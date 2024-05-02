Second Annual Conscious Choice Awards: A Showcase of Visionaries and the Opportunity to Cast Your Vote

Join hosts Billy and Elisabeth Carson for the much-anticipated Second Annual 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards. This year’s ceremony promises to be exceptional with the addition of renowned host Giorgio Tsoukalos and a diverse lineup of nominees who are at the forefront of innovation and leadership in their respective fields.

Get ready to explore the achievements of these notable individuals and decide who will receive your vote.

Podcast Hosts Making a Difference

Erin Lyons: Captivates listeners with her insightful discussions on personal development.

Alex Ferrari: Takes a deep dive into spirituality and personal enlightenment.

Shawn Ryan: Offers a unique perspective from his extensive security and military experience.

Roderick Martin: Tackles the intriguing world of conspiracy theories.

Sean Kelly: Analyzes how technology intersects with social norms, shaping modern society.

Pioneers in Space Anomaly Research

Martine Graney: Advocates for transparency and clarity in space exploration results.

Rami Bar Ilan: Dedicates his research to understanding unexplained aerial phenomena.

Avi Loeb: Widely acclaimed for his studies on interstellar objects, broadening our understanding of the cosmos.

Neville Thompson: Analyzes space mission data to reveal hidden cosmic anomalies.

Television Hosts Offering New Perspectives

Regina Meredith: Provides alternative viewpoints on spirituality and wellness.

Jimmy Church: Explores the enigmatic realm of paranormal activities.

Nick Pope: Shares his extensive knowledge on extraterrestrial life.

Brad Olsen: Unveils the mysteries of Antarctica.

King Simon: Educates on the profound implications of numerology.

Influential Social Media Voices

Influencers such as @shwetasinghkirti, @lawofattractionlive, @princelea, @officialralphsmart, and @merkabah13 empower their online communities with motivational and inspiring content.

Spiritual Guidance for Modern Times

Sadhguru: Offers deep insights on existential issues.

Michael B. Beckwith: Promotes spiritual awareness and self-discovery.

Doctah B Sirius: Focuses on holistic wellness and natural health remedies.

Cortney Kane Sides: Known for her spiritual art and intuitive readings.

Bruce H. Lipton: Bridges the gap between science and spirituality with fascinating insights.

Philanthropists Driving Change

Zeek (New Era): Leverages technology to support educational programs.

Dr. Daniel Amen: Champions mental health and brain optimization.

Chakabars: Works towards societal betterment and community health.

Tim Storey: Known for his inspirational talks that motivate and uplift.

Communities in Schools: Aims to improve educational outcomes for students across the nation.

Musicians Blending Sounds with Spirituality

Londrelle: Incorporates mindfulness into his music.

Trevor Jackson: Innovates within the R&B genre.

Ras Kass: Combines history and storytelling in his rap.

Gorilla Tek: Infuses spiritual themes into his hip-hop tracks.

DAX and Donny Arcade: Both artists integrate deep emotional and metaphysical themes into their music.

Visionary Directors and Producers

Zohar Entertainment: Specializes in content that explores historical and mystical themes.

Sid Goldberg: Focuses on metaphysical and spiritual content.

Caroline Cory: Renowned for her films on consciousness and psychic phenomena.

3rd Phase of the Moon: Known for captivating UFO documentaries.

Health & Wellness Innovators

Mike Rashid: Advocates integrating mental resilience with physical fitness.

Dr. Tara Swart: Applies neuroscience to enhance cognitive functions and resilience.

Tana Amen: Promotes brain health through nutritional approaches.

Dr. Patrick Porter and Dr. Joe Dispenza: Both are pioneers in enhancing mental wellness through innovative techniques.

Entrepreneurs Pioneering Sustainable and Holistic Practices

Gven Sariol: Advocates for sustainable business methods.

Richard Merritt: Brings innovative tech solutions to the forefront.

Kika Wise: Leads the wellness franchise sector.

Robert Grant and Tay & Felicia Sweat: Both are recognized for integrating holistic approaches in business and wellness.

Authors Unraveling the Past

Paul Wallis: Discusses theological interpretations of ancient scriptures.

Matthew LaCroix: Focuses on ancient history and mythology.

Mohamed Ibrahim: Offers insights into Egyptian history.

Graham Hancock and Christopher Dunn: Both delve into ancient civilizations and technologies.

Archaeologists Uncovering Ancient Secrets

Giorgio Tsoukalos: Known for his theories on ancient aliens.

Hugh Newman: Specializes in ancient knowledge and megalithic sites.

Nassim Haramein: Connects physics with ancient technology.

Brien Foerster and Linda Moulton Howe: Explore ancient skulls and alien phenomena.

This event is not only about celebrating these outstanding achievements but also about bringing together like-minded individuals passionate about shaping a better future.



For more information on how to cast your vote and to purchase tickets, please visit the 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards website.



