SWOT Analysis of Disney (NYSE: DIS): Key Findings and Insights

The magical world of Disney (Walt Disney CO NYSE: DIS) has captivated audiences worldwide for almost a century. Founded in 1923, the Walt Disney Company has established itself as a leading entertainment brand, delivering unforgettable experiences through theme parks, movies, television shows, and streaming services. With a legacy spanning nearly a hundred years, this global powerhouse has brought happiness to millions and has managed to continuously adapt and change to meet the challenges of an evolving industry.

Delving deeper into the company’s strategy, a comprehensive SWOT analysis reveals the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats offering insights that inform growth and decision-making. A thorough understanding of these factors allows us to objectively assess the current business status and identify areas for potential improvement, ensuring that Disney remains at the forefront of the entertainment industry, captivating and inspiring the hearts and minds of future generations.

Key Takeaways

Disney is a global entertainment powerhouse that has continued evolving and adapting for almost a century.

A comprehensive SWOT analysis highlights important factors influencing the company’s growth and decision-making.

Current successes and areas for improvement allow Disney to remain competitive while continuing to captivate the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide.

Brief History

Once upon a time, in 1923, two creative brothers named Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney embarked on a groundbreaking journey to bring imagination and entertainment to the world. They surely went beyond their wildest dreams, giving birth to an entertainment titan we know today as The Walt Disney Company.

In its early days, Disney captivated audiences with its iconic animated character – Mickey Mouse. As the years went by, the entertainment giant continued to evolve and grew its enchanting charm by embracing new characters, acquiring new companies, and expanding across platforms. Like a classic fairy tale, Disney’s adventure had its fair share of ups and downs, facing a few setbacks here and there. Nevertheless, the company’s tenacity and adaptability carried it forward through the winds of change.

In animation, Disney’s innovative spirit shone bright with feature films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and it didn’t stop there. The company’s reach flourished in other realms by embracing innovation and constantly pushing the boundaries. Disneyland, arguably the happiest place on Earth, was a testament to this imaginative ingenuity, materializing Walt’s idea of a magical destination that would transport guests into uncharted territory.

Behind the scenes, the dynamic duo of Walt and Roy masterminded a harmonious balance between creativity and business acumen. Indeed, to paint the company in broad strokes, you could say that Walt was the visionary and Roy the orchestrating genius.

Disney’s vast empire today comprises an overwhelming portfolio of successful businesses, including film, television, theme parks, and consumer products. Their unstoppable ambition led to acquiring up-and-coming giants such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, further cementing Disney’s place in the annals of entertainment history.

And so, the tale of Disney’s evolution unveils countless feats and achievements over time. The legacy of Walt and Roy O. Disney’s passion, resilience, and pioneering spirit has inspired and enchanted generations, continuing to light the path for an ever-expanding dreamscape.

SWOT Analysis Overview

The Walt Disney Company, a global titan in family entertainment and media enterprise, has weathered its fair share of ups and downs since its inception in 1923. Let’s delve into its SWOT analysis, highlighting its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats!

Strengths: Disney boasts a robust product portfolio, ranging from broadcast television networks like ABC to cable sensations such as ESPN and the Disney Channel. Its diverse offerings have positioned Disney as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Moreover, their globally recognized franchises like Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar have become synonymous with innovation and quality storytelling. With over 223,000 employees, Disney’s creative workforce is always propelling it forward.

Weaknesses: Though a giant, Disney isn’t immune to challenges. For instance, its high dependence on the U.S. market can hinder growth. Additionally, the frequent revenue fluctuations in their movie production and theme park divisions can lead to uncertainty. Maintaining constant, skyrocketing levels of excellence can also tax any endeavor.

Opportunities: Nevertheless, Disney can seize multiple growth opportunities! With the rise of streaming platforms, Disney+ presents itself as a force to be reckoned with. Furthermore, emerging markets like China and India offer new frontiers for Disney to expand and influence. Besides, the company’s acquisition spree, like the recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox, has the potential to diversify and strengthen its market position even more.

