility to influence, we must confess that if we allow advertising to infiltrate our lives, we would rather it be tailored to our interests. However, for those individuals who do not prefer ads between their shows, it is possible to disable targeted advertising on Fire TV.

Rest assured, you will still encounter advertisements, but they will be generic in nature, lacking any connection to your previous clicks or interests. To accomplish this, navigate to Settings > Preferences > Advertising ID.

Easily Access Settings, Profiles, and Apps

Every Fire TV has a convenient shortcut menu that can be accessed effortlessly by holding down the HOME button for a few seconds. This menu gives you various features, including the profile switcher, an app grid displaying all your installed applications, and the Fire TV settings.

Moreover, it allows you to instantly put your Fire TV to sleep or activate Miracast mirroring. Notably, the menu also displays the current date and time, making it exceptionally useful as it overlays on top of any app you use without disrupting your activity.

Press the BACK button on the remote to dismiss the menu and return to your previous task. It’s an efficient way to quickly check the time without interrupting your workflow.

Summing Up

By exploring these hidden tips, you can use additional functionalities and personalize your Firestick to suit your preferences. Once you’ve set up your Alexa voice profile, switching to your haven is as easy as saying, “Alexa, switch to my profile.” Fire TV will instantly showcase your very own profile.

Customizing the screensaver brings life to your idle screen, offering a slideshow of photos or other creative options. Activating Kids Mode provides a safe environment for children, with parental controls and screen time limits.

Prepare to be amazed by the seamless navigation experience offered by Fire TV. Say goodbye to frustration and hello to effortless entertainment. Your favorite shows, movies, and more are just a voice command away.