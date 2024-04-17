The Cost of Not Hiring a Car Accident Lawyer

Most car accident lawyers work on a contingency basis, meaning injury victims pay no legal fees unless they recover damages. They also typically offer free case evaluations.

You’re at a Loss of Peace of Mind

Car accident victims have a lot on their plate after an accident. They must juggle doctor visits, transportation arrangements and household chores while trying to recover from their injuries.

When a victim is in this state, they may say or do things they later regret, especially during conversations with insurance companies. Having an empathetic, experienced car accident attorney by your side can help you avoid these mistakes.

It’s also important to understand how a lawyer charges fees and expenses, which can impact the amount of money you receive from your settlement. Most attorneys on car accident cases work on a contingency basis and charge 33% to 40% of the amount they get for their clients. They should clearly explain their fee structure during the initial consultation.

You’re at a Disadvantage

Most attorneys for auto accidents take cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning they only get paid a portion of any settlement or jury award. This allows victims of car accidents to obtain skilled legal representation without spending their money upfront.

It’s crucial to remember that these costs may change depending on how complicated your case is. Attorneys may also factor in costs and expenses such as obtaining medical records, court filing, and expert witness fees.

A good car accident lawyer can help you recover a wide range of damages, including your medical bills, lost income, and household expenses. They can also help you recover compensation for funeral and burial expenses and other wrongful death damages. They can also level the playing field in a car accident case against insurance companies, with lawyers and adjusters fighting for their financial bottom line.

You’re at a Loss

Attorneys for auto accidents can shield you from shady insurance providers who may try to take advantage of you. They’ll also see that a settlement adequately compensates your losses.

Most injury attorneys don’t require upfront fees for their services, but they charge a contingency fee of 33% to 40% of the amount they recover for you. They will provide a free consultation to determine the merits of your case.

Additionally, they will know about important legal deadlines you may have to meet to file your lawsuit. This includes state laws that mandate how long you must submit a claim after an accident. With an attorney, you can avoid these deadlines and lose out on financial compensation.

You’re at a Loss of Control

You’re at the red light after a long day, and you reach down to change the radio station when another car hits you. Neither driver was injured, and the vehicles only had minor damage.

At the scene of a crash, you’re under stress and may make statements that can be twisted against you by insurance companies to lower your settlement or deny your claim altogether. An experienced lawyer can help you avoid these pitfalls.

Car accident lawyers bring their specialized knowledge of the law to your case, accurately calculating both economic (tangible costs like medical bills and lost wages) and non-economic damages (emotional distress, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and other intangibles). They also have a wealth of resources to build strong cases for clients.

You’re at a Loss of Information

Car accident attorneys have a wealth of resources to pull answers from for your case, including medical documents, police reports, photographs and video footage, auto repair receipts and estimates, and more. All of this can support your claim for special and general damages.

Insurance companies have teams of adjusters trained to work against your claim and present you with lowball opportunities. They are less likely to use these tactics with an attorney and are more likely to play fair.

You should always prioritize your safety following a car accident, but you should also make sure that you exchange information with the other driver and any witnesses. It would be best if you did this to make sure you get all the crucial information needed for your claim.

