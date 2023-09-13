8 Must-Have Items To Ease Your Return From Summer Maternity Leave

Summer maternity leave gives you the best of everything: the best weather, the longest days, and plenty of time to snuggle with your newborn and enjoy the sweet bliss of motherhood. Returning to work looms like the first school day when the season winds down.

Fear not, brave mamas! Gearing up for this seasonal transition doesn’t have to be a hassle. You’ll be back in the swing of things in no time with the right tools at your disposal. Let’s discuss some must-have items to make your return from summer maternity leave as smooth as your baby’s cheeks.

1. A Supportive Pumping Bra

Breastfeeding and pumping on the go? It’s no joke. That’s where a quality pumping bra comes to the rescue. No need to fumble around with awkward clasps or uncomfortable fabric — a supportive pumping bra is designed with you in mind.

Look for adjustable straps and multiple hook options to ensure the perfect fit. And don’t forget the breathable fabric that makes it wearable all day. Trust us, this isn’t one of those mommy must-haves you should sleep on. It’s a lifesaver when it comes to convenience and comfort.

2. A Chic, Functional Diaper Bag

Gone are the days when diaper bags were frumpy and monochromatic. Today, you can rock a chic, functional diaper bag that not only holds all the baby essentials but also complements your work attire. There are designs to suit every taste, making the transition from mommy mode to professional seamless. It’s the perfect blend of style and practicality.

3. Comfortable and Professional Workwear

Your maternity clothes might not fit anymore, but your pre-baby clothes might not fit like a glove. That’s okay. This change in the seasons is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe.

Look for structured, professional pieces to pair with a more transitional wardrobe. You can wear maternity leggings with a nice shirt and a blazer, for instance, matching comfort and style. Other things to prioritize are elastic waistbands that don’t pinch, fabrics that stretch with grace, and cuts that flatter. From tailored blazers to soft dresses, the options are limitless.

So, go ahead and strut your stuff at the office … just don’t be surprised when the compliments start rolling in.

4. A Handy Bottle Warmer

Rushing between meetings and feeding times? That’s where a handy bottle warmer shines. A quality bottle warmer is like a best friend to a working mom. It heats milk or formula to the perfect temperature without any fuss.

Portable, efficient, and easy to use, a bottle warmer is one of those gadgets that make you wonder how you ever lived without it.

5. An Inspirational Parenting Book

Navigating the world of parenting and work can be a bewildering maze. How about a guidebook that’s been there and done that? An inspirational parenting book can be your roadmap through the tangled forest of motherhood and career.

It is filled with wisdom, humor, and real-life experiences and provides guidance, comfort, and maybe even a few laughs. Every page becomes a companion, reassuring you that you’re on the right path.

6. A High-Quality Planner

Organization is key, especially when juggling work, baby, and everything. With a high-quality planner, you can keep track of appointments, deadlines, and those precious family moments.

Whether you prefer an elegant leather-bound option or a digital app that syncs across devices, a planner helps you stay on top of your game. No more missing that critical meeting or your baby’s first giggle; everything is neatly laid out for you.

7. A Versatile Nursing Cover

Discretion, comfort, style — you can have it all with a versatile nursing cover. A nursing cover is essential for any working mom to provide privacy during those intimate feeding moments.

Look for one with breathable fabric and a flexible design. Wear it as a scarf, use it as a blanket, or drape it over the stroller.

8. A Compact Stroller for the Office

Speaking of strollers, you might not have thought about a compact stroller designed specifically for the office. When you need to have your little one close, a compact stroller can be a lifesaver. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, it can be tucked away when not in use.

From Strollers to Stilettos

Whether you’re conquering the boardroom or enjoying a quiet moment with your baby, these tools are designed to make your life more manageable, enjoyable, and stylish. Each item brings a touch of magic to the whirlwind of working motherhood, from a supportive pumping bra to that handy bottle warmer.

You don’t have to take this journey alone. With the right items by your side, you’ll be navigating the wild ride of motherhood and career gracefully and confidently, even as your maternity leave ends and you get to work on re-learning your daily routine.