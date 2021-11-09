8 Ways Everyone Can Make Money Online in Their Spare Time

Whether you are a full-time student, a busy stay-at-home parent, or already have a day job, there is no reason why you shouldn’t make some extra money online in your spare time.

Daily, billions of dollars are generated online in various ways. Here are 8 ideas to help you increase your spending power or save toward a goal.

1. Freelance Work

Through websites such as Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer.com, One Hour Translation, Gengo, etc., you can pick up a variety of freelance tasks. Choose something you are good at, like writing, programming, design, marketing, translating, data entry, or offering your services as a virtual assistant.

You can also start your own website if you don’t want to work through any of these platforms. Keep track of the going rate, and charge according to the freelance work you offer. Remember, it can take a while to get your first gig and steady clients. Payments vary on these platforms but expect to withdraw money at least 10 days after your reimbursement.

2. Take Surveys

Taking online surveys is a great way to earn a bit of money online, especially if you don’t have much spare time. With surveys, the payoff isn’t big, and some only offer you shopping rewards instead of cash. Popular survey sites include MySurvey, Swagbucks, and Survey Junkie, and all you need to do is register to begin.

3. Start a Blog or Become a YouTuber

Out of the approximately 300 bloggers online, some are making some good money by attracting a steady stream of visitors to their sites. This requires you to build an audience and provide them with regular content that they are interested in. By recommending products (becoming an affiliate) and on-site advertising, you can start monetizing as your audience grows.

4. Become an Influencer on Instagram or TikTok

If you already have a large following of a dedicated audience, companies will pay you to represent their products. You can either contact the brands you are interested in or use marketing platforms like AspireIQ or Open Influence to get products to promote.

If you care about a particular subject, you can also make money from sponsorships on TikTok. Let’s say you are a make-up artist; you can make videos showing makeup tips. The more followers you have, the more brands will reach out with sponsorship opportunities.

Becoming an influencer is a very competitive field. It is quick and easy to start but you need to work hard and tenacity before you start earning.

5. Take Your Gaming to Another Level

Professional gamers can make a living by playing online games, but you can also earn some money doing it in your spare time too. Sites that will pay you to play include, Boodle, Mistplay, Swagbucks, and InboxDollars.

6. Sell Your Images

If you like to take photographs, then collect a library of your images to sell to buyers. Websites like Fine Art America, SmugMug, PhotoShelter, and 500px let you upload your photos to sell. Most are on a subscription basis, offering you a customized website, cloud storage, and password protection.

7. Website and App Testing

On sites like UserTesting.com, you can earn money by testing websites and apps. Thereafter, you are paid to give your thoughts on how they perform. You need to complete a sample test before you are accepted, but you earn money for every test that lasts about 20 minutes. Typically, you earn $10 for this, but you can earn even more if you agree to have a video chat with a customer about the test.

8. Providing a Human Touch on Mechanical Turk

Automation may mean that some tasks are done brilliantly by computers, but many tasks still require human intelligence. Spending about 30 minutes of your spare time a day transcribing videos, tagging images, or classifying receipts may sound tedious, but you get paid according to the price set by requesters on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk. However, beware! There are scammers out there, so do join a community like MTurk Crowd forum or Turker Nation subreddits.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.