Confessions From Hustlepreneurs: 7 Tips for Those Working 60-Hour Weeks

Searching for surprising tips for those enduring 60-hour work weeks, we turned to seven hustlepreneurs for their unique insights. From co-founders to CEOs, their advice ranges from boosting productivity with naps to mastering the “Art of Delegation.” Dive into these valuable tips from those who’ve walked the path before.

Boost Productivity with Naps

Embrace Intentional Idleness

Adopt the Power Pause Technique

Prioritize Sleep for Enhanced Productivity

Carve Out a Daily Sanity Hour

Reassess Productivity of Long Work Hours

Master the Art of Delegation

Boost Productivity with Naps

Some of my most productive days came after I had a productive morning and afternoon, and then I took a nap. I had a fresh mind when I woke up and could get much more done. It’s amazing how much more productive you can be when you’re not so tired.

So, if you’re working 60-hour weeks, take a nap. It’s amazing how much more productive you can be when you’re not so tired.

Matthew Ramirez, Co-Founder, USMLE Test Prep

Embrace Intentional Idleness

One surprising piece of advice for those grinding 60-hour weeks? Embrace intentional idleness. It sounds counterintuitive, but hear me out.

Amid the hustle, we often equate busyness with productivity. But there’s immense value in stepping back, even if it’s just for a few minutes. These moments of idleness, whether it’s a short walk, meditation, or simply staring out the window, can spark creativity, provide clarity, and prevent burnout.

Our brains need these pauses to process and rejuvenate. So, paradoxically, sometimes, the best way to move forward is to allow yourself to do nothing at all.

Hayim Pinson, Founder, Muscle and Brawn

Adopt the Power Pause Technique

As an expert in psychology and life coach, I’d recommend those hustling with 60-hour weeks to adopt the “Power Pause.” It’s not about working longer, but smarter. Taking a deliberate five-minute break every hour to practice mindfulness or simple deep breathing exercises can greatly improve your productivity and focus.

By momentarily taking a step back, you’re helping to recenter your mind, thoughts, and emotions by grounding yourself back in the present, reducing stress, and achieving a more balanced emotional state.

Bayu Prihandito, Psychology Expert, Life Coach, Founder, Life Architekture

Prioritize Sleep for Enhanced Productivity

Prioritize sleep despite the long working hours. When you’re sleep-deprived, your productivity and focus take a major hit. Your decision-making abilities and problem-solving skills also suffer. On the other hand, getting enough sleep boosts your cognitive function, creativity, and overall well-being.

So, carve out time for quality rest. Set a regular sleep schedule, create a relaxing bedtime routine, and create a sleep-friendly environment that promotes deep, uninterrupted slumber. Caring for yourself is as important as putting in those long hours.

Johannes Larsson, Founder and CEO, JohannesLarsson.com

Carve Out a Daily Sanity Hour

I’ve been down that road myself. One surprising tip I’ve found valuable for those intense 60-hour workweeks is to carve out a “sanity hour” each day. It might sound counterintuitive, but dedicating just one hour to disconnect from work completely allows your mind to reset and recharge.

No emails, no tasks, no hustle. Use this time to engage in a hobby, take a walk, or read something unrelated to your field—anything that gives your brain a breather. You’ll be amazed at how this minor break enhances your productivity and creativity during the rest of your packed hours.

Jay Toy, General Manager, 88stacks

Reassess Productivity of Long Work Hours

Working long hours can seem like the way to go, but it’s worth considering if it’s truly productive. Sometimes, our brains and bodies need a break to recharge. After a certain point, your work quality dips, and mistakes happen.

Therefore, my advice is to pause and assess if those extra hours are giving you the results you want or if you could do just as well or even better by working a more reasonable 40 hours. It’s all about finding that sweet spot between hard work and caring for yourself.

Luciano Colos, Founder and CEO, PitchGrade

Master the Art of Delegation

In the world of hustlepreneurs, there’s a common misconception that if you want something done right, you must do it yourself. However, one of the most transformative realizations is that only some tasks demand your direct attention. Delegating isn’t a sign of weakness or incompetence; it’s a strategic move that amplifies your productivity and efficiency.

Working 60-hour weeks often means juggling a myriad of responsibilities. But by identifying which tasks can be handed over to others, you free up crucial time and mental bandwidth for higher-level strategic thinking and decision-making.

Whether hiring an assistant, using automated software tools, or outsourcing specific projects, effective delegation allows you to focus on what you do best, ensuring that your prolonged work hours yield maximum results.

Nyla Rose, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, JuseBeauty

The Inside Scoop: Our Wisdom for the Hustlepreneurs

Let’s say you’ve been soaking up advice from hustlepreneurs who know about grinding through 60-hour weeks. You’re off to a great start! But guess what? We’ve been there, done that, and have a few gems to add to your treasure chest of knowledge.

The Unsung Hero: Break Management

Structured Breaks: Short, regular breaks can supercharge your focus. Try the Pomodoro Technique as a starting point.

Stay Social, My Friend

Social Stints: Isolation is a joy-killer. Squeeze in short chats with friends or loved ones to lighten your day.

Food for Thought

Snack Wisely: Your brain loves fuel. Opt for brain-boosting snacks like almonds or blueberries instead of sugary traps.

The Zen Zone

Mindful Moments: Even a 5-minute mindfulness exercise can reset your mind and lower stress levels. There’s an app for that!

The ‘NO’ Factor

Learn to Say No: Overcommitting will leave you drained. Be selective with your time, and don’t be afraid to decline.

Email: Not So Urgent

Batch Process: Emails can be a time-suck. Allocate specific times to check and respond to them rather than sporadic bursts throughout the day.

Weekend Warrior

Reserve Weekends: Try to keep your weekends sacred. If work seeps in, at least leave one day completely work-free for rejuvenation.

Juggling long hours can be a circus act, but the right techniques can transform you into the ringmaster of your busy life. Blend these nuggets of wisdom with the expert advice you’ve picked up, and you’ll soon be navigating those 60-hour weeks like a seasoned pro. The hustle is real, but so is your capability to master it.