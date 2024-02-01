Who is Responsible in a Work-Related Car Accident?

According to the International Labor Organization, nearly 2.3 million men and women sustain work-related injuries every year. When a car accident involves a work-related car, it can involve multiple parties like an employer, auto parts manufacturer, a vehicle designer, and third parties. Let’s move a step ahead and see how they are responsible.

A Work-Related Car Accident: What Is It?

A work-related car accident is where the company’s vehicle is used to drive to and fro for work-related tasks.

Who Is Held Responsible For The Accident?

A work-related car accident holds multiple people responsible. The list includes:

Employer and employee (depending on the situation)

Auto parts manufacturer

A vehicle designer

Other drivers on the road

Employer

An employer and the employee both come under fire for a work-related accident as they harmed the other person physically or damaged their vehicle. If the employee was driving the car and caused the crash, then employers are usually held responsible after a work-related accident. However, the injured victim must prove that the employee was not fit for driving or that the vehicle failed to meet the maintenance standards.

In addition, experienced Pittsburgh car accident attorneys suggest that the employer will be held responsible for the accident if the employee was driving during working hours, the employee was midway of performing a work task for which they were initially hired, or the employee was involved in an activity that would be beneficial for the employer when the incident took place.

If none of the above happens, then the employer is not responsible for paying for the damages.

Employee

An employee will face charges if they were carrying out their non-work related projects or were involved in a criminal offense when they bumped into another car or person.

In other circumstances, the employees remain safe when traveling to work from home regardless of being in a corporate vehicle. If you are caught in a work-related accident, then the employer or the insurance company is not liable to compensate for any third-party damages.

Apart from the primary conditions, there is a ‘coming and going’ rule that can prevent the employer and employee from being held legally responsible after an accident. The rules are as mentioned below:

When the employee is on a lunch break When the employee’s shift has not started yet or has finished, including driving to and from work Other kinds of breaks

Auto Parts Manufacturer

Auto parts manufacturers can be held responsible for a work-related car crash when it is observed that the car appeared safe but was manufactured out of substandard materials that failed to comply with the safety standards and were dangerous on the road.

The manufacturer would be at fault if he did not give the driver or the company any warning that the car parts had ingrained risks when taken on the road.

A Vehicle Designer or Manufacturer

Whoever designed the company’s vehicle can be held liable for the work-related accident as they did not provide any safety information that the car’s design was unsafe for the intended purpose. The car was purchased to benefit the consumer and not become a hassle for them and others on the road.

Third-Party

If you were driving the company’s car according to the traffic rules but got hit by the careless behavior of a third party, then they are at fault. The third party may include a distracted driver, a pedestrian who attempted to get across the street blindly, trucks, and lorries that were unloading construction material and were either reaching a construction site or leaving.

Conclusion

Work related car accident cases can involve many variables. Depending on the specifics of the accident, an employer, employee, vehicle designer, auto parts manufacturer, or a third party can be held responsible for the work-related car accident with conditions applicable to every individual case.

Related

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos