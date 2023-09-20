12 Effective Strategies for Freelancers to Negotiate Rates with Clients

To provide freelancers with the best advice on negotiating rates with clients, we’ve gathered twelve insightful tips from professionals like freelance consultants and founders. From understanding the importance of confidence in your rate to the steps to success as a solo entrepreneur, these tips offer a comprehensive guide to rate negotiation in the freelance world.

Have Confidence and Understand Your Rate

Feel confident in your rate. To do that, understand what your floor is. What is the least that you’ll accept for the work? What is the rate (or dollar amount) that feels good or, conversely, won’t make you resentful?

Additionally, having market rates for comparison and your unique value proposition are helpful for you to show up confidently. Because if you don’t express confidence, your potential client won’t have confidence in you.

Emily Kund, Freelance Consultant, Kund Consulting

Demonstrate Value Over Price

Show the value, not the price. If a freelancer has done a thorough job of listening to the client’s needs, understanding the purpose of the project, and how the deliverables will be used, and the results the client expects, and if the freelancer has been thorough in explaining their recommendations and how they align with the client’s needs and goals, then you’ll rarely receive pushback on pricing.

Part of this discovery process should include asking the client’s budget. This way, you won’t recommend a service to them that’s out of their reach as part of your core offering.

Alli Hill, Founder and Director, Fleurish Freelance

Utilize Silence as a Tool

The most efficient negotiating tool is silence. I always remind myself of that before a client meeting. I smile a lot during the small talk, and then when it comes to negotiation, I name my price and shut up.

Inside, I have a whole different negotiation going on where I present a thousand arguments for the price being right. But I stay silent and let my client talk. After a while, the client tends to consider my offer more willingly. This tip has served me well.

Holger Sindbaek, Founder and CEO, Solitaire Online

Be Prepared to Decline Business

Be prepared to politely decline the business! Nothing says, “I’m worth it,” like saying, “I don’t need the business.” People want what they can’t have, and they want what appears to be valuable. Present a great value equation, stick to your rates, and strike FOMO in the client by showing them you’re willing to walk away.

Robert Mackelfresh, Founder, AppSearch.ai

Avoid Justifying Yourself

One effective tip for negotiating rates with clients is to focus on the value you provide, rather than justifying your costs.

Instead of justifying your rates based on your expenses or time invested, highlight the tangible and intangible value that your services or products bring to the client’s business or life. Discuss the specific benefits, outcomes, or solutions they will gain by working with you. Explain how your expertise, unique skills, or product features can address their pain points or help them achieve their goals.

For example, if you’re a freelance designer, don’t just talk about the hours you spend on a project. Instead, explain how your designs can enhance their brand image, attract more customers, and ultimately boost their revenue. By shifting the conversation from cost to value, you demonstrate that your rates are a worthwhile investment, making it more likely that clients will be willing to pay what you’re asking for. Additionally, be open to negotiating and adjusting.

Joe Li, Managing Director, CheckYa

Establish Non-negotiable Rates

When you’ve got enough experience as a freelancer, you can make it non-negotiable.

Naturally, you will need experience and a good personal brand to support you so that you can pull this off, but the last discount was given in November 2022 and haven’t had to fight for a fair rate since.

The key is finding the value behind your rate and the reason why it can’t be discounted.

These days, the statement is, “I don’t discount my projects, because it’s not fair to the clients who are already paying this rate.”

And that’s true. Why should one client be serviced at one rate and another at a cheaper rate simply because they asked? New clients also have the peace of mind that they will never pay less than someone else for the same service.

This feels right and authentic, and there hasn’t been an issue with it. Acceptance that some deals may be lost is necessary, so being in a place where cash flow is not an issue is important. If you’re not there already, you will get there!

Zoe Ashbridge, Co-Founder and Senior SEO Strategist, forank

Prioritize Transparency

As a former freelancer, I’ve found that transparency is the most effective tactic for negotiating rates. Instead of vaguely stating that your costs have increased, provide specific examples to show how they have risen. If you’re charging below-market rates, offer comparisons with other freelancers who are earning more for similar tasks. Concrete evidence significantly strengthens your case when requesting higher pay from clients.

Jason Vaught, Director of Content, SmashBrand

Research Industry Standards and Differentiate

A good way to negotiate rates with clients is to look into industry standards and figure out what makes you different. It’s important to know what your skills and talents are in this process. Start by thinking about what makes you different, and then do a lot of study on what similar freelancers charge. With this information, you can show your rate to the client with confidence and point out the specific benefits they’ll get from working with you.

Even if you’re willing to negotiate, you should know what your bottom line is and be ready to walk away if the terms don’t match your idea of what the deal is worth. This personalized method ensures that rates are fair and competitive, which helps a freelancer have a successful career.

Leonidas Sfyris, CTO, Need A Fixer

Use the Anchoring Technique in Negotiation

For freelancers, clear communication is key, but anchoring is a particularly effective negotiation technique. Start by setting a rate slightly higher than your target. This not only provides a cushion for negotiation but also establishes a perception of value around your services.

For instance, if you’re aiming for a rate of $50 per hour, you might quote $60 per hour initially. When clients counteroffer or express budget concerns, you can adjust toward your target rate, demonstrating flexibility. This approach ensures you don’t undervalue your work and provides room to reach a mutually agreeable figure.

Moreover, it’s crucial to justify your rates with concrete examples of past successes, unique skills, or specialized training, reinforcing the value proposition you bring to the table. Remember, negotiation isn’t just about numbers; it’s a conversation about the value you offer.

William Phipps, Founder, AI Tool Portal

Tailor the Services to Individual Clients

As a freelancer, it is important to negotiate rates with clients in order to get the most equitable deal for your services. One key tip that many don’t consider when negotiating is tailoring your services specifically for each individual client.

For example, if you normally set an hourly rate for website design, try proposing a fixed, discounted, flat fee based on estimated hours spent for this particular project. Doing this can demonstrate real value and cost savings to clients while providing you with some protection from scope-creep.

In summary, by understanding the needs of individual clients and customizing service offerings accordingly, freelancers can more effectively negotiate favorable rates while providing clients with desired deals that equate to win-win scenarios for both parties.

Kate Duske, Editor-in-Chief, Escape Room Data

Suggest a Performance Bonus System

One effective tip for negotiating rates with clients as a freelancer is to suggest a performance bonus system. This means when you propose a payment plan, tell your client that you will work on the base rate plus an extra bonus. This bonus will be given after achieving certain goals.

This approach shows your commitment to the client’s success and aligns your earnings with their project outcomes, making it a win-win arrangement. It’s a great way to enhance your value proposition during rate discussions.

Alex Murray, Search Director, Tilious

Solve a Problem or Unmet Need

Start by solving a problem or meeting an unmet need in a niche you’re passionate about. Validate your idea with research and a minimal viable product. Create a strong online presence through a website and social media. Prioritize time management, self-discipline, and self-care. Seek mentorship and networking opportunities.

Embrace failure as a stepping-stone to success. Focus on customer satisfaction and adapt to market feedback. Keep a lean budget and reinvest wisely. Consistency and resilience are your allies on the solo-entrepreneurial journey.

Sarah Politi, Founder and Managing Director, Jade & Sterling