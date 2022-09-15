5 Key Reasons Why Companies Need Proper Storefront Signage

Retailers who want to stand out need to go beyond primary window displays. Instead, they need attention-grabbing storefront signage that catches the eye and makes shoppers notice. After all, signage is one of the first things people see when they walk past a store. Signs are also a prime opportunity for brands to communicate specific messages about their brand or products.

1. Storefront Signage Sets the Tone for Customer Experience

First and foremost, storefront signage sets the tone for customer experience. Whether customers enter a store as customers or potential customers, they will judge based on the aesthetics of the storefront signage. Even more important than your customers’ impressions of your storefront signage is the impression your storefront signage has on potential customers. If your signage looks unprofessional or is challenging to read, customers may assume your product isn’t of quality.

2. Storefront Signs Communicate Value and Quality

Beyond making a positive impression and setting the tone for customer experience, storefront signs are also an opportunity for brands to communicate value by telling customers why their products are worth the price tag. This could be accomplished by explaining the construction, materials, or materials used to make the product. Regarding quality, storefront signs can also help differentiate brands from competitors.

3. Storefront Signage Can Help Build Brand Awareness

Beyond the initial communication, storefront signage can also help build awareness and recognition of brands. Whether brands have been around for decades or they’re new and trying to gain a foothold in the market, the storefront signage is an opportunity to introduce customers to the brand. Depending on the type of sign, you might be able to include a short tagline or a brand name that customers will remember and associate with your product or brand.

4. Proper Signage Can Boost Sales

Beyond just building brand awareness, storefront signage can also boost sales. When customers are aware of what you have to offer and can understand the value added by your product, it makes it easier for customers to make a purchase decision. If customers walk away from your storefront to understand that your product meets their needs and is worth the price tag, they’ll likely be more inclined to return and purchase.

5. Proper Signage Helps Maintain Employee Safety

Beyond being a tool for sales, storefront signage can also help maintain employee safety. Studies have shown that proper signage can reduce the risk of injury by 50% and legal liability claims. Storefront signage must be adequately maintained to prevent accidents and injuries. Inevitable traffic-related accidents can be prevented simply by posting signs that draw attention to the area.

Storefront signage is essential for many retailers. If you’re in the retail industry, it’s essential to consider storefront signage’s role in communicating value, building brand awareness, and boosting sales. The font you use for the signage should be large enough to be legible from a distance. If your storefront signage is effective, you want it to grab attention and compel passersby to enter your store or make a purchase. When designing storefront signage, keep these factors in mind to ensure your signs do the job.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.