Threats: On the flip side, Disney faces stiff competition from other entertainment and media giants, such as Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Bros. Additionally, changes in consumer preferences and the swift pace of technological advancements could threaten their traditional business model. Lastly, the company isn’t exempt from global crises like economic downturns and pandemics, which can significantly impact its operations.

In a nutshell, the Walt Disney Company’s resilience through thick and thin is a testament to its dynamic synergy of innovation, creativity, and strategic direction. Like a rollercoaster ride, navigating the entertainment landscape isn’t devoid of twists and turns, but with their imaginative zeal, Disney continues to make headway and enchant the world.

Strengths

Disney’s strengths are truly remarkable, making it an entertainment powerhouse. Their diverse range of brands, characters, and franchises, such as Mickey Mouse, Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm, have stood the test of time and continue to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Of course, we can’t forget the impact of Disney’s Parks and Resorts, like Disneyland and Disney World, which have set the gold standard for magical theme park experiences. These world-famous destinations are where imagination comes to life, contributing to Disney’s strengths.

Besides theme parks, Disney has a strong presence in film and television, owning renowned studios like ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic. This allows them to reach a broad audience across genres and age groups. Their streaming services, Disney+, Hulu, and Hotstar, have become key players in the entertainment world, offering a diverse selection of family-friendly content, hit television shows, and live sports events.

Another feather in Disney’s cap is its foray into the music industry and its popular Disney Cruise Line, which consistently receives rave reviews from passengers. All these ventures showcase Disney’s knack for innovation and staying ahead of the curve.

And frankly, it’s no surprise that Disney is considered one of the most valuable brands in the world. With a repertoire featuring iconic characters, unforgettable stories, and groundbreaking technological advancements, Disney has a massive and loyal fan base that spans generations.

Above all, what sets Disney apart is their ability to create a sense of wonder and nostalgia that resonates with both children and adults alike. Their unwavering commitment to bringing magic and exceptional quality to every aspect of their business is a testament to their enduring success in the global marketplace.

Weaknesses

Oh dear, it seems like even the magical world of Disney faces its fair share of weaknesses. Due to the relentless hammering by the Covid-19 pandemic, Disney’s parks, experiences, and products division suffered a staggering 85% decrease in revenues, shrinking to just $1.0 billion. The pandemic left an indelible mark on the earnings of the House of Mouse.

But wait, there’s more. Disney doesn’t just have to grapple with the consequences of a global health crisis. The entertainment and media industry competition is fiercer than a pack of lions. Mighty giants like Netflix, Fox Entertainment, and Universal Studios constantly compete for a slice of the same pie. Staying ahead in this rat race can be tough as nails with shifting trends and preferences.

Alas, the regulatory landscape doesn’t do Disney any favors, either. The company has to navigate a labyrinth of regulations differing from country to country. Coordinating and complying with these regulations is akin to walking on thin ice, making international operations quite the tightrope walk.

Speaking of expansion, the company’s diverse portfolio adds another layer of complexity to the mix. Spanning amusement parks, film, music, video games, and streaming services, managing the intricacies of each division can be a Herculean task. Coordination between departments goes from being as sweet as a piece of cake to a nightmare with no end.

But every silver lining has a cloud; for Disney, it’s the label of being a “kids’ company.” Although its child-centric brand image appeals to a broad audience, it inevitably limits its scope and restricts the company from fully exploring darker, more mature themes. It’s a double-edged sword they must wield and keep balanced with extreme care.

Well, there you have it, a look into the chinks in Disney’s armor. With weaknesses spanning from pandemic-related losses to intense competition and complex operations, it’s clear that even the most magical companies can’t escape the challenges of the real world.

Opportunities

Disney is no stranger to changing tides; they’ve got their eye on the horizon, eager to seize new opportunities as they surface. Expansion into emerging markets is a golden ticket for the media conglomerate. By nestling its way into countries like India, Brazil, and Russia, Disney can tap into a well of potential consumers who are hungry for world-class entertainment.

Virtual reality and other innovative technologies are transforming the way we experience stories. As a pioneer, Disney should jump into this space with both feet. Imagine immersing yourself in a thrilling Marvel superhero adventure or witnessing first-hand the magic of a classic Disney tale. It’s undoubtedly an exciting time to be in the industry, and Disney is poised to make its mark!

Regarding Showbiz, Disney’s got a flair for putting on dazzling performances. Developing more shows for Broadway or Disney+ will create a buzz around the brand and provide a new revenue stream. To top it off, marketing these spectacles like there’s no tomorrow would catapult Disney into the hearts and minds of even more fans worldwide.

Licensing opportunities are like icing on the cake, adding sweetness to Disney’s impressive repertoire. These beloved characters can further spread their magic by establishing partnerships with other brands and industries. The possibilities are endless, from Mickey Mouse gracing fashion runways to Frozen-inspired merchandise flying off the shelves.

Innovation is necessary in today’s fast-paced world, and Disney is, without a doubt, a company that dares to push the envelope. By creating groundbreaking attractions at its theme parks, Disney will continue to enchant its visitors. Cross-pollination of ideas between Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic could produce an unimaginable synergy and propel Disney to unknown heights.

In today’s entertainment landscape, it’s adapt or get left behind, and Disney is primed to conquer new frontiers. Emerging markets, leaps in technology, unbridled creativity in shows, savvy marketing, lucrative licensing deals, and relentless innovation will ensure Disney remains a powerhouse in the industry for years.

Threats

Ah, the ever-looming threats in the entertainment industry! As a dominant force, Disney faces quite some challenges from various entities. Fasten your seatbelts, and let’s delve into the key threats the House of Mouse faces today.

You’d think Disney has it all under control, right? Well, think again. Competitors have been popping up like mushrooms, vying for a piece of the entertainment pie. Streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime have grown tremendously, giving folks many choices for what to watch. Their top-notch, original programming and ease of access make them fierce rivals.

But it doesn’t stop there! Heavyweights like Comcast and Sony are also making huge strides in the market, constantly upping the ante and putting pressure on Disney to stay ahead. It’s certainly no walk in the park.

Now, let’s not forget about that pesky issue of Piracy. Ahoy, mateys! As much as the company invests in producing exhilarating content, the pirates of the digital seas are always lurking, ready to hoist their Jolly Roger flags. Illegal distribution of movies and shows leads to significant revenue losses for Disney, a battle unlikely to go away anytime soon.

To top it all off, the changing landscape of the entertainment world makes it tougher for Disney to predict future threats. With technology, audiences, and trends continuously evolving, it’s increasingly challenging for Mickey and their friends to keep their eyes on all the hurdles.

So, there you have it, folks! Disney faces a veritable minefield of threats from both existing and unforeseen challenges. Can they stay on their toes and navigate these stormy seas to retain their shine as an entertainment powerhouse? Only time will tell.

Business Segments

Ah, the wonderful world of Disney! Let’s dive into the four main business segments that make up this entertainment giant: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products.

Media Networks are the beating heart of Disney’s content creation and distribution. They encompass various television networks, radio stations, and digital operations. From the beloved Disney Channel to the worldwide sensation ESPN, Disney’s media networks have you covered when it comes to all things entertaining. But wait, there’s more! With the acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Disney gained control of even more media powerhouses, such as National Geographic and FX Networks.

Moving on to Parks and Resorts, where the magic comes to life! Disney operates theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and vacation clubs around the globe. With its iconic castles, thrilling rides, and unique experiences, it’s no wonder that Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are top vacation destinations. But let’s not forget about the international parks in Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Shanghai – talk about a global adventure!

Let’s shift gears and venture into Studio Entertainment, where our favorite stories and characters are brought to life on the big screen. Disney owns many studios, including Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios. Each studio has its distinct flavor and storytelling mastery, offering diverse film options catering to all tastes. From the enchanting world of Frozen to the action-packed Avengers movies, Disney’s portfolio of blockbusters is as vast as exciting.

Last but certainly not least, we come to Consumer Products. This segment is about merchandising – think toys, apparel, home goods, and more! Disney has built an empire of licensing partnerships, retail stores, and e-commerce sites, all designed to put their iconic characters and franchises into the hands and homes of their devoted fans. From Star Wars action figures to Disney Princess dolls, there’s something for everyone in this consumer products wonderland.

In a nutshell, Disney’s business segments represent a powerhouse of creativity, innovation, and magical experiences. Each segment plays a crucial role in making Disney the entertainment behemoth it is today.

Financial Performance

Ah, Disney’s financial performance! It’s truly fascinating to see how the entertainment giant has been faring. The company has remained a prominent player in the industry through thick and thin. Let’s take a deeper look, shall we?

Disney’s revenue has seen quite the rollercoaster ride over the past few years. COVID-19 certainly had a hand in that, with various business segments heavily affected, such as theme parks and cruise lines. Although the company faced numerous challenges, Disney pulled off a net income, keeping their profit margin afloat.

In terms of annual revenue, Disney has seen some remarkable growth. For instance, in 2021, Disney reported a whopping $67.41 billion, and in 2022 $ 84.41 billion. Quite a turnaround from the pandemic-stricken year 2020, where the numbers took a noticeable dip. The company’s relentless pursuit of opportunities and the remarkable success of Disney+ have certainly contributed to this resurgence.

Disney’s market cap is a testament to its global dominance and investors’ faith in its stock. Boasting a market cap hovering around $167 billion (as of June 18, 2023), there’s no denying that Disney is a force to be reckoned with.

But wait, there’s more! Disney has always been mindful of keeping a healthy balance when discussing cash flow. This has allowed them to make strategic acquisitions, expand their theme parks, and invest in new technology. It’s no wonder why Mickey and their friends continue to enchant investors.

So, when you think about it, Disney’s financial performance is quite an intriguing narrative. Despite its hiccups, the company has managed to stay at the top of its game. Disney’s financial story is bound to captivate and inspire like one of its fairy tales. Isn’t that something?

Leadership and Management

Disney’s leadership and management have played a pivotal role in sustaining its top-notch position in the market. With a talented, creative, and diverse leadership team, Disney possesses the essential driving force to excel in the highly competitive entertainment industry. This also sets the stage for identifying and pushing forward opportunities while tackling challenges head-on.

Disney’s leadership and management strategy is rooted in transformational leadership. The company’s headquarters in Burbank, California, houses a group of exceptional individuals who inspire others with their innovative approach to business affairs. They are committed to the vision and values set forth by the company’s founding philosophy and make the necessary decisions to maintain the organization’s growth trajectory.

Disney’s leadership is dynamic, which further supplements its SWOT analysis. With an experienced management team that consistently directs the company towards success, they can sail through rough waters and grab hold of every possibility to steer their way to victory. The management teams stretch across the company’s various divisions, including amusement parks, film, music, video games, broadcasting, publishing, and streaming services.

Disney boasts an impressive employee count of more than 200,000 professionals across its global network, and the brilliance of its management truly lies in its ability to tap into this extensive talent pool. Whether creating new worlds in their amusement parks or producing magic on the screen, this collaborative workforce helps bring Disney’s vision to life.

Disney’s leadership and management’s cohesive and skilled approach aligns with the company’s diverse units, delivering unforgettable experiences to the audience. Their ability to identify and respond effectively to the constantly evolving entertainment market landscape helps Disney rise above the competition. With such enthusiastic and powerful backing, the magic of Disney will undoubtedly continue to enchant and captivate generations to come.

External Factors and Industry Analysis

Ah, the glamorous world of the entertainment industry! Regarding Disney, it’s essential to shed light on the external factors affecting this powerhouse. Certain elements can sway Disney’s position in the marketplace within mass media and distribution.

For instance, the rapid advancement of technology has profoundly impacted the entertainment industry. Disney must keep up with the tide as more consumers move towards streaming services and online content. By launching Disney+, they’ve managed to dip their toes into the growing ocean of digital content.

In addition, the ever-changing landscape of global politics can’t be ignored. Geopolitical tensions, trade agreements, and differing copyright laws in various countries are crucial in shaping Disney’s expansion strategy. It’s like a game of chess, and Disney must make calculated moves to maintain their stronghold in the mass media market.

But wait, there’s more! Competitive forces also hold considerable sway over Disney’s position. New entrants, rival companies, and changing consumer preferences certainly keep the company on its toes. Adapting to these changes isn’t just a matter of waving a magic wand; it involves innovation, market analysis, and strategic planning.

Last but not least, let’s not overlook the significance of economic factors. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates, inflation, and disposable income levels all shape the industry. In a nutshell, Disney must be prepared to tackle these roller-coaster rides in the economy.

So, there you have it—a brief jaunt through the world of external factors and industry analysis for Disney. Navigating mass media, entertainment, and distribution is no small feat, but Disney continues to forge ahead amidst these shifting landscapes. Time will tell which adventures await The House of Mouse in the ever-evolving entertainment world.

Competition and Collaborations

Ah, competition! The spice of life in the world of entertainment, indeed. Disney, a renowned global behemoth, constantly encounters formidable opponents but thrives on collaborative ventures too.

Picture this: Disney strutting on the red carpet, directly locking horns with a fellow media mogul like Universal Studios. The battle is over movie production, animation studios, and creative teams. As part of the NBC Universal family, Universal Studios casts a formidable shadow with its influential media networks, theme parks, and film and television production prowess. Enough to give Disney a run for its money, wouldn’t you agree?

Disney, astute as it is, places great emphasis on fostering relationships with creative teams and animation studios. For instance, remember the golden era of Disney and Pixar? Their joint ventures gave birth to mesmerizing classics such as “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” and “The Incredibles.” So, it seems that sometimes, rivals can complement one another—painting a wonderfully surreal image of competition and collaboration melding together for the greater good.

Now, take a step back and imagine the landscapes of movie production and animation studio networks. Disney is at the epicenter like a delicate spider’s web with intricately interwoven connections. It smartly navigates these tangled webs, allying with some while outmaneuvering others. One might say that it’s a dance that Disney has perfected over the years!

In a nutshell, Disney’s competitive landscape is an intricate web of players, filled with both heated rivalries and harmonious collaborations.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Ah, the challenges never cease! Even for a powerhouse like Disney, the road ahead is filled with twists and turns. COVID-19 threw a wrench in the works, forcing the company to adapt and overcome rapidly to survive the pandemic. With regulations changing faster than a rollercoaster ride, Disney temporarily closed its theme parks, robbing visitors of their beloved attractions.

But you know what they say, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” Disney’s creativity shone through as they found new ways to stay connected with their audience. They ventured deeper into streaming services with Disney+ and worked on innovating their theme park offerings. Yet, these newfangled content ideas must continue captivating audiences and stay fresh, or they risk losing their magic touch.

It’s not all fun and games, though, as regulations can rear their ugly heads anytime. With each passing day, Disney needs to remain vigilant, ensuring that they abide by the ever-evolving rules while keeping the safety of their visitors at the top of their priority list. Disney must also focus on returning visitor numbers to their pre-pandemic glory in this balancing act.

To top it all off, global events can turn on a dime, making the future outlook for Disney a bit of a guessing game. Will a new pandemic rise? Nobody knows! Or will the world learn to adapt to the limitations imposed by COVID-19? We can only hope. But one thing’s for sure – with the tenacity and creativity Disney has shown so far; it’s a safe bet that they’ll continue to find ways to keep their magic alive in the hearts of millions.

Disney+ SWOT Analysis

Disney+ entered the streaming industry with a bang, taking on giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu. Let’s do a deep dive into the SWOT analysis of Disney+ and see what this platform has in store for viewers.

Strengths

Content Library: Disney’s massive content library, including its recognizable brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, provides Disney+ with a distinct advantage over competitors. This vast offering caters to a varied audience, making the platform attractive to families and die-hard fans.

Brand Power: Disney has a strong brand reputation across generations, and tapping into that nostalgia undoubtedly plays a role in the success of Disney+. The combination of family-friendly content and popular franchises instills trust in consumers that Disney+ will deliver a high-quality streaming experience.

Global Expansion: Disney+ has expanded rapidly across the globe and has made considerable progress in attracting international subscribers. This worldwide presence ensures a broader customer base, contributing to the platform’s growing success.

Weaknesses

Limited Mature Content: Disney+ primarily focuses on family-friendly content, thus limiting the availability of mature themes and series that cater to an older audience. This content restriction might hinder Disney+ in appealing to a wider variety of viewers who seek more diverse options. Disney does not currently fully own HULU, which is hindering their attempts to fully integrate nonfamily content.

Dependency on In-House Content: Disney owns several popular franchises, but the streaming platform primarily relies on in-house content. A lack of external partnerships might restrict the platform’s ability to offer fresh content and keep subscribers engaged continuously.

Opportunities

Original Content: Disney+ has immense potential for creating original content that appeals to existing and new target audiences. Tighter integration with HULU can allow the company to appeal more to households that do not have kids. Investing in exclusive, high-quality original content could boost their subscriber base and keep current viewers engaged.

Strategic Partnerships: Disney+ can explore partnerships with other brands and content producers to enhance their offerings. Collaborating with external creative talents might bring in more innovative ideas and diversify the platform’s catalog, attracting a broader audience base.

Market Segmentation: Exploring niche markets, such as sports or documentaries, could pave the way for Disney+ to expand its target audience and increase the platform’s overall appeal. Offering tailored content for various demographics might also open up new revenue streams.

Threats

Intense Competition: It’s no secret that the streaming industry is fiercely competitive, with established players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video continually expanding their content libraries and investing in originals. This competition might make it challenging for Disney+ to secure a significant market share, hampering its long-term growth.

Piracy: Piracy remains an ever-present issue in the entertainment world, and streaming platforms are no exception. The risk of pirated content being shared illegally might lead to potential revenue losses for Disney+ and hurt the platform’s content creators.

All in all, Disney+ faces both exciting opportunities and daunting challenges in the streaming world. By leveraging its well-loved content library, brand reputation, and global presence, Disney+ can forge ahead as long as they stay innovative and cater to diverse audience tastes amidst the competitive landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Disney’s strengths?

Disney’s strengths lie in its well-established brand, diverse portfolio of products and services, and global presence. They have a treasure trove of popular franchises, such as Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar, providing a steady revenue stream. Beyond that, Disney’s theme parks and resorts and its focus on customer experience give the company a competitive edge that’s hard to beat.

What are Disney’s weaknesses?

Despite its strengths, Disney has a few weaknesses, too. For one, the company is heavily dependent on the success of its key franchises. Should the popularity of these franchises wane, it could significantly hurt Disney’s bottom line. Additionally, the company might struggle with increasing competition in the streaming services market as other players vie for a share of this ever-growing pie.

What opportunities are available for Disney?

With an ever-changing media landscape, Disney has many opportunities waiting to be tapped into. For example, expansion into untapped international markets could open up a whole new world of possibilities for the entertainment giant. Moreover, investments in cutting-edge technology and emerging trends, like virtual reality and eSports, could further cement Disney’s position as a global leader.

What threats does Disney face?

In the world of entertainment, Disney’s not immune to threats. The company faces stiff competition from other media giants like Fox Entertainment, Universal Studios, and Netflix. Furthermore, with the rise of digital piracy and potential changes to copyright laws, safeguarding Disney’s intellectual property has become a growing concern. Lastly, fluctuating economic conditions and global crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can pose significant challenges to the company’s operations.

How does Disney’s competition impact its SWOT analysis?

Competitors play a pivotal role in shaping Disney’s SWOT analysis. While Disney boasts a strong brand and an array of popular franchises, competing studios, and streaming platforms constantly vie for consumer attention. To remain at the top, Disney must be vigilant in its efforts to innovate and adapt to shifting market dynamics, ensuring it can fend off rivals and capture new opportunities that come its way.

How does Disney’s strategy align with its SWOT analysis?

Disney’s business strategy seems well-aligned with its SWOT analysis. The company continually leverages its strengths – its iconic brand and diverse offerings – while seeking ways to address and minimize its weaknesses. By looking for new growth opportunities and remaining alert to potential threats, Disney navigates the highly competitive and rapidly evolving entertainment landscape, securing its spot as one of the industry’s most formidable contenders.