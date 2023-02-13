9 Things Every Brand Should Consider for Their Packaging

So you’ve developed your product and are ready to sell it to the world. But before you do, there is one more significant step to consider–choosing the proper packaging. There are many requirements to meet, including child-resistant packaging compliance.

Brands sometimes underestimate the importance of packaging, but when chosen well, it can help turn a customer from a casual window shopper to a buyer.

Here are nine things every brand should consider for their packaging.

1. Proper Dimensions and Shape

There is a reason that most products come in standardized packaging. For example, coffee comes in flexible bags or tins, and household cleaners in plastic bottles and containers. These tried and true designs fit their contents well, maintaining solid barriers and product integrity.

Proper dimensions also reduce the waste of plastics and other materials. Limiting excess packaging minimizes a company’s carbon footprint and cuts down on shipping costs which can add up quickly.

2. Graphics and Branding

Think of your favorite brands. You recognize their color schemes, fonts, and slogans from a mile away. They are unique and pop off of the shelf at you.

A well-designed package protects your product; it establishes your product’s and brand’s visual identity. Choose eye-catching designs and bright colors that speak to what is unique about your brand and will help your product stand out.

3. Stack and Store Convenience

Your product’s journey through the supply chain is long, from storage to transport to shelves to the consumer. Therefore, appropriate packaging should be stackable and easy to store, so your product travels intact to its destination.

Not only does it reduce shipping costs, but stackability also ensures that your product will sit nicely and look appealing on the shelf.

4. Meets All Safety Needs

Some products contain contents that are toxic or dangerous when ingested or mishandled. Household cleaners, medications, and cannabis products are just a few examples.

Child-resistant packaging or packaging that makes it significantly difficult for children to open is an intelligent choice for these products. Child-resistant packaging is designed with protections in place, not only for the safety of the consumer but for legal compliance as well.

5. Meet All Labeling Requirements

Having the proper labeling requirements helps the customer understand what your product is about, allowing them to make an informed decision.

Possibly even more important than that, many products have the requirements necessary to make your packaging legally compliant. Make sure you’ve done your research before making a big packaging order. No one wants to spend money on packaging a second time to become compliant.

6. Sustainable Packaging Needs

Sustainability is a significant concern for many consumers. Environmental considerations can sometimes be a make-or-break factor in a purchase. As a result, eco-conscious consumers are looking for products that use recyclable packaging materials, biodegradable, or multi-use.

On the brand side, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability can contribute to a positive brand reputation and customer loyalty.

7. Clear Copy

When you package with ample branding space, it may be tempting to use up all of it with copy about your brand. After all, you did buy it, so why not use it? But this can look amateur, and more often than not, less is more. Information overload for the consumer can lead to a lost sale.

Instead of waxing poetic, write clear copy that focuses on what matters most: your name, the product you’re selling, and what makes your product the best among competitors.

8. Durability

On its journey through the supply chain, there is always a chance that your product could be damaged. No one wants the lost product, increased costs, or goods arriving at their destination in less than pristine conditions.

In the case of products like food, medications, and cannabis products, durability is even more critical. Buying proper durable, flexible packaging can prevent potential breakage or contamination. Although appropriate packaging materials cost more than inferior products, this is not the area to cut corners.

9. Cost of Packaging

At every step of selling your product, there are costs from product development to packaging, marketing, shipping, and service. When it comes time to choose to package, the price is a significant consideration for most brands.

Quality should be at the top of the list, but it’s essential to consider cost-effectiveness too. For example, depending on the standards of your industry and consumer expectations, packaging may need to be durable, sustainable, or child-resistant, which can mean higher packaging costs.

The ideal package for your brand will strike the balance of quality and cost while still being attractive to consumers.

Conclusion

Far from being a last-minute decision made hastily, taking time and effort to create the proper packaging is worthwhile. From establishing a visual identity protecting your product and consumer to maintaining your bottom line, the packaging is an essential set of choices.

These factors can help you make informed packaging decisions to highlight what makes your brand outstanding and outperform the competition.

FAQs

Is there a way to reduce the cost of packaging?

Yes, there are many ways brands can cut down on the cost of their packaging. Consider shopping around for materials that meet your needs and offer lower costs. Additionally, reducing the number of materials you use in your packaging can help to keep costs down. Finally, using recycled or reused materials is an excellent option for sustainable and cost-effective packaging.

What should I consider when choosing what type of packaging to use?

When selecting a type of packaging for your product, it’s essential to consider several factors, including branding, product protection and safety, labeling requirements, sustainability needs, clarity in copywriting and messaging, durability, and cost. All of these can affect the overall cost and success of your packaging.

What is the most crucial factor to consider when it comes to packaging?

Product protection and safety are the most important factors to consider when it comes to packaging. The packaging should ensure that your product arrives in good condition at its destination, without contamination or breakage. If you’re shipping food, medications, or cannabis products, this is especially important as any damage could be a risk for consumers. Additionally, ensuring that all labeling requirements are met will help ensure the safe handling and delivery of your product.

