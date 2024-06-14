Women’s Panel at the 4biddenknowledge Conference 2024

Join us for the Women’s Panel at the 4biddenknowledge Conference, hosted by Elisabeth Carson. This engaging session will feature powerful discussions on spiritual empowerment, entrepreneurial success, and holistic health with renowned speakers Ashley Joi Boyd, Cortney Kane Sides, Kika Wise, and Olivia Ramirez Smith.

Date: Saturday, August 3rd, 2024

Location: Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel

Cost: $99 (Limited tickets available)

Time: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Schedule:

8:30 AM – 9:45 AM: Merkabah 13

10:00 AM – 11:15 AM: Mohamed Ibrahim

11:30 AM – 12:45 PM: Robert Grant

12:45 PM – 1:45 PM: Lunch Break

1:45 PM – 3:15 PM: Women’s Panel hosted by Elisabeth Carson, with Ashley Joi Boyd, Cortney Kane Sides, Kika Wise, Olivia Ramirez Smith

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Billy Carson

Elisabeth Carson is a co-host of the podcast “Bio-Hack Your Best Life” and serves as the COO at 4biddenknowledge Inc. With extensive expertise in holistic wellness and over 90 different holistic modalities, Elisabeth has established herself as a leading figure in the health and wellness community. Her transformative journey from a traumatic childhood to becoming a beacon of holistic health and personal empowerment is truly inspiring. She utilizes her platform to share practical techniques for stress management and self-improvement, helping others optimize their mental and physical health.

In addition to her role at 4biddenknowledge Inc., Elisabeth is the founder of the brand “Bio-Hack Your Best Life” and the author of several influential books, including The Recipe to Elevated Consciousness and co-author of The Mother Earth Effect with Olivia Smith. Her works offer valuable lessons in resilience, spiritual growth, and conscious living. At the 4biddenknowledge Conference, Elisabeth will lead a powerful women’s panel, guiding discussions on spiritual empowerment, entrepreneurial success, and holistic health. Her expertise and compassionate approach make her a source of inspiration for anyone looking to enhance their life through conscious living. For more about her work and initiatives, visit elisabethcarson.com.

Ashley Joi Boyd is a dynamic motivational speaker, fitness expert, musician, and now, a celebrated author. With a degree in psychology and a background in sports, Ashley integrates mental resilience and emotional well-being into her holistic approach to health and fitness. Her new book, Financially Fly: Mastering Money and Wealth for Women, is an empowering guide that breaks down personal finance into practical, actionable steps tailored for modern women.

Ashley’s fitness programs and public speaking engagements are enriched by her music background, using rhythm and movement to enhance overall well-being. At the 4biddenknowledge Conference, Ashley will bring her expertise and vibrant energy to the women’s panel, discussing how fitness, mental health, and financial literacy intertwine to empower women to lead balanced, successful lives.

Kika Wise is a successful entrepreneur and the founder of a franchising model for pilates studios that has revolutionized the wellness industry. With a strong background in fitness and business, Kika has built a thriving franchise that empowers both clients and franchisees. Her innovative approach to pilates and business management has earned her recognition and accolades in the wellness community.

Kika’s journey from a single studio owner to a franchising mogul is a testament to her determination, business acumen, and commitment to health and wellness. She is passionate about helping others achieve their entrepreneurial dreams and promoting the benefits of pilates for physical and mental health. At the conference, Kika will share her entrepreneurial insights and experiences on the women’s panel, inspiring attendees with her story of success and dedication to wellness and business growth.

Cortney Kane Sides is a renowned spiritual medium, healer, and intuitive coach who has dedicated her life to helping others connect with their higher selves and the spiritual realm. With a compassionate and empathetic approach, Cortney offers guidance and healing through her sessions, workshops, and online content. Her work focuses on helping individuals navigate their spiritual journeys, understand their intuitive abilities, and find clarity and peace in their lives.

Cortney’s insights into energy healing, mediumship, and spiritual development have made her a trusted advisor for many seeking to deepen their connection to the spiritual world. At the conference, Cortney will share her wisdom and experiences on the women’s panel, offering valuable tools and techniques for spiritual growth and personal healing.

Olivia Ramirez Smith is a holistic health advocate and entrepreneur dedicated to promoting natural wellness and alternative healing methods. As a certified holistic health coach, she has transformed countless lives through personalized wellness programs focusing on nutrition, mental health, and lifestyle changes. Olivia co-authored The Mother Earth Effect with Elisabeth Carson, exploring the connection between human health and Earth’s natural energies.

At the 4biddenknowledge Conference, Olivia will bring her expertise to the women’s panel, discussing holistic health and providing practical advice for incorporating natural wellness practices into daily life.

The Women’s Panel at the 4biddenknowledge Conference 2024 is set to be an inspiring and empowering event. With a lineup of distinguished speakers, this session will offer invaluable insights into spiritual empowerment, entrepreneurial success, and holistic health. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from these remarkable women and be a part of this transformative experience. Secure your ticket today and join us at the Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel on August 3rd, 2024, for a day of enlightenment, growth, and empowerment.

