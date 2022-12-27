A Not-So-Happy-Hannukah: Narcissist Ex-Wife Illegally Takes Kids to America

• Ex-wife Carol Grinberg Maslow abducted two children during a custody battle

• Father is desperately searching for his daughter Tali (11) and Son Shimi (13) and has taken to Facebook in a last-ditch effort to find them

• The Hague Convention is a multilateral treaty that provides an international framework for the recovery and return of abducted children

• Parental abduction cases are not exceptionally common in Israel, but they are devastating to all involved

It’s been a difficult Hannukah for me. My ex-wife, Carol Grinberg Maslow, abducted our children and took them to America illegally during their custody battle. I have taken to Facebook to find and bring them back safely to Israel. The priority right now is finding the children and ensuring their safety. Carol has violated the shared custody agreement by taking the kids without my knowledge or approval, so I have filed an urgent court order in Israel to speak to my children and know their whereabouts immediately and have them returned to school urgently. This nightmare scenario of a parent abducting their children is rare but happens more often when narcissism is involved in the divorce. Many challenges come with parental abduction, including lack of financial resources and legal jurisdiction, so it’s imperative to have a solid plan in place if you find yourself in this situation.

The nightmare scenario of a parent abducting their children is one that every parent dreads. The thought of your child being taken away from you against their will is heart-wrenching, and the idea of never seeing them again is unthinkable. Unfortunately, this scenario is too real for many parents who face the reality that a family member has abducted their child.

There are many reasons why a parent might choose to abduct their child. In some cases, it may be due to financial reasons – the parent may not be able to support the child on their own, or they may want access to child support payments. In other cases, it may be due to custody disputes – the parent may feel entitled to custody of the child, or they may want to prevent the other parent from having any contact with the child. Whatever the reason, the effects of parental abduction can be devastating for both the child and the parent who has been left behind.

The first and most obvious effect of parental abduction is the child’s separation from their primary caregiver. This can profoundly impact the child’s development, as they are suddenly thrust into a new environment without any familiar faces or support structures. They may feel isolated and alone and may be unable to understand why their parent has chosen to take them away. In some cases, parental abduction can also lead to physical or emotional abuse, as the abducting parent may use violence to control their victim.

The second significant effect of parental abduction is its psychological impact on the child and the parent who has been left behind. The parent who has been left behind may experience various emotions, including sadness, anger, guilt, anxiety, and depression. They may feel like they have failed as a parent and may blame themselves for what has happened. The child who has been abducted may also experience these same emotions and feelings of confusion and betrayal. In addition, the parent and the child may have difficulty trusting people in authority in future relationships.

If you are facing the nightmare scenario of parental abduction, it is essential to remember that you are not alone. Reaching out for help and support is crucial in this challenging time. Contact local authorities or organizations specializing in a parental abduction, such as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). They can provide information on possible legal steps you can take to secure the safe return of your child. It is also advisable to seek counseling for yourself and your child to assist with the emotional aftermath of parental abduction. With support, it is possible to work through this challenging experience and find a way forward.

The challenges that come with parental abduction

The challenges that come with parental abduction can be difficult to overcome. Often, the child is not returned to their rightful home and may remain in the care of the abducting parent for years. This can cause tremendous psychological damage to the child and physical and emotional scarring. In some cases, the abducted parent may try to brainwash the child into thinking their other parent is dangerous or nonexistent.

The Innocent Victims, Shimi (13) and Tali (11)

We must find the children abducted by their mother, Carol Grinberg. Shimi, male aged 13, and Tali, female, aged 11, were last seen in Midwood, Brooklyn; their safety is of the utmost importance. The public is asked to help raise awareness to ensure these children are found and returned to their rightful homes.

As their father, I am understandably distraught and pleading for the public’s help finding his missing children. Their mother refuses to share custody of them as ordered by the court and I worry about their safety. She has taken them to a remote area in the Poconos and now in Brooklyn, so it is imperative that we spread the word as far and wide as possible.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shimi and Tali, please do not hesitate to contact the authorities immediately. Their safety is our priority, and we must ensure they are returned to their father as soon as possible. Thank you for your help in this matter.

