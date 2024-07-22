The Journey of Men of Color in Tech

Photo by Desola Lanre-Ologun

Men of color in the tech industry are not only making waves with their contributions but also experiencing a unique set of challenges and victories that shape their professional and personal lives. The journey to success in an industry where diversity is still catching up can be tough, but the impact of these trailblazers is profound.

The Lonely Path to Success

Achieving success in tech can be isolating for men of color. As they rise through the ranks, they often find themselves in environments where few share their background or experiences. This can create a sense of loneliness, even amidst professional accomplishments.

“As you begin to achieve great success, it can be incredibly isolating as the people around you might not be experiencing a similar flourishment,” reflects Dawa Tarchin Phillips, CEO of TAIWA. “For communities of color, the ability to excel can be particularly difficult as they encounter a variety of systematic blockades.”

These barriers include implicit biases in hiring and promotion, and a lack of access to the networks that are critical for career growth. Despite these hurdles, men of color push forward, driven by a desire to succeed and to pave the way for others.

Giving Back

For many men of color who achieve success, giving back to their communities isn’t just a noble gesture; it’s a necessary part of their journey. By sharing their experiences, knowledge, and resources, they help others overcome the challenges they once faced.

“That is why giving back to the community that brought you closer to your success is instrumental,” says Phillips. This act of giving back not only helps others but also strengthens the community as a whole.

“When a person of color succeeds, the world takes it as a one-off; the miracle that made it out of systematic oppression to achieve greatness,” Phillips continues. “While we are still in the era of firsts in our communities of color – still celebrating presidents and vice presidents of color in the White House – it is imperative to leave the door open for the future generations that rush in behind us. Our accomplishments have a more profound impact than anyone recognizes.”

Changing the Industry and Beyond

The presence of men of color in tech isn’t just about representation; it’s about driving change and innovation. Diverse perspectives lead to better problem-solving and creativity, which are essential in a field like tech.

Many industries today are seeking to diversify their workforce, recognizing that a variety of thoughts and beliefs can lead to groundbreaking work. The tech industry, in particular, thrives on the fresh insights that a diverse workforce can bring.

“The tech industry is incredibly challenging to innovate in, especially as a man of color,” says Phillips. “By giving back to the communities of color from which we originate, we break down systematic barriers that have blockaded us for centuries. The opportunity to share knowledge, resources, and experiences opens a pathway for generational success. Sometimes we are so enveloped in the triumph and success that we forget to thank those who helped us get here and pass on the wealth to those coming behind us.”

Balancing Pressure and Reward

While the professional impact of men of color in tech is significant, the personal toll can be substantial. Balancing the pressures of breaking new ground with the responsibility of paving the way for others can be exhausting. Yet, the rewards—both personal and communal—are immense.

Navigating these dual roles allows them to not only reach their professional potential but also become beacons of hope and change for their communities. Their successes, coupled with their commitment to giving back, create a legacy that empowers future generations to dream bigger and achieve more.

In the end, the journey of men of color in tech is one of both immense challenges and profound impact. Their contributions are reshaping the industry and breaking down long-standing barriers. As they continue to excel, their stories and successes offer inspiration and a roadmap for future generations striving to make their mark.

Related

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos