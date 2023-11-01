The Antiviral Drugs Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR of 4.7% During The Period 2023-2030

Global Antiviral Drugs Market was valued at USD 58.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 80.66 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7%.the analysis period will be 2023-2030.

Antiviral drugs are a class of medication that is used to kill or suppress the ability of a virus to replicate hence it prohibits the virus potential to proliferate and reproduce. Viruses are made of genetic material such as DNA or RNA which is alive when it is outside in the environment but gains its ability to reproduce and proliferate when it enters a susceptible host. In addition, antiviral drugs can prevent and protect individuals from getting viral infections or spreading the virus to others.

Antiviral Drugs Market report studies the Antiviral Drugs with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast. The study includes some of the most vital insights about the regional landscape of this vertical in tandem with the companies that have established a successful stance in the industry. The market is fragmented by the presence of several regional and international players.

Gilead Sciences Inc (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc (US), AstraZeneca (UK), AbbVie Inc (US), Merck & Co Inc (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Zydus Cadila (India), Cipla Inc (India), Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc (US), Hetero (India), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Apotex Inc (Canada), Mylan N.V. (US), Vir Biotechnology Inc (US) and others major key players.

Increasing investments within the field of antiviral drugs because of their various advantages ar leading to the arrival of extra opportunities for more analysis in laboratories. medicine facilitate to diminish the length of respiratory disorder symptoms and are instructed for each treatment and hindrance of respiratory disorder. The medicine also can cut back the danger of complications like metastasis complications requiring antibiotics, ear infections in kids, and hospitalization in adults.

COVID-19 Impact on Antiviral Drugs Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased the demand for antiviral drugs globally. Moreover, COVID-19 disease has instigated governments to increase funding for research and development of antiviral drugs. COVID-19 has spurred the demand for antiviral drugs. Moreover, COVID-19 is an infectious viral disease of the upper respiratory tract hence it has a positive impact on the antiviral drug market. Furthermore, a government-imposed ban on transportation and the number of workers presents in antiviral drug manufacturing companies caused a small yet considerable impact on the production and supply chain.

Antiviral Drugs Market Segmentation:

In Market Segmentation On By Type, Antiviral Drugs Market Report Covers:

Branded

Generics

In Market Segmentation By Application, Antiviral Drugs Market Report Covers:

Influenza

HIV

Hepatitis

Coronavirus Infection

Human Papillomavirus

Others

Following Regions Are Highlighted Antiviral Drugs Market Report:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

Key Industry Development in Antiviral Drugs Market

In September 2021, Gilead Sciences Inc declared the results of their phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficiency and safety of a three-day course of Veklury (Remdesivir). The results are remarkable as they showed positive effects for the treatment of COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients who were at high risk for disease progression. The study involved 562 participants. These fresh data emphasize remdesivir’s capability to aid the high-risk patient to recover before the advancement of the disease and stay out of the hospital.

