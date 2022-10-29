The Do’s and Don’ts of Following Up After an Interview

Regarding interviews, the follow-up is just as necessary as the initial meeting. By taking the time to properly thank your interviewer and express your continued interest in the position, you can set yourself apart from other candidates and demonstrate your professionalism.

However, there is a right and wrong way to follow up after an interview. Here are some tips to help you make the most of this crucial step in the job search process:

Do:

Write a thank-you note – This is one of the most important things you can do after an interview. A handwritten note shows you are willing to take the extra time to express your gratitude. It also gives you another opportunity to reiterate your interest in the position.

Make a good impression – Just because the interview is over doesn’t mean you should stop trying to make a good impression. Remember to be courteous and professional when interacting with anyone from the company, whether through email, over the phone, or in person.

Follow up at the right time – There is such a thing as following up too soon or too late. aim to send your thank-you note within 24 hours of the interview and wait at least a week before contacting the interviewer again.

Continue to network and stay in touch with people who can help you land your dream job.

Don’t:

Be too pushy – While expressing your interest in the position is essential, you don’t want to come across as desperate or pushy. Avoid pestering the interviewer with multiple phone calls or emails.

Be too casual – Remember to keep things professional even if you feel you hit it off with the interviewer. This means no text messages, emojis, or overly familiar language.

Forget to proofread – A thank-you note is not the time to make careless mistakes. Be sure to proofread your letter before sending it off, or better yet, have someone else look at it.

Send a generic thank-you email – personalize it for each interviewer. This shows that you were paying attention during the conversation and makes the recipient feel appreciated.

Call or text the hiring manager – that’s too aggressive. If you haven’t heard back after a week or two, it’s okay to reach out to the hiring manager and inquire about the status of the position. But stick to email or phone calls for this follow-up.

Give up – The job search process can be long and frustrating, but keeping your chin up is essential. Stay positive and continue networking and applying for jobs even if you don’t hear back immediately. The right opportunity will eventually come along!

Ask for feedback – it’s okay to ask for feedback after an interview, but don’t get too specific. Stick to general questions such as, “Is there anything you think I could improve on?” or “Do you have any suggestions for how I could better prepare for interviews in the future?”

Be unprepared – This one goes without saying, but it’s important to mention nonetheless. Showing up to an interview without doing research or knowing anything about the company is a surefire way to sabotage your chances of getting the job. So do yourself a favor and come prepared!

By following these tips, you can ensure that your follow-up is professional and effective.

FAQs

How soon after the interview should I send a thank-you note?

You should aim to send your thank-you note within 24 hours of the interview.

Is it okay to reach out to the interviewer if I haven’t heard back in a while?

If you haven’t heard back after a week or two, it’s okay to reach out to the interviewer and inquire about the status of the position. But stick to email or phone calls for this follow-up.

What if I didn’t do well in the interview? Should I still send a thank-you note?

Yes! Even if you don’t think the interview went well, it’s important to send a thank-you note. This shows that you’re professional and courteous and might even give you a chance to redeem yourself.

What should I say in my thank-you note?

You should express your gratitude for the opportunity to interview, reiterate your interest in the position, and mention anything you forgot to say during the interview. You can also use this to address concerns the interviewer may have raised.

What if I’m unsure how to get in touch with the interviewer?

If you’re unsure how to get in touch with the interviewer, your best bet is to reach out to the company’s HR department. They should be able to put you in touch with the right person.

I’m not very good at writing thank-you notes. Any tips?

Be sure to keep it short, sweet, and to the point. Express your gratitude, reiterate your interest in the position, and mention anything you forgot to say during the interview. Avoid getting too personal or making any mistakes. Proofread your note before sending it off, or better yet, have someone else look at it for you.

