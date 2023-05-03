How To Make This Summer Your Season of Mental and Physical Wellness

Summer’s arrival means enjoying outdoor activities, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Unfortunately, it’s also a time you may be more susceptible to physical and mental illness due to the changes in your routine, climate, and environment. This makes it an ideal time to focus on staying healthy and preventing illness. Doctors and psychiatrists often share ideas on promoting mental and physical wellness; below, you’ll find a list to get you started this summer.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can lead to various negative effects on your body, including headaches, fatigue, dizziness, and heat stroke. But did you know not getting enough fluids can also impact your mental health? Psychiatrists say dehydration can lead to feelings of anxiety, irritability, and decreased cognitive function.

Drinking plenty of fluids in the summer is a priority. Aim to drink at least eight to 10 glasses of water daily, and drink more if you’re in the sun or engaging in physical activity. Hydrating beverages such as coconut water, herbal tea, or fruit juice can help replenish fluids and electrolytes as well — make sure to drink high-sugar beverages in moderation.

In addition to drinking fluids, eat hydrating foods frequently. Options like watermelon, cucumbers, and strawberries have high water content and can help keep you hydrated.

Get Enough Sleep

Establish a consistent sleep schedule, even if your summer days are filled with activities and outdoor adventures. Aim to get seven to nine hours of sleep per night and stick to a regular bedtime and wake-up time as much as possible. This can help regulate your body’s internal clock and improve sleep quality.

Creating a sleep-friendly environment can also help. For example, keep your bedroom cool and dark, and limit exposure to screens and technology before bedtime. Relaxing activities like reading, bathing, or practicing meditation can also help prepare your mind and body for restful sleep.

Sleep has numerous physical and mental health benefits. For example, it can improve immune function, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and aid in weight management. In addition, adequate sleep promotes mental clarity, emotional stability, and better stress management. If you run into trouble, try integrating techniques psychologists call “sleep hygiene.”

Exercise Regularly

Activities like swimming, hiking, biking, and playing outdoor sports can provide an excellent workout while allowing you to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine. Aim to get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise daily and incorporate a mix of aerobic and strength training activities to improve your overall fitness.

In addition to physical benefits, regular exercise also positively affects mental health. Exercise can improve mood, reduce stress levels, and promote better sleep quality. It can also help boost self-esteem and provide a sense of accomplishment and fulfillment.

Remember to take precautions to stay safe and prevent heat-related illnesses when exercising outdoors. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wearing protective clothing and sunscreen to avoid sunburn, and taking breaks in shaded areas or air-conditioned spaces as needed.

Practice Self-Care

Practicing self-care is crucial for maintaining good physical and mental health, and summer is the perfect time to focus on taking care of yourself. Self-care activities can help reduce stress, improve mood, and promote overall wellness.

Some ideas for self-care during the summer include taking a relaxing bath, practicing yoga or meditation, spending time in nature, reading a book, or simply taking a break and doing something that brings you joy. Try different activities until you find one that works for you.

In addition to specific activities, it’s also essential to normalize practicing self-care in your daily life. This may include taking breaks throughout the day to stretch or take a walk, setting boundaries around work and personal time, and making time for relaxation and downtime.

Self-care can improve sleep quality, boost immune function, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Self-care can also promote better mental health by helping reduce stress, anxiety, and depression and improving overall mood and well-being.

Connect With Others

Summer activities are ripe with opportunities to connect with others, such as outdoor barbecues, beach trips, hiking, and camping. These activities allow you to share experiences and make memories with loved ones while enjoying the weather.

Summer is also a great time to meet new people and expand your social network. Joining a sports team or club, volunteering for a local organization, or attending community events provides an opportunity to connect with others who share similar interests and values.

Connecting with others has numerous physical and mental health benefits. For example, it can improve mood, reduce stress, and promote better sleep quality. Social connections can also enhance immune function, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and aid in pain management.

Achieving a Happy and Healthy Mind-Body Balance This Summer

By focusing on your physical and mental health during the summer, you can enjoy all the season offers while staying healthy and preventing illness. In addition, it is an opportunity to prioritize yourself and make positive changes that can benefit your overall well-being long after the summer season has ended.

