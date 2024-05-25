Unlocking the Secrets to Optimal Health and Wellness

Miami, FL – On Saturday, August 3rd, at the Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel, the 4BIDDEN Conference will provide an unparalleled fusion of ancient wisdom and contemporary scientific breakthroughs. This event aims to offer attendees transformative insights into achieving optimal mental and physical health by integrating traditional practices with modern bio-hacking techniques.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 3rd

Time: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel, Miami, FL

Admission: $99 (Limited Number of Tickets Available)

The 4BIDDEN Conference promises to be a day filled with enlightening discussions, hands-on sessions, and networking opportunities with thought leaders from diverse fields. Here’s a detailed look at what the day has to offer:

Conference Highlights:

Merkabah 13 (8:30 AM – 9:45 AM):

Kickstart the day with Merkabah 13, who will guide attendees through the realm of metaphysical sciences. This session will delve into spiritual traditions and their relevance in today’s quantum understanding, offering a unique perspective on how ancient spiritual practices can be applied to enhance modern scientific paradigms.

Mohamed Ibrahim (10:00 AM – 11:15 AM):

Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim will present a fascinating talk that bridges the gap between ancient architectural marvels and their implications for modern technology. He will reveal how the ingenuity of ancient civilizations can inspire current and future innovations, providing a fresh outlook on historical achievements.

Robert Grant (11:30 AM – 12:45 PM):

Join Robert Grant as he explores the universal patterns that connect art, science, and mathematics. His session will focus on the intricate fabric of our reality, shedding light on the symbiotic relationship between different fields of knowledge and how understanding these connections can lead to a deeper comprehension of our world.

Lunch Break (12:45 PM – 1:45 PM):

Attendees will have the opportunity to network, discuss the morning sessions, and enjoy a well-deserved break.

Women’s Panel (1:45 PM – 3:15 PM):

Moderated by Elisabeth Carson, this panel will feature an inspiring lineup of women who are leaders in their respective fields. Carson, a multifaceted entrepreneur with expertise in over 90 holistic modalities, will lead discussions on health, empowerment, and entrepreneurship. The panelists include:

Ashley Joi Boyd: Grammy-nominated artist and author, Boyd will share insights on how her creative pursuits intersect with personal development. She will highlight key themes from her new book and music, offering a unique perspective on the synergy between art and self-improvement.

Cortney Kane Sides: A psychic medium and visual artist, Sides will discuss the role of intuitive arts in healing and personal discovery. Her session will provide attendees with valuable insights into the spiritual dimensions that shape our existence.

Olivia Smith: Producer of the award-winning “Earthing Movie” and renowned Earthing ambassador, Smith will talk about holistic health and environmental sustainability. Co-author of “The Mother Earth Effect” with Elisabeth Carson, she will share her passion for connecting with nature and promoting wellness.

Kika Wise: Creator of a unique wellness franchise focusing on passive stretching, Wise will discuss the importance of maintaining mobility and the innovative business model behind her wellness studios. Her insights will be invaluable for anyone interested in health and entrepreneurship.

Billy Carson (3:30 PM – 5:00 PM):

The closing keynote will be delivered by Billy Carson, co-host of “Bio-Hack Your Best Life” alongside Elisabeth Carson. Billy will explore the application of ancient wisdom to modern life challenges, sharing his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a self-made millionaire. His talk will offer key strategies for navigating and thriving in today’s complex world, making it a must-attend session for anyone looking to enhance their personal and professional life.

Why Attend:

The 4BIDDEN Conference is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the convergence of historical insights, spirituality, healing, and technological advancements. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from leading experts who blend ancient wisdom with modern practices to enhance both personal and professional lives. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or someone keen on self-improvement, this conference will provide you with the tools and knowledge to thrive in the modern age.

Tickets and More Information:

With limited seats available, early booking is highly recommended. Secure your place at this groundbreaking event by visiting 4BIDDEN Conference.

Join us for a day of profound learning and networking at the 4BIDDEN Conference. Experience firsthand the powerful synergy of ancient knowledge and modern science as we unlock the secrets to not just surviving but thriving in the modern age.







