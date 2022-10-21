5 Top Business Podcasts for Mindful Entrepreneurs

In recent years, podcasts have become increasingly popular, with people of all ages and backgrounds listening to shows on various topics.

While countless entertainment-focused podcasts exist, many people also turn to podcasts to learn new things. After all, educational podcasts are available on just about any topic you can imagine, from history and politics to business and personal finance.

Here are a few of our favorites if you’re looking for some top business podcasts to listen to.

The Ramsey Show

The Ramsey Show is a popular business podcast hosted by entrepreneur and financial expert Dave Ramsey. Ramsey offers advice on budgeting, investing, and debt reduction on the show.

Ramsey is known for his no-nonsense approach to personal finance and doesn’t shy away from controversial topics. This makes for an exciting and informative listen, even if you don’t always agree with everything he says.

Planet Money

Planet Money is a podcast from National Public Radio (NPR) that focuses on economics and finance. The show closely examines the stories behind the headlines, delving into topics like the global financial crisis, the housing market, and the rising cost of college tuition.

What makes Planet Money stand out is its ability to make complex topics accessible and enjoyable to a broad audience. If you’re looking for a podcast that will make you think about the world differently, this is one to check out.

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This podcast is about entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity. On the show, host Guy Raz interviews some of the world’s most successful business leaders to learn about their journeys to success.

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned business professional, you will find something inspiring and informative in this podcast.

Jocko Podcast

Former Navy SEAL commander Jocko Willink hosts the Jocko Podcast. On the show, they discuss a wide range of topics related to business, leadership, and military strategy.

What sets the Jocko Podcast apart from other business podcasts is the unique perspective that Willink brings to the table. As former military leaders, they have a wealth of experience and insight to share on topics like teamwork, discipline, and decision-making.

Brown Ambition

Brown Ambition is a podcast about financial empowerment for women of color. On the show, hosts Mandi Woodruff and Tiffany Aliche offer advice on investing credit and career advancement.

What makes Brown Ambition so unique is its focus on empowering women of color to take control of their finances. If you’re looking for a podcast to inspire and educate you, this is one to check out.

How Can a Business Podcast Help Educate You?

There are countless top business podcasts available today that can provide listeners with valuable insights and perspectives on a wide range of topics. Whether you’re looking to learn about a specific industry or gain general business knowledge, there’s likely a podcast that can help educate you.

One of the main benefits of top business podcasts is that they offer on-demand content that you can listen to at your convenience. This means you can easily fit educational listening into your busy schedule without making time for formal classes or lectures.

In addition, many top business podcasts feature interviews with successful professionals who can offer their unique insights and expertise on various topics.

So why is it important to educate yourself?

Gaining new knowledge and skills can help you advance your career and become more well-rounded. In addition, keeping up with the latest trends and developments in your industry can help you stay ahead of the competition.

Whether you’re looking to boost your resume or simply broaden your horizons, top business podcasts can be a powerful tool for self-improvement.

FAQs

Where can I find business podcasts?

There are a number of ways to find business podcasts. You can search for them on popular podcast platforms like iTunes and Spotify or use a search engine like Google to find ones that are specific to your interests. You can also ask people in your network for recommendations.

Why you should use blogs and podcasts to market your business?

Blogs and podcasts can help you reach a wider audience, build trust and credibility, and establish yourself as an expert in your industry. In addition, they can be a cost-effective way to market your business.

Why are podcasts good for business?

Podcasts are an excellent way to reach potential customers, build relationships, and create engaging content. In addition, they offer flexibility and can be a cost-effective way to market your business.

