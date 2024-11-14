Business owners who store inventory in one or more warehouses should use guard booths to keep tabs on everyone who enters and exits, deter break-ins, and maintain a positive corporate image. How does a security booth achieve those objectives? The booth’s presence, augmented by trained personnel, serves dozens of purposes. Here are the three advantages of using a security booth outside your company’s warehouses.

1. Visitor Tracking

Keeping tabs on everyone who enters and exits a company warehouse is a cost-efficient way to prevent theft and vandalism. A made-to-order security booth is central to visitor-tracking efforts for all companies that store goods in warehouses. Even when thieves get away with precious loot, entry-exit records can help law enforcement authorities track the culprits.

Point-of-entry guard stations give owners high security at a low cost. Guards can screen all entrants and monitor who leaves, how long each visitor or employee is inside the facility, and what they deliver or remove from the warehouse. Having human eyes in a booth helps minimize theft and vandalism.

2. Break-In Deterrent

Modern warehouse security techniques include security booths, surveillance cameras, motion-detection devices, super-smart locking systems, and more. Thieves who study their potential targets tend to avoid well-protected storage facilities. The same applies to stolen cars, where the least protected vehicles suffer the highest theft rates. A visible, outfitted security booth acts like a beacon for bad actors. It is a blatant announcement that the company has invested in on-site security measures and taken a proactive stance against asset loss.

3. Corporate Image

Customers and clients pay attention to how well companies protect their inventory. So do insurance providers. Lax security can lead to higher premiums, fewer customers, and clients who seek more security-conscious suppliers. High-quality guard booths are among the surest ways to boost your corporate image among consumers and clients.

In the high-tech industry, for example, it’s commonplace for clients to visit warehouses before inking deals with a tech supplier. The absence of a security booth can be an instant deal-breaker because it means the owner has not taken the most basic precautions to safeguard valuable assets. The same principle applies to construction, retail, and medical supply companies.

Planning Makes Sense and Saves Money

Owners who keep valuable inventory in warehouses must plan how to protect their assets. While no method is foolproof, using a combination of security tools, like cameras, security booths, and sophisticated locks makes sense. But no matter what an owner decides, consulting a security professional is a great first step.

In most cases, the first acquisition should be a security booth for its cost-effectiveness and ease of installation. After that, the placement of surveillance cameras, the installation of locking mechanisms, and other components of the security array will be decided. Careful planning saves money and results in a more secure warehouse.

Related

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos