Becoming An Approved Aged Care Provider

Working as a caregiver is one of the most fulfilling and meaningful careers and the demand for these professionals is not slowing down any time soon. People think caregiving is about bathing and dressing seniors but did you know you will also be required to assist clients with medication, offer emotional support, and respond to emergencies? Not to worry though, you can learn all these and more from OHS courses, which you will need to become an approved aged care provider. Here is more on what you need to know in your quest to become an aged care provider.

Who Is a Caregiver?

There are several opportunities and roles when it comes to helping seniors, especially if you are passionate about the job. The type of care they provide varies from mental and physical to emotional support. This care can also be provided in the senior’s home, a home for assisted living, or a rehab center.

The Roles of Caregivers

Let’s look at the two main categories of caregivers and the type of care they provide.

Non-Medical Caregivers

These usually help out with daily assistance from preparing their meals and assisting them with their medication, and they include companion and personal caregivers. Non-medical caregivers offer companionship and aid in running errands for them.

– In many instances, companion caregivers don’t necessarily dress or bathe the senior but their support comes from other ways. These include housekeeping, aiding in conversations, appointments, and meal preparation, among others. All of this is doable in a couple of hours, so if you are just starting, this might be perfect for you as a part-time role. Personal caregivers – They are the ones tasked with the hands-on roles, like giving them baths, dressing, and feeding them if they are unable to do so on their own. They also help them in moving around if they have mobility issues. Just like companion workers, personal caregivers can work part-time and take care of senior loved ones should their immediate family be away for a while.

Skilled Caregivers

Unlike non-medical caregivers, these have undergone training and acquired certification. Their tasks also vary from taking vital signs, assisting them with their medication, aiding them if they have mobility issues, and even bathing and dressing them.

– A certified nursing assistant for instance, could be a registered nurse and help to monitor the senior’s food and liquid intake, reposition them should they be bedridden, record their vital signs, and help them use the restroom. They are required to have gone through nursing school. Home Health Aide (HHA) – These professionals tend to seniors who are in-home care. It requires less training compared to the certified nurse, however, they still undergo training. This includes learning how to bathe seniors who can’t move around, administer their mouth hygiene, and learn about their medical symptoms and signs. HHAs could also help make their meals, offer companionship, and aid in their housekeeping tasks.

Conclusion

As much as being an aged care provider can be fulfilling, there are also certain qualifications you might need to meet depending on where you reside. For example, in some areas, government-approved aged care providers can’t hire you if you have a criminal record, or are bankrupt. Therefore, check on the regulatory requirements in your city and then take the approved courses and training. Good luck!

