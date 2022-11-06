What is the Difference Between Charter Schools and Public Schools?

Sending your kids to school is something that every parent needs to do. But until a few years ago, there were few options for the type of school you could send them to—unless you had a ton of extra money to afford private school.

But over recent years, there has been a rise in amazing California charter schools that provide a whole new marketplace for education and options for families that may have never had the opportunity for anything but public schools.

Understanding the finite differences can be a bit confusing. Hence, we are here to help clarify what separates a charter school from a public school—and the various benefits to consider. As parents, it is essential to understand your options so that you can make the best decisions around education for your children and open up a whole new world of opportunity for them.

Here are the top things to know when it comes to understanding the difference between California charter and public schools.

1. The Flexibility Varies

California charter schools are publicly funded and do not require tuition to attend. This is similar to public schools, funded by tax dollars, and do not require tuition. However, diving into it a bit deeper, the most significant difference is that charter schools have much more flexibility regarding who can attend.

Public schools zone students based on the districts and zip codes. The public district zones will determine the curriculum and standard of the school, meaning that there is importance on where you live and the zip code you have.

In comparison, California charter schools are operated on agreements—also known as charters—with the state governments, and through this, they can dictate their own rules and standards of performance. Charter schools have much more flexibility regarding the curriculum they can teach and the level of discipline they can enact with students. It also means that they can be more forward-thinking and experimental with how they teach.

2. Charter Schools are Rising in Popularity

California charter schools are becoming increasingly popular, with more becoming available yearly. Enrollment for California charter schools has more than doubled in recent years as parents realize the immediate and long-term value it can offer. So why wouldn’t you choose a charter school if you can give your students the best education possible without paying tuition?

3. Equity is Prominent at Charter Schools

One of the core reasons charter schools were started was to find a way to provide better education to those living in more disadvantaged neighborhoods—making education more equitable for all. This mission continues to be prominent at many charter schools to this day.

Some recent studies have shown that charter school students perform better in subjects like reading and math compared to public schools, especially among students whose first language is not English. The fact that minority students have the same opportunity to attend charter schools as any other student is a big difference for charter schools.

4. Acceptance Differs

While no tuition or entrance tests are required to get into charter schools, they are a bit more challenging than traditional public schools. Charter schools tend to grow long wait lists, and often, a lottery determines what students get a place at the school. It also requires parents to send in their applications well before the start of the new school year.

5. Satisfaction Differs

There have been recent studies that have come out saying that family satisfaction is much higher amongst those who have students attending charter schools. Not only do students who attend California charter schools perform well on tests and have a reasonable rate of college acceptance, but the overall offerings they provide to students daily are meaningful and substantial.

Conclusion

California charter schools are on the rise. It is exciting for the world of education, as it offers families of all backgrounds and demographics alternative education choices compared to the public school they are zoned for.

While there are still some great public school options, it depends on the district you live in where your child will be zoned to attend. But with charter schools, you have multiple options and can look for more alternatives if you are not happy with the public school options.

Getting into a California charter school takes a bit more pre-planning, but there are numerous benefits for the extra effort. So why not look into the options around you and make the most of your choices for your children’s education?

FAQs

What is the difference between charter schools and public schools in California?

Public district schools are managed by the local school district while charter schools are independently operated. This means that charter schools have more flexibility when it comes to curriculum and performance standards.

Why are charter schools becoming more popular in California?

Charter schools are becoming more popular because they are seen as an effective alternative to public schools. They offer a higher quality of education and are more responsive to the needs of their students.

What makes charter schools more equitable than public schools?

Charter schools have a mission to provide better education to those living in more disadvantaged neighborhoods. This means that minority students have the same opportunity to attend charter schools as any other student.

What is the application process for getting into a charter school?

The application process for getting into a charter school usually involves a lottery. Parents send in their applications well before the start of the new school year and a lottery determines what students get a place at the school.

What are the benefits of attending a charter school?

Some recent studies have shown that charter school students perform better in subjects like reading and math compared to public schools, especially among students whose first language is not English. In addition, charter schools are more responsive to the needs of their students and offer a higher quality of education.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.