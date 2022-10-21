10 Ways to Boost Conversions of Your Ecommerce Site

These days every business needs to maintain a strong online presence. Marketing teams work hard to ensure that their website is generating relevant traffic. After all, website traffic is likely to increase sales.

When you want to generate more traffic to your website, it is important to focus on conversion rate optimization (CRO) strategies.

By definition, conversion rate optimization is a streamlined process that allows people to execute a particular action when they land on your web page.

This will increase the chances of a visitor becoming a customer or a lead. With this being said, here are the top conversion rate optimization strategies for you.

1. Simplify the UX

The landing page plays a vital role in conversion rates. This is because the landing page is what converts visitors into potential customers.

Web developers run frequent tests to boost the performance of key landing pages ensuring there are no obstacles to buying journeys and key calls to action are easy to reach. The images, content, and all the web page elements align to the identified search intent and the main page purpose.

2. Take Advantage of Social Proof

Make use of testimonies from your existing customers. Social proof can help you establish trust with the visitor. It will also help in building loyalty.

And, if you have testimonies from influencers or established brands, you can build brand recognizability through associating yourself with known entities. This is what most people look for. A business with high profile customers is likely to attract more.

Text Optimizer is a great tool to research those niche associations and identify entities that are likely to boost brand awareness:

3. Ensure Easy Product Discovery

Visitors are not going to scan through all the products on your website. Instead, they will be keen on a specific product. This means you need to have a system that helps them find products easily. The website’s navigation structure should be straightforward.

Also, don’t forget to include an interactive search functionality. If you have the right resources and budget, make the search functionality as intelligent as possible. For example, you can introduce options like sorting and filtering in the search box. These will make your customers’ lives easier. As a result, they may stick to your business for a longer time.

Linking to “Related products” and “People Also Buy” is another great way to help customers discover more products and search engines to crawl more of your site pages.

The interface has to be consistent, and it should keep the visitor engaged. At all times, your website should convince the visitor to read, explore, and make a purchase. Simplify this experience for the visitor. This strategy plays a vital role in conversion rate optimization.

4. Simplify the Checkout Process

Most customers hate the idea of filling forms when buying anything. Indeed, it is important to ensure that the entire checkout process is smooth and quick. This way, the chances of you losing a customer are lower.

One of the best ways to keep a customer excited and engaged with your website is with the help of a pre-filled customer checkout form. These forms can be pre-filled with the previously entered data, or using the data the customers store at well-known services, like PayPal.

Most ecommerce websites will expect customers to fill forms when they sign up. Details from these forms can be used during the checkout phase.

5. Use Retargeting

Have you ever wondered if remarketing would work for your business? Most of the time, businesses forget to engage in re-marketing efforts.

What would you do when a customer decides to leave your website? How will you help the customer find their way back to your business? In such cases, remarketing will be extremely useful. Remarketing helps reach your previous site visitors and remind them of your brand.

Both Google and Facebook make remarketing easy. All you need to do is to install their tracking pixels, so that it records visitor data and reaches them at a later point when you run a new ad campaign.

6. Revive Abandoned Carts

One of the simplest ways to remind a customer of their uncompleted purchase would be through emails.

Try to send periodic emails to your customers. Tell them that something special is left in the cart and it will expire soon. This will create a sense of urgency which is a well-known and effective marketing tactic.

This way, they will be reminded and encouraged to re-visit your site and complete their purchases.

7. Use “Thank You” Emails Wisely

Once a purchase is made, your conversion funnel isn’t actually completed. Any business needs customers who are loyal and willing to return. In fact, return visitors are likely to buy more, and they are not expensive to get back to your site. In other words, returning buyers are your business biggest asset.

One of the best ways to get more customers to come back to your site to buy more is using email marketing automation.

Make sure to set up a smart email sequence to thank your customers for buying from you, suggest related useful products and invite them to share product reviews.

Relationship building with your existing customers is as important as attracting new customers, if not more important.

8. Tell A Story

When you want to build a successful business, it is important to connect with your customers on a deeper level. This is where storytelling comes into the picture. A lot of people mistake stories for testimonies. Well, these are two different tactics.

Connecting with customers through stories is all about showing why your business is unique. It’s telling them about the problems you are solving and challenges you’ve been coming across when developing your product.

Storytelling is about making it clear why your brand as well as your product even exist. It puts your brand name in the real-life context making it more relatable. Make the discussion engaging and real for your customers to join and retell it elsewhere.

9. Work on Your Contact Page

Moving on, customers may want to get in touch with your business at any time and for any reason. This is why you need a well-planned contact page that gives a lot of o[ptions. The contact page should be readily accessible. And, it should have accurate details.

A recent survey revealed that most businesses have contact pages with incorrect, or old data. This is a bad move for your business. If you want customers to feel safe and secure with their orders, it is important for you to be transparent and willing to connect.

10. Build a Responsive Site

The digital world is more mobile than ever, and it will only get more mobile. More than 60% of people make purchases using their smart devices. And, if your website is not mobile-friendly – it will inevitably lose customers.

Building a responsive site is not rocket science. If your developer is skilled, and truly experienced in ecommerce sites – they will be able to pull together a design that is absolutely mobile-friendly.

Furthermore, if you are using one of the well-established content management platforms, it may even be simply about picking a mobile-friendly theme.

Speed is another factor to keep in mind.

How fast are your pages? Do you stick to a 2-second policy? There are numerous reasons why businesses want their websites to load quickly. Your customers don’t have the time or energy to wait for your page to load.

After all, they have so many other ecommerce websites to choose from. If you want to keep your customers on your site, you need to prioritize site speed. Always upgrade your technology, and use methods that would reduce loading time.

Conclusion

To sum up, conversion rate optimization for your ecommerce website is essential. But, it is also totally doable. All it takes is using the right technology and knowing what to prioritize. I hope the above tips will help you with both!

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.