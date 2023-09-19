8 Common Mistakes Novice Real Estate Investors Make and How to Avoid Them

To help novice real estate investors avoid common pitfalls, we’ve gathered eight insightful tips from experienced founders and sales directors. From planning your numbers and exit strategies to avoiding overindulgence in investments, this article offers valuable advice to help you navigate the real estate investment landscape.

Plan Your Numbers and Exit Strategies

Understand Accurate Property Valuation

Don’t Neglect Property Management

Prioritize Proper Budgeting

Properly Estimate Your Cash Flow

Create a Detailed Investment Plan

Research Your Investment Location

Avoid Overindulgence in Investments

Plan Your Numbers and Exit Strategies

Before you jump into an investment, know your numbers and possible exit strategies. Buy right, add a 15-20% cushion for renovation costs, and always have multiple exit strategies lined up if you have to pivot on a project. A bad buy or a blown budget is a game-ender, but well-thought-out exit strategies can be your safety net.

Erin Hybart, Blog Manager, ReErin.com

Understand Accurate Property Valuation

One common mistake novice real estate investors make is underestimating the importance of property valuation.

It’s crucial to clearly understand how to accurately assess the value of a property, both in its current state and its potential after renovations. Failure to do so can leave investors shortchanged with selling the property. Additionally, budgeting for repairs and accurately estimating the property’s value is essential to ensure a profitable investment.

Loren Howard, Founder, Prime Plus Mortgages

Don’t Neglect Property Management

A common mistake novice real-estate investors often make is underestimating the importance of property management. Many investors focus solely on the property’s potential for appreciation, overlooking the critical role of effective management in maximizing returns. At UpperKey, we’ve seen instances where investors neglect property management, leading to decreased property value, tenant dissatisfaction, and financial losses.

To avoid this, aspiring investors should recognize the value of professional property-management services like those of UpperKey. Having a seasoned team handle tenant relations, maintenance, and market analysis not only safeguards the investment but also ensures consistent income through services like guaranteed rent.

Novices should understand that successful real-estate investments are not just about property acquisition; they require a holistic approach that includes expert property management for sustainable growth and profitability.

Johan Hajji, CEO and Founder, UpperKey

Prioritize Proper Budgeting

Failing to budget correctly is a prevalent mistake among novice real estate investors. It is crucial to prioritize proper budgeting to avoid potential pitfalls in this field.

Without adequate funding, it’s difficult to cover repairs, renovations, and other costs associated with owning property. It’s important to set a realistic budget for any investments you plan on making. Be sure to include all expected costs, such as closing fees, taxes, insurance, and any repairs that may be needed.

Additionally, make sure to plan for unexpected issues such as plumbing problems or other repairs that could arise. Careful budgeting can help ensure a successful real estate investment venture.

Mark Buskuhl, Founder and CEO, Ninebird Properties

Properly Estimate Your Cash Flow

One prevalent error made by inexperienced real estate investors is the tendency to overestimate the anticipated cash flow generated by a property. This can lead to investing in properties that are not profitable, resulting in significant losses for investors.

To avoid this mistake, it is important for prospective investors to do thorough research on potential investments and calculate their returns before making any decisions. Besides, it is important to factor in unexpected costs, such as maintenance and repairs, when assessing the potential returns of a particular property.

By doing this, investors can ensure that they invest in properties that have the potential to generate positive cash flow over time.

Patrick Grayson, Founder and CEO, Paramount Property Buyers

Create a Detailed Investment Plan

One of the most common mistakes novice real estate investors make is not creating a detailed investment plan before they start investing. A good investment plan should include well-defined goals, strategies for achieving those goals, and risk management measures to ensure that losses are minimized while profits are maximized.

Without a clear understanding of what you hope to accomplish with your investments, your chances of success are greatly diminished. By taking the time to create a comprehensive investment plan, you can ensure that all of your investments align with your long-term objectives.

Start by determining what type of real estate investment best suits your goals and budget, then look into various properties in the local area and research their potential as long-term investments.

Jennifer Spinelli, Founder and CEO, Watson Buys

Research Your Investment Location

One of the most significant errors made by inexperienced real estate investors is neglecting to thoroughly conduct research on the investment location.

It’s important to investigate market trends and get an understanding of what kind of return on investment could be expected, as well as know what amenities are nearby. Additionally, it’s important to consider the potential for appreciation or depreciation of the property over time.

Keith Sant, Founder and CEO, Sell My House Company

Avoid Overindulgence in Investments

The most common mistake made by novice real estate investors is that they overindulge and get in over their heads. They spend too much of the money they have available and also purchase something that carries a higher monthly mortgage than they can comfortably afford.

Many novice investors get in too far over their heads, and it can be quite stressful for them once this happens. Many can keep moving forward and will find a way to make things work, but others will drown in their decisions by stretching themselves too thin.

This can be avoided by carefully analyzing your decisions and being smart about the purchases you make. There are a lot of factors that go into our investments and the status of the economy, but we all have control over our decisions and we can always make better ones.



Lee Hemming, Sales Director, ABC Finance Limited