As a leading software producer, SAP is used for managing multiple business processes, developing data processing solutions, and helping with information flow for various organizations.

The company has recently introduced a new service — SAP Process Automation — that enhances the SAP Business Technology Platform. Let’s dig deeper and uncover the details to see if SAP automation is right for your company.

What is SAP Automation?

SAP automation merges its abilities of workflow management and robotization of various repetitive business processes within its Business Technology Platform.

In other words, it eliminates the need to perform repetitive tasks and processes by digitizing and robotizing them through easier automation. Specifically, it does this when integrating the system with the SAP ecosystem of products.

This system needs no coding, is easy-to-use, and provides you with an AI-powered experience. Here are its three major services:

Visual drag-and-drop tools that simplify automation along with in-built industry-specific content

Automation acceleration with the help of the unified capabilities of AI-powered workflow management and automatic robotic process solution

The ability to easily manage automation on an enterprise-grade, multi-cloud platform

Why Should Businesses Invest in SAP Automation?

SAP automation is critical functionality for all businesses today. It helps in cutting down operational costs and speeds up the cycle times. Additionally, it aids team productivity with document processing or process mining and also helps with becoming proficient with handling intelligent automation systems with low-code effort and embedded AI.

Let’s run through a few reasons why SAP automation is valuable:

Simple Build: SAP automation was designed to further simplify the automation tasks. The system comes with 340 pre-built process flows, dashboards, bot automation, applications, forms, industry content, and business rules. SAP S/4HANA content can be used for more than 100 types of automation in sales, manufacturing , sourcing, procurement, and more. SAP Ariba SDKs and success factors give you predefined tasks that simplify the automation of key tasks. SAP Process Automation contains all of it. Faster Automation: The system gives easy access to tasks, workflow management, and decision automation abilities in one tool. AI functionalities leverage machine learning for assisting in decision-making, document processing, etc. Additionally, the system has easy integration with SAP and non-SAP applications that automates complex workflows covering various applications and business processes. Working with a Trusted Platform: The system is credible and businesses can safely and confidently manage their automation on the cloud of their choice when working with their own infrastructure. Automation proves helpful to the IT departments to protect all operations with centralized governance, monitoring, and testing abilities. They can safely approve businesses to build process automation, decision models, and workflows. SAP Process Automation ensures compliance and works in a reliable manner. For that purpose, the system is made to meet all privacy regulations , compliance, and enterprise-class SLAs.

Simplify Workload and Increase Work Proficiency

Many SAP customers will be supported by SAP Process Automation to digitize various business processes and increase their cycle time optimizing transparency.

Customers who currently use SAP Workflow Management or SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation are highly recommended to switch to SAP Process Automation to benefit from access to an increasing number of new, pre-built industry content, no-code development experience, task automation capabilities, and additional workflow management.

Integration of this automation system with other SAP solutions helps employees to eliminate repetitive tasks, simplify them, get proficient with handling automation, increase productivity and focus on more valuable topics. Looking ahead to 2023, what business doesn’t want those things?

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.