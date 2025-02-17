We’ve all heard horror stories about missing boxes, damaged furniture, or that one friend whose cool vintage sofa mysteriously “disappeared” during a move. Hiring the wrong movers can turn an exciting transition into a stressful nightmare. The last thing you want is to end up paying for broken dishes or chasing down a moving company that suddenly stops answering calls.

To avoid these moving day disasters, here are three essential things to check before hiring your movers.

Reputation: Read the Reviews

A fancy website and a friendly voice on the phone don’t always mean a moving company is trustworthy. Before you book, take the time to dig into their reputation. Online reviews are your best friend—check Google, Yelp, and even the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for red flags like repeated complaints about lost items, delays, or hidden fees.

Look for movers who have many positive reviews over a long period, not just a handful of recent ones (which could be fake). Pay attention to how the company responds to negative reviews, too. Do they offer to make things right, or do they ignore complaints? If something feels off, trust your gut and keep searching.

Bonus tip: Ask for recommendations from friends or family.

License and Insurance: Protect Yourself from Scams

Would you hand your car keys to someone who isn’t a licensed driver? Probably not. So why trust your entire home’s worth of belongings to an unlicensed moving company? Legitimate movers have legitimate licenses.

And insurance is just as important. Even the most careful movers can have accidents, and you don’t want to be left replacing a broken TV or antique table out of pocket. A reputable company should offer basic liability coverage at a minimum. You might want to consider full-value protection or even additional insurance if you have valuable items. Never assume your stuff is automatically covered—always ask!

Pricing and Hidden Fees: Get Everything in Writing

Nobody likes surprise charges, especially on moving day. Some movers lure customers in with low quotes, only to hit them with unexpected fees for things like long carry distances, extra stairs, or heavy items. To avoid this, ask for a detailed written estimate upfront.

A good moving company should offer a binding or “not-to-exceed” estimate, meaning your final cost won’t be higher than the quoted price. Be wary of movers who only give you a verbal quote —this is often a red flag for shady pricing tactics.

Also, double-check their cancellation policy. Life happens, and if your plans change, you don’t want to be stuck paying a hefty cancellation fee.

Moving is stressful enough without worrying about whether your movers will show up (or if your belongings will make it to your new home intact). So use these tips!

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos