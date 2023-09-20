15 Primary Roles of Analytics in Business Strategy

To understand the critical role analytics play in business strategy, we’ve gathered insights from fifteen industry leaders, including VPs of Data and Analytics and CEOs. From navigating business strategy with analytics to optimizing UI/UX, these experts share their experiences and examples of how analytics shape their business strategies.

Navigating Business Strategy with Analytics

Improving User Engagement with A/B Testing

Leveraging Analytics for SEO Campaigns

Impacting Supply Chain Management

Adjusting Strategies Based on User Preferences

Streamlining the Onboarding Process

Transforming Customer Engagement

Enhancing E-commerce Checkout

Preempting Client Crises

Navigating the Content Strategy

Refining Product Development

Evaluating ROI in Marketing Campaigns

Tailoring Campaigns with User Travel Data

Filling Market Gap with Analytics-Driven Training

Optimizing UI/UX

Navigating Business Strategy with Analytics

Analytics help us understand how we got to the current point and will help us navigate forward. A strategy is the general direction we are going, and the qualitative description of how we will get there. Analytics is the quantitative work to plot the course, to figure out how and when we will get there, while measuring when we are off course.

Ryan Goodman, VP Data and Analytics

Improving User Engagement with A/B Testing

Several months ago, an A/B test was run on our site’s landing pages, focusing on game detail arrangements. Results showed that placing key stats at the top, followed by visual charts, and then the game description, improved user engagement.

This layout increased session duration by 78% and lowered our bounce rate by 34%. The data revealed that users value data and visuals over detailed game narratives. Therefore, this layout was adjusted for all our landing pages. Using analytics, the user experience and business direction are refined.

Lucas Wyland, Founder, Steambase

Leveraging Analytics for SEO Campaigns

Analytics serve as the backbone of our business strategy at Click Intelligence; they provide us the “what,” “why,” and “how” for decision-making. We leverage analytics not just for client campaigns but also for internal evaluations, including employee performance and financial forecasting.

One specific example would be our use of analytics in a client’s SEO campaign. We noticed that despite high traffic, the conversion rate was stagnating. A deep dive into our Google Analytics revealed that most users were dropping off at the product selection page. A further heat map analysis showed that the “Add to Cart” button was not optimally placed. After repositioning it and making it more visible, we saw a 25% increase in conversions within a month.

So, analytics help us identify problems, formulate strategies, and measure results, serving as a continuous feedback loop for improvement.

Simon Brisk, Director, Click Intelligence Ltd

Impacting Supply Chain Management

Analytics are integral to our business strategy, enabling data-driven decision-making. An example of their impact is supply chain optimization. Historical data helps us forecast demand, aiding inventory planning and production scheduling. Analytics also optimize transportation routes, reducing costs and ensuring timely deliveries. This has led to cost savings and improved customer satisfaction, enhancing overall performance.

Steve Dinelli, Founder, MarketerInterview.com

Adjusting Strategies Based on User Preferences

Analytics gives us the data to categorize the preferences of our users. For instance, we observed a trend in user behavior that showed a significant interest in grocery coupons. This valuable insight compelled us to rethink our partnerships and marketing strategies.

We started intensifying our collaborations with grocery store chains, concentrating on providing the most beneficial deals to our users. We also modified our email newsletters and promotional campaigns to highlight these grocery-saving opportunities more prominently. By focusing on such specific insights, we can make informed decisions that benefit both our users and us, fortifying our position as a leader in the couponing space.

Gary Gray, CFO, CouponChief.com

Streamlining the Onboarding Process

The foundation of our company’s approach is analytics, which infuse each choice with precision and foresight. Our customer onboarding process optimization is one crucial example. We created a frictionless onboarding process by analyzing data on user behavior, preferences, and pain points, which led to a significant increase in conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

In my viewpoint, analytics spur the switch from intuition-based tactics to data-driven innovation. You should adopt a two-pronged strategy in your search: develop the tools to gain detailed insights and the know-how to translate these insights into workable solutions.

You can start by identifying key performance indicators specific to your industry landscape. Then, you should use analytics tools to find patterns so you can iterate and improve techniques over time. Analyzing data will help you uncover a world of unrealized potential and guide your company to unparalleled success.

Percy Grunwald, Co-Founder, Compare Banks

Transforming Customer Engagement

Analytics is pivotal in our business strategy, guiding our decisions and actions. One illustrative example is how big-data solutions have transformed our customer engagement.

