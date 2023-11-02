What Videos Are Popular on Social Media Today: Get Noticed in 2023

Social media is used for a wide range of purposes, including entertainment, education, sales, and advertising. Therefore, it’s not surprising that being present on at least some social media platforms is beneficial for nearly everyone. However, becoming visible on platforms with hundreds of millions of users is no easy task. To increase your chances of popularity, you need to create high-quality videos, including trending ones that can land in the recommendations. Let’s explore what types of videos you should create to boost your chances of becoming popular and which TikTok editing app you can use for this purpose.

Rules for Trending Videos

Modern video content possesses specific characteristics that increase the likelihood of such content being recommended. The most popular types of videos usually have the following attributes:

High Quality. This relates not only to pixel resolution but also to the quality of what you showcase, whether it’s makeup, a stylish look, or something else.

Good Humor. Various memes spread rapidly across the internet, gaining millions of views in no time.

Charisma and Uniqueness. The popularity of a video often depends on the personality of the person creating it.

Emotional Appeal. If a video triggers strong emotions, such as laughter, sadness, or embarrassment, it’s more likely to become popular.

That’s why it’s crucial not only to learn how to edit TikTok videos effectively but also to know how to captivate users.

Most Popular Video Ideas

Here’s a list of some of the most popular video ideas that are easy to implement:

Dance Videos. Replicate trending dance moves or create your dance routines.

Transformation Videos. Include makeovers, makeup changes, before-and-after transformations.

Motion Graphics. Utilize interesting transitions and in-frame cloning, among other techniques.

Animations. Add magical elements to your videos, change eye colors, and more.

Sketches. Act out real-life situations with one or more actors.

These videos always look fresh and interesting and are convenient for integrating advertisements or warming up your audience before making sales. By creating them, you’ll increase your popularity and, in the future, have the opportunity to monetize it with the best TikTok editing app.