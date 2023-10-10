Understanding Wrongful Termination Laws in Denver: A Comprehensive Guide

Wrongful termination is a serious issue that can have far-reaching consequences for both employers and employees. In Denver, as in many other cities across the United States, there are specific laws and regulations in place to protect workers from unjust or unlawful termination. This comprehensive guide aims to shed light on the intricacies of wrongful termination laws in Denver, helping both employers and employees understand their rights and responsibilities.

What is Wrongful Termination?

Wrongful termination, also known as wrongful dismissal or wrongful discharge, occurs when an employee is fired or let go from their job for reasons that are illegal or in violation of employment contracts. In Denver, as in the rest of Colorado, employment is considered “at-will,” which means that either the employer or the employee can terminate the employment relationship at any time and for any reason, as long as it is not unlawful. However, there are important exceptions and limitations to this rule.

Types of Wrongful Termination

Wrongful termination can take various forms, including:

Discrimination: When an employee is terminated based on their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, age, or other protected characteristics, it constitutes wrongful termination. Retaliation: If an employee is fired in retaliation for reporting illegal activities, workplace safety violations, harassment, discrimination, or for participating in protected activities (such as whistleblowing), it is considered wrongful termination. Breach of Employment Contract: If an employment contract exists, and the employer terminates the employee without following the terms and conditions outlined in the contract, it may be considered wrongful termination. Public Policy Violations: If an employer fires an employee for reasons that violate established public policies, such as refusing to engage in illegal activities, it may be deemed wrongful termination.

Understanding At-Will Employment in Denver

Before delving deeper into wrongful termination laws in Denver, it’s crucial to understand the concept of at-will employment. Colorado follows the at-will employment doctrine, which means that employment is presumed to be voluntary and indefinite for both employers and employees. Under this doctrine, employers can terminate employees without providing a reason, and employees can leave their jobs without notice.

Exceptions to At-Will Employment

While at-will employment is the default in Denver, there are important exceptions that protect employees from wrongful termination. These exceptions include:

Employment Contracts: When an employment contract is in place, the terms of that contract typically dictate the circumstances under which an employee can be terminated. If an employer violates these terms, it may constitute wrongful termination. Implied Contracts: Even in the absence of a written employment contract, courts may recognize an implied contract based on an employer’s oral or written assurances regarding job security and the implied understanding that termination will only occur for just cause. Public Policy Exceptions: Denver, like many other jurisdictions, recognizes a public policy exception to at-will employment. This means that an employer cannot terminate an employee for reasons that violate established public policies, such as refusing to engage in illegal activities or reporting safety violations. Discrimination and Retaliation Laws: Federal and state laws protect employees from wrongful termination based on discrimination or retaliation, which will be discussed in detail later in this guide.

Federal Laws Protecting Against Wrongful Termination

In addition to Colorado state laws, federal laws provide significant protections against wrongful termination. Employers in Denver must adhere to these federal laws, which include:

1. Civil Rights Act of 1964

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. This includes protection against wrongful termination based on these characteristics.

2. Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA)

The ADEA protects employees who are 40 years of age or older from age-based discrimination, including wrongful termination based on age.

3. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

The ADA prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities. Employers cannot terminate employees solely because of their disability, provided the employee can perform the essential functions of the job with or without reasonable accommodations.

4. Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

The FMLA ensures eligible employees can take unpaid leave for certain family or medical reasons without the risk of wrongful termination or retaliation.

5. Whistleblower Protection Act

Employees who report violations of federal laws, regulations, or other unlawful activities by their employers are protected from wrongful termination under the Whistleblower Protection Act.

Colorado State Laws on Wrongful Termination

In addition to federal laws, Colorado has its own set of laws that provide additional protections to employees against wrongful termination.

1. Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA)

The CADA prohibits discrimination based on age, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, ancestry, or disability. Employees who are wrongfully terminated based on any of these protected characteristics can seek legal recourse.

2. Colorado Wage Act

The Colorado Wage Act governs wage-related matters and also provides protection against wrongful termination for employees who assert their rights related to wages or compensation.

3. Colorado Workers’ Compensation Act

Employees who file workers’ compensation claims in Denver are protected from retaliation or wrongful termination. Employers cannot fire an employee solely for seeking workers’ compensation benefits.

Filing a Wrongful Termination Claim in Denver

If you believe you have been wrongfully terminated, it’s essential to understand the steps involved in filing a claim.

1. Document Everything

Keep detailed records of your employment history, including performance evaluations, disciplinary actions, and any evidence related to the wrongful termination.

2. Consult an Attorney

Seek legal counsel from an experienced employment attorney who can evaluate your case, advise you on your rights, and help you navigate the legal process.

3. File a Complaint

File a complaint with the appropriate government agency. In Denver, this is often the Colorado Civil Rights Division (CCRD) for discrimination cases or the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) for wage-related issues.

4. Consider Mediation or Settlement

In some cases, mediation or settlement negotiations may be an option to resolve the dispute without going to court. Your attorney can guide you through this process.

5. File a Lawsuit

If all else fails, and a resolution cannot be reached through mediation or settlement, you may need to file a lawsuit in court to seek damages and remedies for your wrongful termination.

Conclusion

Understanding wrongful termination laws in Denver is essential for both employers and employees. Employers must be aware of the legal obligations and restrictions when it comes to terminating employees, while employees need to know their rights and how to seek recourse if they believe they have been wrongfully terminated.

Remember that this guide provides a broad overview of wrongful termination laws in Denver and is not a substitute for legal advice. If you are facing a wrongful termination issue, it is crucial to consult with an experienced employment attorney who can provide guidance tailored to your specific situation. By understanding your rights and responsibilities, you can navigate the complexities of wrongful termination and work toward a fair resolution.