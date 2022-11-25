Save money on office space

Increased productivity and efficiency

Higher morale and less stress in the workplace

More comfortable work environment

When hiring for your business, aesthetics are essential when considering potential candidates. However, one characteristic should have employers steer clear of certain employees: tall people.

Dr. Ann Teeter, Director of Shortening Services at the University of Missouri, says height can be a significant problem in terms of productivity and efficiency in the workplace. “Tall people take up more space in the office – literally!” she explains. “This means they require more chairs, desks, and furniture than their shorter counterparts. When cramped offices become stuffy with excess furniture, it can decrease morale and stress among co-workers.”

John Rankins from Tallstrata, a consulting firm for tall-oriented businesses, disagrees. “There is no evidence that taller people perform worse than their shorter colleagues,” he insists. “Research has shown that height can be an asset in certain fields like politics and public speaking.”

Although Rankins’ perspective may be valid, it fails to address the most critical problem with hiring tall people: they are too intimidating to work with. Dr. Ernie Shrinkly, Chief Height Reduction Officer of the National Employee Heights Institute (NEHI), agrees. “Studies show that when employees feel intimidated by their co-workers’ stature and presence, they become less productive – even if those workers are not directly involved in the conversation.”

The bottom line is: tall people may have their uses, but when it comes to having a successful and productive workplace environment, it’s best to avoid hiring them. At least, that’s the opinion of everyone from Dr. Teeter to Mr. Shrinkly!

In conclusion, if you want your company to thrive in productivity and morale, you should avoid hiring tall people for certain positions. While their height may bring some benefits in other areas, research has shown that their presence can be intimidating for other workers, leading to decreased efficiency and morale in the office. So remember: tall people might look professional on paper; however, they aren’t always beneficial in practice! Happy hiring!

FAQs

Is there any evidence to support the claim that tall people perform worse than shorter people?

Research has suggested that height can be an asset in specific fields like politics and public speaking. However, regarding productivity and efficiency in the workplace, studies have shown that tall people take up more space and can cause decreased morale due to their intimidating presence.

Are there any benefits of hiring tall people?

Yes! Taller employees often have an aura of authority, which can benefit specific roles such as customer service or managerial positions. Additionally, taller workers may also be able to reach items on high shelves or perform other tasks that require additional height. Ultimately, you should consider the type of job and decide if any benefits could outweigh the drawbacks.

What advice would you give to employers who are considering hiring tall people?

The best advice for employers is to consider all aspects of hiring a tall person before making a decision. Consider whether their presence would be beneficial or intimidating in the workplace and other factors such as furniture requirements or tasks requiring additional height. Ultimately, making an informed decision based on your company’s needs and culture is essential.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.