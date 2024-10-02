Women’s Health is Not a Political Pawn, It is Our Life

Image by Gayatri Malhotra

With the upcoming 2024 Presidential election looming over the nation, the world waits with bated breath to see who will lead one of the world’s greatest powers. The global community watches and whispers as the American government and its people transform into more and more of a polarized country. American citizens have articulated over and over again what political issues must be a priority to sway them towards a candidate. Whether it be the War in Gaza or the economic state of the nation, one topic has found itself at the forefront of the conversation this cycle: Women’s health.

Vice President – and Democratic Presidential nominee – Kamala Harris has prioritized women’s reproductive rights during her campaign. She has indicated time and time again that she’d like to create greater access for abortions, especially since the turn of Roe vs. Wade. But, her focus does not stand solely on abortion; she has made women’s health a general topic of concern.

In opposition, Republican Presidential nominee, Donald Trump, has had wavering stances on what he plans to do with women’s reproductive rights if elected. In 2016, the former president vowed to overturn Roe vs. Wade and his Supreme Court made good on that promise. Now, he dances around providing the public with a clear stance on women’s reproductive rights because of the potential implications it could have with female voters.

Regardless of your political affiliation, women’s health will be a topic you will hear much about as November looms closer and closer.

However, women’s health is not a political topic. Contrary to its politicization in the recent election cycles, the American public should not be viewing the health and wellness of women as an opportunity to secure the presidency. Healthcare and the autonomy of a woman have become political leverage rather than basic human concerns. But, the most disappointing fact of it all: This political tug-of-war is depriving women of knowledge surrounding their bodies.

There is a very clear hindrance on women’s health education and it stems from the notion that women’s health issues are solely related to abortion. Sure, the major women’s reproductive topic in politics is abortion, but that is not the only health issue women face today.

Being proactive in educating women on their health starts with teaching young girls about their bodies. Yet, political agendas are dictating what is being taught in schools and certain elements of women’s wellness are falling through the cracks.

“Women’s health has been at the forefront of political debate for years. However, we are ignoring the fact that our society needs to put more of a focus on health education, especially for women. Addressing this gap requires a renewed commitment to funding and resource allocation. Without adequate investment, the expansion of education and learning opportunities simply cannot occur,” says Proov CEO Amy Beckley.

Access to education surrounding women’s reproductive and sexual health is vital to aiding young girls maneuver their bodies when they become adults. Comprehensive sex education – including necessary information about contraception, sexually transmitted infections, and consent –is imperative to the safety of women’s sexual wellbeing. Additionally, discussion about menstrual health and menopause assist women in understanding the normal behavior of their bodies.

Beckley proceeds to say: “State governments and schools should consider realigning their budgets, so that they can fund more in-depth health education programs. There is no reason a 12-year-old should be unaware of what a menstrual cycle is and how her body will change, which is why women’s health needs to be taught at an early educational level. Women’s health needs to be addressed to reach a huge demographic of people who need more access to healthcare.”

As the election cycle nears its pinnacle, the politicization of women’s health will continue to rise. There must be a collective effort to safeguard the integrity of women’s health by advocating and implementing educational measures, especially for young girls. Women’s health is not a campaign slogan; it is the reality of our mothers, daughters, sisters, and the vibrant female community of our nation. We must protect them.

