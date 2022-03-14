Are retirement flats worth the investment?

Some will say that retirement homes make an excellent option for the elderly. However, if you want to purchase one of these properties, you should consider essential things such as their resale value which is lower than the rest of the housing market.

Below, I will reveal the benefits and downsides of purchasing retirement flats and help you decide if buying one is the right choice for you.

What Is A Retirement Property?

Retirement properties include flats, houses, and bungalows located in retirement villages. They’re made with retired people or those of retirement age in mind.

They’re aimed at people who can live independently but may want to receive additional care if and when required. Residing in retirement homes also means one can reside in place of people of a similar age.

Are Retirement Flats A Good Investment?

It depends on the type of investment you may be searching for. If you see these properties as investments you hope will appreciate and generate a profit after you’ve lived in them, then sell, then no, retirement properties or flats aren’t the suitable investment for you.

Most retirement flats often hold their value, so they sell at a similar price to when you purchased them. So if you’re planning on investing in retirement homes, not to reside in yourself and your loved ones but to rent out, if the lease allows you to, this could be a good investment.

Nowadays, people live longer. Meaning the demand for retirement housing and similar properties is on the rise. So, if you purchase retirement flats and rent them out, you will likely find tenants very easily. If you want to retire and plan on buying a retirement flat, it’s also a good investment.

You should see it as a worthy investment into your new lifestyle and happiness. The best part? Living in a retirement flat also makes life easier. You no longer have to stress about gardening, window cleaning, outside work, etc. So it’s less stressful for retired people or those of retirement age.

Do Retirement Apartments Hold Their Value?

Most retirement apartments usually hold their value. So, they sell at a similar price to when you bought them. However, some retirement homes don’t hold their value as they appreciate or depreciate over time. Meaning you’re most likely to sell them at a lower or higher price than you purchased them. Overall, most retirement properties hold their value and make an excellent investment.

What Are The Pitfalls Of Buying A Retirement Flat?

Although most retirement flats hold their value, they’re more complicated to sell than selling similar homes in the market. This can be because of the age restriction on who can reside in these properties, shrinking the pool of potential buyers.

Furthermore, potentially high service costs and ground rent will also play a crucial part in retirement flats being hard to sell. They also tend to increase over time which makes matters worse, so take a better look at the agreement for payments on retirement properties, as it influences re-saleability.

Retirement flats offer different amenities to retired people or those of retirement age. However, they also have some downsides. Let’s take a closer look at both benefits and possible negative points of purchasing a retirement property.

Benefits

The benefits of purchasing or renting retirement flats outweigh the few downsides.

Weather

Most retirement homes are located in warmer climates, so excellent weather is a selling point in and of itself. They’re also located near vibrant cities or college campuses, which means there’s always something to do. It also means there’s probably good healthcare.

How does a beautiful garden (minus maintenance) sound?

When purchasing or renting in retirement communities or villages, monthly costs cover homeowner maintenance. However, every community will vary.

Still, these costs can cover everything from housekeeping to yard work. So having a lovely outdoor space minus the maintenance sounds pretty appealing.

Amenities

As I already mentioned, most retirement housing provides different kinds of amenities to the +55 age group of people, including recreational activities, educational courses, exercise classes, etc.

Peace and quiet

Most retirement flats belong to quiet, gated communities that aren’t accessible to street traffic. Also, the average property size is only 1 or 2 people, so the amount of noise is minimal.

Less wear and tear

The average property size is 1 or 2 people, and there aren’t any kids, so there will be less wear and tear on the property.

Hidden costs of retirement properties and other problems with retirement homes

Property investment comes with a few downsides, such as hidden costs, so keep your eyes wide open!

Monthly costs

Some communities don’t ask for it; however, most require a monthly cost for retirement properties. And what that cost covers will vary by community. It can include exterior maintenance, different utilities, and housekeeping, among other things.

Whatever the case, you, as the owner of the retirement home will have to pay this cost every month regardless of whether you’re able to find a renter, which kind of sucks.

A limited selection of properties

You can’t easily find a retirement community in every neighborhood. As I mentioned before, these flats are located in specific locations with good weather. Therefore, you have a limited selection of properties you can invest in.

Moreover, there aren’t different types of investment properties inside the community. You can usually find a condominium or single-family home, and that’s about it!

Is It Worth Investing In Retirement Property?

Overall, it’s worth investing in retirement flats. However, in my opinion, you shouldn’t look at it as a “money-making” investment only but as helping the elderly while making a living.

When purchasing or renting retirement properties, consider the few negative sides. Take a closer look at agreements and check for possible hidden costs. Otherwise, you might lose some money.

With demographics driving demand, good yields, and long-term income, retirement flats promise property investors a good investment.

They also promise retired people or those of retirement age a more relaxed lifestyle and support communities with plenty of activities and, of course, plenty of vitamin D.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.