Grease traps are used in multiple businesses throughout the food industry, including restaurants and food processing facilities. They are essential to prevent grease from becoming a problem in plumbing, affecting the local ecosystem, and causing other forms of damage. That said, regular maintenance and cleaning are essential to keeping grease traps functioning optimally. If you’ve recently installed grease traps, here are three vital reasons why you should have your commercial grease traps cleaned regularly.

1. It Can Prevent You From Racking Up a Big Plumbing Bill

Grease traps are designed to trap grease, but that doesn’t mean they do so without failure. Allowing your grease traps to continue catching grease without properly cleaning them can allow for leaks, which may make their way into your restaurant’s plumbing or even affect the city’s plumbing. When that happens, you can end up facing a big bill. This may come in the form of fixing your plumbing or having to help the city deal with a problem caused by your grease, which can have a much larger impact.

If you do need to enlist the help of a local plumber, you’ll be sure to understand why it’s best to keep your grease traps clean moving forward!

2. It Ensures That Your Work Environment Isn’t Hazardous to Your Workforce

Grease traps aren’t just harmful to the plumbing system in your area should you fail to clean them out from time to time. When grease is allowed to accumulate without being disturbed, it can end up producing toxic fumes as the grease becomes rancid. These fumes can then waft into the space where your workers are located, becoming a hazard for those who breathe them in. You also run the risk of issues like mold growth or potential pest infestations.

If you want to make sure your workforce is protected as they go about their daily tasks, it’s important that you clean your grease traps out regularly.

3. It Keeps Your Restaurant Functioning Optimally

In order to keep your business operating, everything has to be working as intended. Dirty grease traps can become a major obstacle to that goal. At best, grease traps may become unusable because they’re so clogged. At worst, you can end up facing fines or even the temporary closure of your restaurant because your systems aren’t working or because health inspectors have deemed it necessary. The consequences of not cleaning your grease traps can easily cut into your profits and make it harder to run your business.

Grease traps play a key role in keeping your plumbing from getting clogged. However, they need to be cleaned often so that they don’t present more problems than they solve. If you’ve been relaxed about your grease trap cleaning approach, use the above to enlighten you about the risks of dirty grease traps and how much of an impact they can have on your business. It’ll be very motivational to keep them clean in the future.

