One core marketing lesson has always rung true over the years: You must go where your customers are. In this case, most of them are now on mobile devices, making it more important to set up your business for mobile advertisements. Here are six reasons why companies should be placing mobile ads.

1- Most Users are Mobile

Advertisers can now reach more people through mobile devices than on the computer. Globally, the number of mobile devices owned far outweighs internet-enabled PC ownership. It’s estimated that there will be around 17 million mobile phones in use at the end of 2024; compared to PC ownership, which sits at an estimated 1 billion units, that’s a four-fold advantage. This is a worldwide comparison, so the gap is even more significant in developed countries.

2- Moble Ads Offer Multiple Touchpoints

If you’re trying to reach a PC user, you need to advertise through the internet in PC-compatible ways. On the other hand, a mobile carrier has a much richer menu of options available to you: visual voicemail, SMS text, MMS messaging, mobile internet, handset clients, and many more.

3- Mobile Ads Can Get Personal

Mobile devices are pretty personal, making them more effective targets for product awareness and sales personalization. Think about it: Because the messages a user receives are meant just for them, the user will pay better attention to the text added after the notification compared to, say, a PC advertisement.

4- Mobile Advertisements Can Get Specific

Again, as a personal unit, mobile devices are rife with an unrivaled amount of data about a user that can help you deliver the perfect message. These days, advertisers can learn the following information about users and target audience members:

D emographic information : From their online profile

Time and context : When and from where they visit your website

Predictive behavior: Based on history and habits

Similarly, because targeted mobile ads are more relevant to the user, they find them more interesting, and advertisers notice a higher engagement rate.

5- Mobile Devices Have Built-In Payment Trust

This is an interesting advantage if you plan to place mobile advertisements. Purchases on a PC usually require entering credit card information or third-party tools like PayPal, whereas a user purchasing a mobile device can do so with saved, trusted methods. It’s nearly automatic, and it facilitates following through on an impulse.

6- Mobile Ads Avoid Banner Blindness

Eye-tracking studies show that internet users have gotten exceptionally good at ignoring banners; many don’t even notice them at all, and that’s not even factoring in the numerous ad-blocking options available. However, the nature of mobile advertising bypasses both phenomena, giving them a better chance of receiving a direct user response. As mobile users, opting in is necessary to accept the advertisements, which inherently increases the likelihood of future engagement.

Mobile advertisements will undoubtedly remain highly effective for engaging with your audience even as the digital landscape evolves.

