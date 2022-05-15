Can a Small Business Consultant Assist You in Running Your Company?

Every company owner eventually recognizes they want assistance and thinks, “Should I employ a consultant?”

“It depends,” as is the case with most things in life.

Hiring the proper consultant may be a cost-effective approach for your small business to utilize specialist expertise, whether establishing a new firm or developing an existing one. On the other hand, hiring the wrong consultant may cost you a lot more than money—it can also cost you a lot of time and energy.

As a result, a small business owner’s issue is comprehending the function of a consultant in their company and choosing when and how to engage one.

What is the role of a small company consultant?

A business consultant is just an outside specialist hired to assist you in resolving a problem in your company. A knowledgeable consultant may give a plethora of technical knowledge. Knowledge, abilities, experience, and a technique to improve the client’s position make up a great consultant.

Consultants, unlike in-house workers, have their schedules, may work for several clients, and are engaged on a contract/project basis. Consultants may operate alone or with their team, which often comprises one project manager and two analysts, depending on the consulting organization.

TIP: It’s typically a good idea to designate who will be the primary point of contact to prevent misunderstandings.

A consultant may help with marketing and sales development, business expansion and improvement, and even putting their recommendations and ideas into action.

Here’s a basic rundown of how the consultation process works:

Pre-consulting: Before starting work, you and your expert agree on the terms and conditions of the “consulting agreement.”

Consulting period: The consultation time consists of discovery, study, and final presentation of suggestions, which concludes the project.

Post-consulting: Following the consultation, you and the consultant may decide whether to prolong your agreement or continue further on your own.

Why do individuals engage consultants for small businesses?

Small business owners use consultants as a cost-effective approach to bridge a gap in their company’s knowledge and abilities or provide a new, objective, and professional viewpoint.

The following are the three most typical reasons why our customers seek assistance from consultants:

To identify the problem(s): In many cases, a firm may exhibit worrying “symptoms,” such as a reduction in sales or cash-flow issues, but internal management is unable to pinpoint the source of the problem. A consultant may be called in to assess the symptoms in your operations, conduct tests and investigations, and determine what is wrong. To establish the solution(s): You may have a goal that you cannot fulfill internally, either because of a skills gap or because it is beyond your company’s core expertise. Hiring a qualified consultant may help you save time and money while getting a better outcome. Optimization: Your company may have increased, and you acknowledge there are many areas you may improve, but you don’t know where to start. A consultant may come in and provide you with a fresh perspective, analyze any or all elements of your business, and provide methods and procedures to help you increase productivity.

Where do you look for consultants?

The simple part, I believe, is finding consultants. Of course, you may always go through internet directories or ask friends or service providers for referrals; one idea is www.navitalglobal.com.

The problematic aspect is finding the correct specialist. This is why the “mutual consulting interview” value cannot be overstated. Personal interaction with your consultant, whether in person or over the phone, reveals more about them than any website or review. Trust your gut feelings. Is the individual enthusiastic about your business and about working with you? Do you believe they’ll be able to accomplish their goals within the time frame they’ve set?

Some consulting partnerships may not work out even with the greatest of intentions. It’s generally a shared sensation when this occurs. Put another way, don’t feel awful about firing a consultant if things aren’t working out—chances are, they realize it’s for the best.

Contracts/agreements for consulting

Contracts are generally for three to six months, with the opportunity to renew as needed.

TIP: Break down your consulting arrangement into phases to allow for natural pauses in the workflow, allowing you to part ways with your consultant in peace if the relationship isn’t working out.

Setting the optimum time frame for your project is crucial to ensuring that your consultant has enough time to provide results and keep your project on track.

Consulting criteria, names of responsible parties, payment schedules, and any related deliverables and deadlines are all included in a typical consulting contract.

What should your budget be?

Since the solution is so straightforward, this is one of my favorite questions: Value determines the price.

When advisory rates might vary from $150 to $10,000 per hour and project fees can range from $1,000 to $250,000, data on costs alone aren’t beneficial.

Contractors vs. consultants

“What’s the difference between hiring a $30/hr ppt writer from Craigslist and hiring an MBA for $300/hr?” I’m often asked. While I wish the distinction were evident, with the phrases “consultant” and “contractor” being used interchangeably recently, there has been some uncertainty regarding what each term signifies.

Consultant – External Temporary Expert – Intellectual/Capital Property

Contractor – Internal Temporary Employee – Executors

Understanding this crucial distinction will help you receive more from your consultant. Still, it will also save you money by allowing you to recognize when it is preferable to engage a “contractor.”

How do you make a budget?

Consider this: how much is this worth to you? Also, how much can I spend?

Here are three tips to help you figure out what budget is proper for you:

Consider percentages: Setting a defined proportion of your overall expenses and sales as the budget for employing a consultant is an excellent approach to figuring out the proper amount. For example, paying a consultant $5,000 per month if your monthly sales are $10,000 is not smart. On the other hand, if your monthly sales are $200,000 and you want to boost them to $500,000, $5,000 a month for a six-month consulting contract looks more inexpensive.

Consider phases: If this is a complicated project with many unknowns, consider dividing it into steps to reduce risk. For example, if you want to restructure your marketing efforts for numerous product lines, you should focus on each line separately rather than all at once. This may not only lower the cost of hiring a consultant, but it may also reduce the overall need for you to have one. If you are able to learn from their strategy for the first product line, you may be able to replicate their methods for the remaining product lines on your own. This would eliminate the need for a consultant.

Ask a consultant: A consultant may often assist you in deciding the correct scope and budget for your project for free. Preliminary chats with a consultant are also an excellent approach to test the waters of a possible working partnership.

In conclusion

A small business consultant may help you operate your firm by allowing you to plan and, in some instances, execute your business strategy. I believe in small business mentoring because I see the results on a daily basis!

However, not all consultants are made equal, just as not all firms or business initiatives are. First, you should consider why you’re considering hiring a consultant, how long you’re willing to wait for results, and how much you can afford to pay for their advice. Then you must pick a consultant with whom you have a strong rapport. You’ve set yourself up for success when all of that comes together.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.