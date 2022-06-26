5 Budget-Friendly Birthday Gift Ideas for Your Boss

Your boss can be one of the hardest people to shop for. You want to get them something thoughtful but wish to maintain a professional boundary. You want to get them something nice they will appreciate, but you also want to keep a budget. So here are five ideas to consider if you’re struggling to figure out what to get your boss for their birthday.

1. A Pack of Cigars

Many business owners, CEOs, and other higher-ups celebrate their successes with a nice cigar. If that sounds like your boss, you might consider getting them a new pack of high-quality cigars. You can also contribute to their collection with a new cutter, a fancy lighter, or a decorative ashtray. This gift can help your boss relax after a long week in the office.

2. A Bottle of Wine

It can be challenging to figure out someone’s food and drink preferences. However, many people can enjoy a good glass of wine. Strike up a conversation with your boss about their taste and consider a nice bottle they can enjoy at their next at-home happy hour. Similarly, you might consider a pack of craft beer or a nice bottle of whiskey, depending on their preference.

3. Custom Stationery

Custom stationery is a great gift, especially if you work in an office. Thick paper with a custom letterhead, personalized envelopes, or monogrammed seals are all thoughtful ideas. Some stationery sets include sticky notes, notepads, or to-do lists for a complete setup. If you know your boss already has a few paper goods, check out an engraved pen or a unique paperweight. Desk accessories are a practical option when you want to get something that won’t break the bank but are sure to get used.

4. A Desk Clock

Speaking of desk accessories, an elegant desk clock could ake the perfect addition to your boss’s workspace. Desk clocks come in many different styles with different functionality and options for personalization. Wood designs provide a professional and high-class look, and engravable designs allow you to personalize the clock with your boss’s name, title, or company name.

5. A Plant

Plants are a fun present that can help your boss brighten their office space. There are many different options to choose from, and many are incredibly affordable. Explore different house plants and consider their light requirements and care instructions. If your boss has a green thumb, you can consider higher-maintenance plants. If unsure, you can play it safe with something like a succulent orchid that is still a beautiful decoration but without the daily watering.

Shopping for your boss’s birthday doesn’t have to be a hassle. Figure out how much you’re willing to spend and spend some time thinking about what you know your boss enjoys. As long as you put a little thought and effort in, they will surely appreciate your show of celebration on their special day.