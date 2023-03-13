What Is Threat Hunting, and How Can It Help Your Business?

Cybersecurity is more critical than ever before. With the rise of digital transformation, businesses increasingly rely on technology to drive growth and innovation and are looking for a certificate management tool to do the trick. However, this reliance also makes companies more vulnerable to cyberattacks. In 2019 alone, there were over 4,000 data breaches, exposing over 10 billion records.

To combat the growing threat of cyberattacks, businesses must proactively hunt for hazards rather than react to them. Threat hunting is a cybersecurity technique that proactively searches for indicators of compromise (IOCs) within an organization’s network. By continuously monitoring and searching for IOCs, businesses can detect attacks early and prevent them from causing extensive damage.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss what threat hunting is, the benefits of threat hunting, and how your business can get started with threat hunting.

What is Threat Hunting?

Threat hunting is a cybersecurity technique that proactively searches for indicators of compromise (IOCs) within an organization’s network. IOCs are signs that an attacker has compromised a system or network. By continuously monitoring and searching for IOCs, businesses can detect attacks early and prevent them from causing extensive damage.

Threat hunting requires a proactive and systematic approach to security. Rather than waiting for an attack to happen and then reacting to it, businesses should continuously monitor their networks for signs of compromise. This proactive approach enables enterprises to detect attacks early and prevent them from causing extensive damage.

The Benefits of Threat Hunting

There are many benefits to implementing a threat-hunting program within your business. Here are some of the most notable benefits:

Early detection of attacks: By continuously monitoring for IOCs, businesses can detect attacks early and prevent them from causing extensive damage. This is because threat hunting enables businesses to find evidence of an attack before it has been executed.

Reduced false positives: False positives are a common issue in cybersecurity. They occur when a security event is incorrectly flagged as being malicious when it isn’t. False positives can cause disruptions to business operations and waste valuable resources. However, by taking a proactive approach to security, businesses can reduce the false positives they experience.

Improved incident response: When a business can detect an attack early, it can respond quickly and effectively. This minimizes the damage caused by the attack and helps the company get back up and running as soon as possible.

Reduced costs: By implementing a threat-hunting program, businesses can save money in the long run by preventing costly attacks from happening in the first place. In fact, according to a study conducted by Forrester, “threat hunting can save organizations 30% or more annually on their security operations costs.”

How Can Your Business Get Started with Threat Hunting?

If you’re interested in getting started with threat hunting at your business, there are a few things you need to do:

First, you need to establish your organization’s goals for threat hunting. Do you want to improve incident response times? Reduce false positives? Identify new threats. Once you know your goals, you can start putting together a plan of action that will help you achieve those goals.

Next, you need to gather data about your network activity. This data will be used to help identify potential threats. SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) platforms or packet capture tools like Wireshark can be used. Once this data is gathered, you must analyze it for potential IOCs. This analysis can be done manually or with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Splunk Phantom or IBM QRadar.

Finally, you need to act once you’ve identified potential threats. This may involve isolating affected systems, notifying relevant personnel, or taking other steps to mitigate the risk posed by the threat. Your actions will depend on the severity of the danger and your organization’s specific needs.

Conclusion:

Threat hunting is an essential part of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy. By proactively monitoring for IOCs, businesses can detect attacks early and prevent them from causing extensive damage. Implementing a threat-hunting program requires gathering data, analyzing it for potential threats, and taking action to mitigate the risk. With the right approach and tools, businesses can reap the many benefits of threat hunting, such as improved incident response times and reduced costs. ​​​