By dissecting customer data, we’ve tailored our marketing efforts with precision, ensuring we deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time and at the right price. This has resulted in a significant increase in our conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

Marco Genaro Palma, Co-Founder, TechNews180

Enhancing E-commerce Checkout

Data is at the center of how we do business. In the e-commerce industry, reliance on in-depth data is heavy to ensure continuous improvement.

A common problem was observed: people often left their carts in the middle of the checkout process. Upon realizing this, action was taken. The checkout process was sped up, it was made easier for customers to check out as guests, and people started receiving tailored rewards.

The result was amazing: abandonment of shopping carts dropped by 20%, and total conversion rates increased significantly. Analytics help make choices based on data, streamline operations, and improve the customer experience. This demonstrates a continued commitment to providing great value and staying ahead of the competition in the market.

Matthew Appleton, E-Commerce Manager, Appleton Sweets

Preempting Client Crises

In our PR agency, analytics serve as a compass for operational efficiency. For instance, we employ predictive analytics to preempt client crises.

Just as a mobile network operator might use data to foresee outages, we use analytics to anticipate PR issues before they escalate. This proactive approach allows us to allocate resources effectively, ultimately saving both time and money.

It’s not just about reacting to the market; it’s about understanding it so well that you can see what’s coming next.

Matías Rodsevich, Founder & CEO, PRLab

Navigating the Content Strategy

Google Analytics is my compass in navigating the organic growth of my brand. For example, by constantly monitoring my website’s traffic and user behavior, I identify the articles that are getting a significant amount of organic traffic, as well as those that are on the second page of Google and need some additional love to go up.

Armed with these insights, I then update my articles accordingly and continuously revise my content strategy to cement my topical authority in specific topics that Google seems to see me as an expert in. This analytics-driven approach not only boosts my site’s overall traffic but also increases user engagement and strengthens my personal brand.

Juliet Dreamhunter, Founder, Juliety

Refining Product Development

Analytics plays a key part in our business approach, particularly in product development and refinement. We collect and evaluate client input regularly to discover pain spots and opportunities for improvement.

For instance, analytics revealed that our mobile app experienced a significant dropout rate during the checkout process. We used this knowledge to modify the interface, which resulted in a 25% increase in completed transactions in three months.

Gerrid Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Organics

Evaluating ROI in Marketing Campaigns

Analytics is the backbone of our marketing strategy. We regularly evaluate the performance of our marketing efforts, utilizing critical data such as click-through rates, conversion rates, and client acquisition expenses. One recent campaign review found that our social media ads were underperforming when compared to email marketing.

Consequently, we reallocated funds to email marketing campaigns, resulting in a 30% increase in ROI for the quarter.

Tom Miller, Director of Marketing, Fitness Volt

Tailoring Campaigns with User Travel Data

Analytics play a pivotal role in shaping our business strategy at VisaFly. They provide us with data-driven insights that guide our decision-making, ensuring that our actions are aligned with market trends and customer preferences.

For instance, by analyzing the travel patterns and preferences of our users, we identified a surge in interest for specific destinations during certain months. Leveraging this data, we tailored our marketing campaigns and partnered with local service providers in those regions to offer exclusive deals.

This data-driven approach not only enhanced our customer experience but also significantly boosted our sales during those peak periods.

Lukasz Koszyk, Head of Business Development, VisaFly

Filling Market Gap with Analytics-Driven Training

We rely heavily on analytics to navigate the complex waters of the FinTech talent landscape.

One vivid example comes to mind: We noticed a trend in the data indicating a high demand for blockchain experts, but a shortage of qualified candidates.

Acting on this insight, we initiated specialized training programs for aspiring blockchain professionals. The result was not just filling a market gap, but also providing our clients with top-tier talent. Analytics don’t just support our decisions; they shape our strategy.

Tobias Liebsch, Co-Founder, Fintalent.io

Optimizing UI/UX

In the Information Technology sector, analytics serve as the bedrock of strategic prowess. Recognizing the pivotal role of analytics in business strategy, predictive analytics are employed to decipher user preferences, optimizing UI/UX for mobile apps.

This approach aligns seamlessly with a customer-centric outlook, fueling a reputation as a vanguard in digital transformation. The commitment to excellence is amplified through insightful, data-driven decisions.

Vikas Kaushik, CEO, TechAhead