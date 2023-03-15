What to Do When Your Dryer Stops Mid-Cycle: Common Causes and Solutions

A dryer is an essential tool in many households. It saves us the hassle of hanging clothes outside to dry or waiting for them to air dry. However, like all appliances, dryers can sometimes malfunction, leaving your clothes wholly or partially damp. This can be frustrating, especially when you need the clothes urgently.

It’s essential to understand what caused the malfunction before attempting to fix the appliance, so firstly, you should ask yourself, “why did my dryer stop working?” If your dryer stops mid cycle, there can be several reasons. Here are some of the most common causes:

Power Issues : A power issue is the most common reason a dryer stops mid-cycle. If it is not plugged in properly or if the power outlet is not working correctly, the appliance will stop running.

: A power issue is the most common reason a dryer stops mid-cycle. If it is not plugged in properly or if the power outlet is not working correctly, the appliance will stop running. Door Switch : A faulty or malfunctioning door switch can cause the issue. The door switch is a safety feature that prevents the appliance from running when the door is open. If the switch is damaged, the appliance will not start or stop running mid-cycle.

: A faulty or malfunctioning door switch can cause the issue. The door switch is a safety feature that prevents the appliance from running when the door is open. If the switch is damaged, the appliance will not start or stop running mid-cycle. Thermal Fuse : The thermal fuse is another safety feature in the appliance that prevents it from overheating. If the dryer gets too hot, the thermal fuse will blow, causing the appliance to stop running.

: The thermal fuse is another safety feature in the appliance that prevents it from overheating. If the dryer gets too hot, the thermal fuse will blow, causing the appliance to stop running. Dryer Belt : The dryer belt is responsible for turning the drum. If the belt is worn out or broken, the drum will not spin, and the appliance will stop running mid-cycle.

: The dryer belt is responsible for turning the drum. If the belt is worn out or broken, the drum will not spin, and the appliance will stop running mid-cycle. Motor Issues : The motor is also responsible for turning the drum; if it’s faulty or not working correctly, the appliance will not function properly. If the motor is making unusual noises, it may need to be replaced.

: The motor is also responsible for turning the drum; if it’s faulty or not working correctly, the appliance will not function properly. If the motor is making unusual noises, it may need to be replaced. Control Board: The dryer’s control board controls various functions, such as the temperature and cycle settings. If the control board malfunctions, it can cause the appliance to stop running mid-cycle.

Steps to Follow if Your Dryer Stops Working Mid-Cycle

After you’ve answered the “why did my dryer stop working” question, you can try to fix the issue. Depending on the specific cause, there are different ways to tackle the situation. Here is how to fix a dryer that stopped working mid-cycle:

Check the Power Source

First, you should check the power source. Ensure the appliance is plugged in properly and the power outlet is working correctly. You can plug the dryer into another outlet if the outlet isn’t working. If the problem persists, check the circuit breaker to see if it has tripped. If that’s the case, reset it and try rerunning the dryer.

Check the Door Switch

The appliance will stop running if the door switch is faulty or malfunctioning. Check the switch to ensure that it’s not damaged and that it’s functioning correctly. You can do this by opening and closing the door while listening for a clicking sound. If you don’t hear the sound, the switch might need replacement.

Check the Thermal Fuse

If the thermal fuse is blown, the dryer stops mid-cycle. Check the fuse to see if it’s blown. You can do this by using a multimeter to check the continuity of the fuse. If the fuse is blown, you’ll need to replace it.

Check the Dryer Belt

The belt connects the motor to the drum, allowing the drum to spin. If the belt is worn out, the dryer won’t spin, and the cycle will stop mid-way. Check the belt to see if it’s worn out or broken. You can do this by opening the dryer and inspecting the belt visually. If the belt is damaged, you must replace it with a new belt compatible with your appliance.

Check the Motor

The motor is responsible for turning the drum. If the motor is faulty or not working correctly, the dryer won’t spin, and the cycle will stop mid-way. Check the motor to see if it’s faulty. You can do this by running the appliance and listening for any unusual sounds. If you hear any strange noises, the motor might need replacement.

Call a Professional

If you’re unsure about the cause of the problem, it’s better to call a professional who knows how to fix a dryer. A professional technician will diagnose the issue and fix it correctly. Trying to fix a faulty appliance without the necessary knowledge and expertise can be dangerous and may cause more damage.

Always prioritize safety when working with any electrical appliance, and call a professional if unsure what to do.

When to Call a Professional

While some issues with a dryer can be fixed with basic troubleshooting, there are certain situations where it’s best to call a professional service provider. For example, if you can’t answer the question “why did my dryer stop working?” yourself, contacting a certified service provider is better. Here are some other examples:

Electrical Issues : If the dryer is not starting, there may be an electrical problem. Fixing an electrical issue without proper training and expertise can be dangerous. A professional service provider can safely diagnose and repair any electrical issues.

: If the dryer is not starting, there may be an electrical problem. Fixing an electrical issue without proper training and expertise can be dangerous. A professional service provider can safely diagnose and repair any electrical issues. Gas Dryer Issues : If you have a gas dryer, it’s essential to call a professional service provider if you suspect any gas-related issues. Gas leaks or faulty gas lines can be dangerous and require immediate attention from a professional.

: If you have a gas dryer, it’s essential to call a professional service provider if you suspect any gas-related issues. Gas leaks or faulty gas lines can be dangerous and require immediate attention from a professional. Major Component Replacement : If the issue with the dryer requires a major component replacement, such as the motor or control board, it’s best to call a professional service provider. These repairs can be complicated and require specialized tools and expertise.

: If the issue with the dryer requires a major component replacement, such as the motor or control board, it’s best to call a professional service provider. These repairs can be complicated and require specialized tools and expertise. Warranty : If your appliance is still under warranty, it’s essential to call a professional technician authorized by the manufacturer to perform repairs if the dryer stops mid-cycle. Attempting to repair the dryer yourself or going to an unauthorized service provider can void the warranty.

: If your appliance is still under warranty, it’s essential to call a professional technician authorized by the manufacturer to perform repairs if the dryer stops mid-cycle. Attempting to repair the dryer yourself or going to an unauthorized service provider can void the warranty. Safety Concerns: If you’re unsure about the safety of performing any repairs on your dryer, it’s best to call a professional service provider. Safety should always be a top priority when dealing with any electrical appliance.

In conclusion, it’s always best to call a professional service provider if you’re unsure how to fix a dryer. Attempting to repair the dryer without proper training and expertise can be dangerous and cause more damage. A professional service provider can safely diagnose and repair any issues with your dryer, ensuring it runs smoothly and safely.

Related