The difficulties of a custody battle when narcissism is involved

Most people who have gone through a custody battle will tell you that it is one of the most challenging things they have ever been through. When narcissism is involved, it can be even more difficult. Narcissists are often very manipulative and can be very convincing. They may also threaten to take the children away if they do not get what they want. This can make it difficult for the other parent to fight for custody.

Narcissists may also try to turn the children against the other parent. They may say things like the other parent does not love or care about them. They may try to make the children feel better off with the narcissist. This can be unclear for children and make them feel like they have to choose between their parents.

It is important to remember that narcissists are often very good at lying and manipulation. They may say things that are not true to get what they want. They may also make promises that they do not intend to keep. It is essential to stay calm and rational when dealing with a narcissist. It is also important to have a support system, such as friends or family, who can help you through this difficult time.

The possible outcomes of a parental abduction

There are a few possible outcomes of parental abduction. The first outcome is that the child is found and returned to their other parent or guardian. This is usually done through the help of the police or other law enforcement agencies. The second outcome is that the child is found but not returned to their other parent or guardian. In this case, the abducting parent may be charged with kidnapping and other related crimes. The third outcome is that the child is not found. This can be very difficult for the family left behind, as they may never know what happened to their child.

Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction

The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction is an international agreement created to provide a legal framework for resolving international child abduction cases. The convention includes provisions on how to return abducted children and details about jurisdiction and enforcement. It also sets out some general principles for resolving child abduction cases, such as the best interest of the child, the rights of custody and access of both parents and a mechanism to terminate wrongful retaining. The convention is designed to protect children from being wrongfully taken away from their homes, no matter where they are in the world. It also aims to protect families who have had a family member abducted by another country or an individual.

The Israeli authorities work closely with American leaders to protect the children when cases of international child abduction occur. The Israeli government has set up a special team within the Ministry of Justice dedicated to helping resolve these cases and assisting in the return of abducted children. This team works with local and foreign law enforcement agencies and private organizations to help locate missing children and bring them home. They also advise how best to proceed in individual cases, such as providing families with legal aid in making appeals or applications for court action if necessary. Additionally, they assist in creating working relationships between American and Israeli law enforcement agencies so that communication can be improved when needed. Ultimately, this close cooperation serves Israel’s goal of protecting its citizens and their children from the dangers of international abduction.

In conclusion, the abduction of children is a traumatic experience for everyone involved. my desperate hope is that the authorities will resolve this quickly with the public’s help is one we should all share.

This article must be shared, especially in the Midwood area of Brooklyn, where the children were last seen. The safety and well-being of these children must be prioritized, and any assistance given to help find their whereabouts is greatly appreciated. By working together, we can ensure that these kids return safely home and return to school and their routines as soon as possible.

FAQs

What is parental abduction?

Parental abduction occurs when one parent takes the children without the other parent’s knowledge or consent, violating a custody agreement or court order. This can happen during or after a divorce and often involves one parent taking the children out of the country. Parental abduction is a severe crime and can have lasting effects on both the children and the left-behind parent.

Why does it happen?

There are many reasons a parent might abduct their children, but narcissism is often a factor. A narcissistic personality disorder is characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy, and an extreme need for admiration. Suppose the narcissistic parent feels threatened during the divorce process or fears losing custody of their children. In that case, they may attempt to take them away illegally to maintain control and retain power.

What can be done?

If you find yourself in Jacob’s position, it is essential to seek legal help immediately. Your lawyer can advise on how best to proceed in your case, including filing court orders, contacting local law enforcement and working with international agencies like Interpol if necessary. It is also helpful to have a support system of family and friends who can provide emotional support while navigating this difficult situation. Finally, make sure not to give up hope – Jacob Maslow has started a Facebook page to help raise awareness of parental abduction and bring his children home safely. With the right help and support, he is committed to reuniting with his kids.

No parent should have to experience what Jacob Maslow is going through this Hannukah season. Although parental abduction can be incredibly stressful, it is essential not to give up hope, as many resources can help bring your children back home safely.

The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction is an international agreement created to provide a legal framework for resolving international child abduction cases. It includes provisions on how to return abducted children and details about jurisdiction and enforcement.

The Israeli government has set up a special team within the Ministry of Justice dedicated to helping resolve these cases and assisting in the return of abducted children. This team works with local and foreign law enforcement agencies and private organizations to help locate missing children and bring them home. They also advise how best to proceed in individual cases and create working relationships between American and Israeli law enforcement agencies so that communication can be improved when needed.

What can the public do to help with international child abduction cases?

The public can help by spreading awareness of these cases and providing any information that may be helpful. It is also important to share this article, especially in the Midwood area of Brooklyn, where the children were last seen. People can also donate money or time to organizations that protect and locate abducted children. Every little bit helps!

About the Author

Jacob Maslow is a determined father fighting for justice against the wrongful actions of his ex-wife, Carol Grinberg Maslow, who abducted their two minor children on annuka. He works tirelessly to raise awareness of international parental abduction and bring his children home safely. Jacob has made it his mission to advocate for the rights of parents affected by this crime and bring attention to abduction cases worldwide. Despite his challenges, Jacob remains optimistic that he will be reunited with his beloved children one day.

The story of Jacob Maslow serves as a reminder that while parental abduction is a challenging experience, it is possible to get through hardships with the right help and support. Reaching out to organizations like the International Center for Missing & Exploited Children or the U.S. State Department’s Office of Children’s Issues can be beneficial in finding assistance for navigating parental abduction cases. Utilizing resources such as these can be paramount in locating abducted children, coordinating with l governments, and reuniting families.

Events like the International Parental Abduction Awareness Day on May 25th provide a platform for parents to connect and share their stories. Working together to help resolve these cases is key in ensuring that children who have been wrongfully taken away from their homes will not be forgotten and can return safely home once again with the help of global support communities.

Although Jacob Maslow’s story is heartbreaking, it is an important reminder that love and perseverance can overcome even the most difficult challenges. Together we can continue to spread awareness and work towards preventing future abductions, so no parent has to live through what Jacob is going through this Hannukah season.

Tips for Expats to Prevent Abduction Overseas

International child abduction can be scary for expats, especially those living and working abroad. Here are a few tips to help mitigate the risk of abduction:

• Research foreign laws regarding parental rights, custody agreements, and international travel with children before traveling overseas.

• Understand the legal systems in each country you plan to visit or reside in as some may not have extradition treaties with your home country.

• Consider obtaining court orders from both countries granting permission for travel.

• Make sure all contact information is up-to-date before any trips.

• Consider enrolling children in local schools where they will be monitored and contact information must be provided by law.

• Stay alert and aware of your surroundings.

• Report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement right away.

• Donate money or time to organizations that protect and locate abducted children. Every little bit helps!

By taking the right precautions, ex-pats can help protect their families from the devastating effects of international child abduction. With cooperation between countries and vigilance by parents, we can make a difference in preventing parental abductions and reuniting separated families as soon as possible. Together with Jacob Maslow, let’s continue advocating for international parental abduction awareness and reform. We must ensure that no parent has to endure what Jacob is going through this Hannukah season ever again.

