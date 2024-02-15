Recoverable Damages in a Personal Injury Case

If you have been injured due to the negligence or purposefulness of another, you will likely be able to file a personal injury claim. The ultimate goal of filing is to receive justice and compensation for the accident that occurred and the injuries you suffered. There are several different types of damages you may be able to recover in a personal injury case, ranging from economic to non-economic. Here, we will explore the different types of damages that you may be able to pursue.

Economic Damages

The first type of damages you may be able to pursue for your personal injury case is economic. Economic damages, also known as compensatory damages, are tangible, meaning their value can be reasonably assessed. Here are some examples of economic damages:

Medical expenses: If you were injured in an accident, you will likely receive some medical treatment. Medical treatments may include ambulance rides, hospital visits, physical therapy, surgery, medications, x-rays, and doctor bills. A crucial aspect in ensuring that your medical expense damages are as accurate and fair as possible is to provide documentation of any pertinent information regarding your medical treatments.

Future lost wages/earnings: Another type of economic damage you may be able to pursue is future lost earnings. If the injuries you sustained caused you to take time off of work to recover, you may be able to recover the wages you lost while you were healing. Alternatively, suppose you could return to work after the incident but were limited in physical abilities and, therefore, began making less money than you previously did. In that case, you may also recover the difference in wage loss. Lastly, if your injuries leave you unable to return to work altogether, you may be able to recover compensation for any future lost wages.

Property damages: Property damages is another form of economic damages that you may be awarded. For example, if you were in a car accident, you may be able to recover damages for both your damaged vehicle and any personal items of value that were damaged in the car. This can sometimes make it difficult to assess the value, as some may argue certain items are irreplaceable or there may not be a modern-day replacement similar enough to conduct a price estimate. Nonetheless, it is still critical to be aware of and consider pursuing.

Non-Economic Damages

Non-economic damages are another type of damage that you should consider pursuing. Non-economic damages, unlike economic damages, are intangible and difficult to quantify. Here are a few examples:

Pain and suffering: Pain and suffering is the legal term to describe the physical and emotional injuries you have endured as a result of the accident. For example, an injured individual may experience psychological trauma, anger, post-traumatic stress disorder , cognitive dysfunction, and grief. While these injuries may not be as readily apparent and visible, they can still profoundly impact an individual’s life.

Loss of consortium: Another type of non-economic damage is loss of consortium . Loss of consortium can be used to describe the loss of sexual relations, companionship, love, moral support, and more. Essentially, it is a term that encompasses the deprivation of benefits of a relationship.

Scarring and disfigurement: Scarring and disfigurement is a type of non-economic damage an individual can pursue if they have suffered an injury that has altered their physical experience. For example, if someone received severe burn scars or lost a limb, they may be able to recover this type of damage.

Seek Legal Help

If you are filing a personal injury claim, it is highly advised to consult with an experienced St. Petersburg personal injury attorney who can help you decipher what damages you may be able to pursue and help defend you to recover the compensation that you deserve. The help of a lawyer can significantly reduce any undue stress caused by the accident.

