As a father facing an unfair denial of valuable time with my children, I’ve become all too familiar with my ex-wife’s (Carol Grinberg / Carol Maslow) propensity for conflict. I’ve learned she has conducted affairs with married men, including notable community figures such as Wayne Greenberg and a former member of Knesset, who are deeply involved with the local Beit Knesset and other community organizations. Are these the people we want as role models in our community? Does her dastardly conduct know no bounds?

This revelation was shocking, but how she treated these men and their families further underscored her lack of boundaries and respect for others’ lives. She accused Wayne of ‘cheating’, despite him being married, and relentlessly pursued him for refusing to disclose the contents of his phone, which should have been a private matter between him and his wife. This already disturbing information is backed by numerous text messages. These digital missives are undeniable evidence of her liaisons and the havoc they’ve wreaked. Hopefully, with a dutiful investigation, the true extent of her actions and destruction will become known. My goal is for everyone to understand that if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone. That is why desperate legal reform is needed.

The Aftermath: Lives Turned Upside Down

The trail of emotional upheaval left in her wake is considerable. Her persistent intrusions have turned Wayne’s and the Former MK’s lives upside down. Her relentless threats, immortalized in text messages, paint a grim picture of her intent to expose their indiscretions and a reckless disregard for their personal lives.

This woman didn’t stop at verbal threats; she began to call Wayne’s house repeatedly, fully aware of the unease it would cause his wife. The logs testify to her relentless pursuit, her complete disregard for the strain it was undoubtedly causing Wayne and his already distressed wife. Just as she has hurt me, she has also hurt other families, and if this action is allowed to continue, she will only hurt more people.

A Pattern Emerges: My Unsettling Revelation

Her behavior pattern became clearer as I delved deeper into her past actions. I realized that I am not the first nor the second, but at least the third person she has gone after. Her relentless pursuit started on August 16, 2021, when I refused her the right to retain the COVID relief funds allocated by the U.S. government as the divorce agreement entitled me to these funds. What right does she have to demand access to those? Naturally, she claimed it illegally and fraudulently.

In a string of accusatory messages, she made her intentions clear. The refusal to allow her the undue advantage of retaining these funds began a relentless campaign of accusations and harassment directed at me. She immediately weaponized our children. These text exchanges served as an alarming indicator of her capacity to escalate situations to an unnecessary degree. She is a narcissistic individual who only thinks of herself and has no compassion for anyone else.

Disproportionate Retribution: Her Weapon of Choice

My ex-wife’s intolerably low threshold for perceived disrespect, and her disproportionate retribution to such perceived slights have become a defining aspect of her behavior. She has made it a habit to target individuals persistently, an oppressive pattern that extends over months, causing emotional distress and turning lives upside down. If you aren’t with her, you are against her, and there is no middle ground. She

The evidence lies in the innumerable accusatory and threatening texts she has sent over this period. This perpetual cycle of texts reveals a deeply unsettling pattern of prolonged hostility towards those who, in her opinion, have disrespected her, providing a window into her retaliatory instincts. I am not the only one who has felt her stain, as others can also testify to this.

A Plea for Awareness: Our Community’s Responsibility

Given the magnitude of her actions, our community and the justice system must pay heed. Recognizing the patterns of such individuals is the first step towards ensuring our safety and that of our loved ones. But it doesn’t stop at recognition; actions must be taken to mitigate the harm caused by such destructive behaviors.

I share this account, backed by text messages, as evidence of her manipulative tactics. It is a plea for awareness, a call for vigilance. Our community thrives on respect and dignity. Our collective responsibility is to uphold these values and protect our community from those who seek to disrupt our peace. I hope others will listen to and share my story.

Tips :

1. Take screenshots of any threatening or harassing messages you receive and keep them as evidence.

2. Reach out to friends and family for support if you are being targeted by someone displaying narcissistic behavior.

3. Consider talking to a therapist or counselor who can guide you in dealing with the stress of a toxic situation.

4. Don’t hesitate to report the person’s behavior to law enforcement if their actions become dangerous or violent so that it can be addressed appropriately and others may be spared from similar experiences. ​​​​​​

5. Speak out against the destructive behavior and help to raise awareness within your community of how this type of behavior can harm individuals and families. By standing up and speaking out, you may be able to prevent others from going through a similar situation. ​​​​​​

FAQs

How can I protect myself and my loved ones from a narcissist?

Awareness is the first step to protecting yourself and your loved ones. Educate yourself on the signs of narcissistic behavior to detect it in people you interact with. It is also important to be aware that certain individuals may resort to manipulative tactics or acts of aggression if they feel disrespected. If someone does exhibit these behaviors, the best response is usually not engaging in their attempts at manipulation, as this could fuel their narcissistic tendencies. Maintaining healthy boundaries and remaining calm in any situation involving a narcissist is important. Seek help or support from friends or family if needed, and never hesitate to contact law enforcement if necessary for your safety.

What types of manipulative tactics do narcissists use?

Narcissists may use a variety of tactics to manipulate or control people in their lives. These can include guilt-tripping, gaslighting, threats, isolating you from other people, deflecting blame and responsibility onto others, projecting their beliefs or feelings onto you, belittling your accomplishments, lying and exaggerating about themselves or spreading rumors about you. They may even attempt to manipulate the situation by making false promises or creating fake crises to make it seem like they are the victim. Additionally, they might resort to emotional blackmail or try to make you feel guilty for not doing what they want. It is important to be aware of these behaviors and remain firm in setting boundaries if these tactics are used.

What is the best way to deal with a narcissist?

The best way to deal with a narcissist is to keep your distance as much as possible and try not to engage in their attempts at manipulation or control. If you need to interact with them, maintain healthy boundaries and be clear about what you will and won’t accept from them. Having a strong support system of friends or family who can help you navigate difficult situations involving the narcissist can also be helpful. Additionally, don’t hesitate to seek professional help if needed. Ultimately, it is important to remember that you are never obligated to accept any behavior from anyone and that protecting yourself should always be the top priority.

What can I do if I feel threatened or unsafe?

If you ever feel threatened or unsafe, it is important to take action immediately. You can call the police, local emergency services, a mental health hotline, or a support center for abuse victims. Contact close friends and family members who can provide emotional support during this difficult time. It is also important to remember that no one has the right to make you feel unsafe and that you have the power to stand up for yourself in any situation. Remember that some people care about your safety and well-being and are willing to help.

What other resources are available if I need help or advice?

If you need help or advice, there are several online resources available. Mental health and abuse helplines, support groups, and hotlines can assist if needed. Additionally, there are many online communities like Plants that provide support for people who have experienced narcissistic behavior in their lives. Seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor is also an important step to take if necessary. Remember that you don’t have to go through this alone and that there are people who care about your safety and well-being.

Ultimately, it is important to remember that no one has the right to make you feel unsafe or disrespected. If someone exhibits manipulative or aggressive behavior, the best response is usually not engaging in their attempts at manipulation and maintaining healthy boundaries. Seek help or support from friends or family if needed, and never hesitate to contact law enforcement if necessary for your safety. Many resources are available online and in person if you need help dealing with a narcissist, so don’t hesitate to reach out. With support and proper self-care, you can overcome any difficult situation involving a narcissist.