Resources

1. International Center for Missing & Exploited Children: This organization provides resources and support to families experiencing international parental abduction. They offer case management, legal advice, technical assistance, and more. Website: www.icmec.org

2. U.S Department of State’s Office of Children’s Issues: This government agency is dedicated to preventing international child abduction and providing assistance to individuals affected. They provide public outreach services, training programs, travel document assistance, and other resources for those in need. Website: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/International-Parental-Child-Abduction/for-citizens/preventing-abduction/childrens-issues-office.html

3. Bring Our Children Home: This non-profit organization assists victims of international parental abduction, including emotional support and legal aid. They also offer resources for education and awareness of the issue. Website: https://bringourchildrenhome.org/

4. MissingKids: This website is operated by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). It offers a variety of resources on topics related to missing and exploited children, such as prevention tips, recovery services, events, and more. Website: www.missingkids.org/home

5. International Parental Abduction Awareness Day: Held annually on May 25th, this event serves to spread awareness of the issue of international parental abduction and provide a platform for parents to connect and share their stories. Website: https://www.internationalparentalabductionawarenessday.org/

6. The U.S National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC): NCMEC provides services to families experiencing international parental abduction, including assistance in filing abduction cases with the Department of State’s Office of Children’s Issues, educational materials, and more. Website: www.missingkids.org/home/what-we-do/initiatives/international-abduction

7. International Abductions Support Organization (IASO): This organization works to provide support and assistance to families affected by international abduction. They also offer resources for education, prevention, and awareness. Website: www.childabductioninstitute.org

8. The Child Abduction Institute (CAI): CAI provides legal advice and assistance to parents facing child abduction cases and educational materials on the issue of international parental abduction. Website: www.childabductioninstitute.org/home-page/what-we-do/resources-for-parents-and-families/

9. International Family Law Services: This organization specializes in helping victims of international parental abduction navigate their cases through the U.S. court system and foreign courts, as well as filing Hague Convention or civil cases. Website: https://iflslaw.com/index.html

10. The International Network on Parental Abduction (INPA): INPA provides resources, workshops and seminars, and training to families affected by international parental abduction, as well as offering support in filing legal cases related to the issue. Website: www.internationalparentalabductionnetwork.org/about-inpa/resources-for-families/

11. The Global Family Reunion (GFR): GFR is a non-profit organization that helps families affected by international parental abduction to reunite with their loved ones. They provide services and resources, such as locating missing relatives, legal advice, and more. Website: https://globalfamilyreunions.org/

12. Return Our Children International (ROCI): ROCI is a global organization dedicated to helping bring children who have been abducted internationally back home safely. They support victims and their families through international advocacy work, media campaigns, outreach efforts, and more. Website: www.returnourchildreninternational.org/resources/

13. Missing Abroad: This website offers resources to those affected by international parental abduction, including advocacy tools, legal advice, and more. Website: www.missingabroad.org

14. Abduction Solutions Network (ASN): ASN works to provide comprehensive services and solutions for families affected by international parental abduction. Their website offers information on the issue, as well as providing access to a network of professionals around the world who specialize in this area. Website: https://abductionsolutionsnetwork.com/resources/

15. The International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP): ICMP’s mission is to ensure the rights of those missing across international borders are respected and upheld, while also serving as an advocate for the prevention of future abductions. Website: www.icmp.int/en/what-we-do/prevention-and-solutions/family-tracing/international-parental-abduction

16. Missing Children Europe (MCE): MCE works to ensure the safety of children who have gone missing and provides support services for families affected by international parental abduction. Website: https://missingchildreneurope.eu/supporting-families/

17. International Society for the Prevention of Child Abuse & Neglect (ISPCAN): ISPCAN works to protect children from all forms of abuse, including child abduction and trafficking, and to provide resources to those affected by such issues. Website: www.ispcan.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=Page.viewPage&pageId=1020

18. International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC): ICMEC’s mission is to protect children who have been abducted or exploited and provides resources for prevention and awareness of these issues. Website: www.icmec.org/prevent-child-abduction/what-you-can-do/

19. Stop Child Abduction International (SCAI): SCAI works with local authorities and NGOs to prevent international parental abduction and offers support and information on the issue to victims and their families. Website: http://www.stopchildabduction.net/

20. Global Missing Children’s Network (GMCN): GMCN is an international coalition of organizations, governments, and law enforcement agencies working together to combat international parental abduction. Website: http://globalmissingchildrensnetwork.org/resources/tools-and-solutions/international-abduction/

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.