8 Old-School Business Ideas that Are Still Surprisingly Profitable In 2022

When looking for a unique business idea, you don’t always need to look much further than old-school ideas and adapt them to our times. Many of these can be adapted to reach more people thanks to digital technology. In contrast, others work very well locally, thanks to people having less time than ever to prepare meals, care for their pets, and do household chores.

Here are eight old-school business ideas that are still surprisingly profitable in 2022:

1. Taking Food to Consumers

There are several interesting choices in this category because everyone must eat. People want affordable and healthier choices, so providing them with quality food as they go about their busy lifestyles is a sure winner.

However, opening a restaurant comes with high startup costs and risks, so several entrepreneurs have turned to the idea of offering solutions like mobile trucks, delivery services, and preparing ready-to-cook meals from home. All these generate more profit, thanks to their lower starting costs and high profitability. For example, a food truck can create an income of up to $300,000 annually.

Another excellent business idea in this category is providing meal kits to help save people from going to the supermarket. You provide the ingredients for several meal options and deliver them, making it easier for them to prepare a homemade dish hassle-free when they get home quickly.

2. Virtual Interior Designer

Interior design has once again become extremely popular as more people want to redecorate after spending so much time at home. Nowadays, virtual reality makes it easier to provide this business service from home, allowing people to see the result before committing. But you can also do it in the traditional way of going to people’s houses if you aren’t ready to embrace the technology.

Enhance your business by selling home décor products and starting an interior design blog.

3. Pet Grooming, Walking, and Sitting Business

Pets remain a lucrative business industry, especially if you love them. Pet owners most need pet grooming, walking, and sitting (at work or when going away).

If you live on a large property, you can combine the three services by employing a few people to assist. Otherwise, concentrate on the one that interests you the most. For example, besides the traditional services, you could include adventure walks to exciting locations in your area or even offer a service where you take pets to the local vet for their vaccinations and checkups.

Then, you can easily and quickly establish a highly-profitable business by providing the best customer service for your pet clients and their humans.

4. Cleaning Services

People have countless things that need regular cleaning and never enough time to tackle these tasks. So besides car and rug cleaning services, you can create a niche cleaning service. One interesting idea coming from Singapore is a stroller cleaning provider, and another is a sneaker cleaning service.

Home cleaning services also never go out of fashion, and a newer trend is disinfection treatments with baby-safe cleaners when parents are about to bring a new baby home.

5. Book Publishing

Book publishing has been around for hundreds of years. Still, it has become exceedingly difficult to publish a book nowadays because big publishers want a considerable cut of sales profits and look for specific criteria when looking to publish.

However, if you have written a book, you no longer need to depend on a publishing company. Instead, you can self-publish your book and distribute it to audiences online and in bookshops. Again, social media marketing is the best tool to build your fan base, ensuring demand for your writing.

Moreover, many self-published authors nowadays also offer their services to other budding writers, using the old-school business idea to create an enterprise and helping others to get published.

6. T-Shirt Printing

T-shirt printing businesses have been around for decades, mainly servicing business demands for branded T-shirts for their employees. However, T-shirts are one of the most commonly worn clothing items and customizing them to suit people’s personalities, identities, and values continue to create a profitable business opportunity.

Custom T-shirt printing was valued at $3.64 billion in 2020 and will continue to expand for at least the next eight years, thanks to the endless possibilities of creating a niche demand. Some ideas include artwork, intricate designs, jokes, political slogans, and anything else you can imagine.

7. Travel Guide

Local travel guides have for hundreds of years made money showing people around their cities. Since most people can find a lot of information in the more touristy areas, you don’t always need to live in these to make money as a tour guide. However, the demand is still there for tourists wanting help with finding all the best places (restaurants, bars, clubs, museums, trails, etc.) in lesser-known areas.

There are several types of travel guides you can create to help travelers to your destination. For example, you can take them on walking or driving tours or create audio material. Other ideas are to create maps with all the places they must visit on their trip to your area or create augmented reality tours.

Look for new niches as a travel guide creating maps or site routes for hobbyists like bird watchers, motorcyclists, river rafting enthusiasts, etc.

8. Business Consulting

If you have experience working in a corporate environment or have started and run your own business, you can offer this valuable experience to other entrepreneurs for a fee.

You can provide many different types of business consulting, such as marketing strategy, financial advice, human resources, project management, product design, and more. If you have a specific skill or knowledge set, you can package this into a service to help businesses in your area of expertise.

One trend that is growing in popularity is sustainability consulting. With the increased focus on environmental issues, many businesses are looking for ways to be more sustainable. As a sustainability consultant, you can help businesses to implement sustainable practices into their operations.

Final Thoughts

These eight old-school business ideas are still surprisingly profitable in 2022. If you are passionate about any of these areas, consider starting your own business. You can succeed in today’s competitive marketplace with creativity and hard work.

FAQs

What are some old-school business ideas that are still surprisingly profitable?

Some old-school business ideas still surprisingly profitable include T-shirt printing, travel guide, and business consulting.

What is the best way to market an old-school business?

The best way to market an old-school business is to use a mix of traditional and digital marketing methods. Traditional methods could include print advertising, while digital strategies could include search engine optimization and social media marketing.

What are some challenges of running an old-school business?

Some challenges of running an old-school business include staying up-to-date with technology, keeping up with changing customer demands, and competing with newer companies.

How can I make my old-school business more profitable?

There are several ways to make an old-school business more profitable. You can start by looking for new niches, expanding your product or service offering, and improving your marketing efforts. You can also focus on delivering a high-quality product or service and providing excellent customer service.

What are some old-school businesses that have been successful?

Some old-school businesses that have been successful include T-shirt printing, travel guide, and business consulting.

How can I make my old-school business more sustainable?

There are several ways to make an old-school business more sustainable. You can start by looking for new niches, expanding your product or service offering, and improving your marketing efforts. You can also focus on delivering a high-quality product or service and providing excellent customer service.

