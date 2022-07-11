Rami Beracha: Unexpected Business Growth in the Covid 19 Fallout, and the 2022 Global Economic Crisis

Benefits of a Global Pandemic

Rami Beracha believes Covid 19 can still offer great opportunities for the world, even though it has seen a lot of closures in business and fundamental economic shifts. Beracha encourages people to actively seek digital transformation even though many brick-and-mortar businesses have had their operations halted or transformed.

Beracha’s success in launching two new business ventures during one of the worst economic periods the world has ever experienced proves that this belief is based on the potential for unexpected opportunities. He is an entrepreneur who should be able to see the bright side even in the darkest times. Risks are worth taking in any situation, even those considered critical. Beracha sees Covid’s impact on many people’s dreams as a step forward.

Beracha hails from the tech sector, having worked for an Israeli company. After the pandemic, Beracha reached out and formed a partnership with two business partners. They created a new venture investment fund called Eden Block, based in London’s West End. This fund supports new tech iterations that use Blockchain technology and digital currency. Eden Block is the perfect friend for companies who want to establish new markets or products using this dynamic tech.

Beracha focuses her efforts on the Web 3.0 domain. Rami acknowledges that his customers and younger entrepreneurs recognized this earlier than he did. But, by forming Eden Block, he believes they will soon catch up and identify the promising disruptions in high technology pursuits like VR, robotics, AI, and similar projects.

How Beracha Achieves Business Development during and After the Covid Era

Beracha believes passion, self-confidence, and timing are critical to his company outreach and recent success. Beracha encourages other entrepreneurs not to try to push through a project that doesn’t work out in the end but to pursue goals and ventures he believes in instead. This allows investors and developers to be more flexible and change their minds or adapt to market trends. This is a welcome shift from Silicon Valley’s information-heavy decision-makers.

Beracha created this passionate view of life and how to make choices based on many different experiences. After serving in military service, he was awarded a law degree. He used his law credential to work in a Wall Street legal firm until he decided he wanted to move into the business world. He quickly moved to France to complete his MBA.

Around that time, Beracha started to work for Pitango (Israel’s largest venture-capital fund). It didn’t take long for the top management to recognize Beracha’s hard work. They promoted him to managing partners. There, he managed over 200 Israeli tech startups. Many ended up exiting brands such as Marvel.

Beracha followed his advice again and created Sosa in 2014. This company connects New York with Tel Aviv by supporting high-tech firms with financial investment.

A Rise from the Ashes

Beracha, despite his fame, has had a hard life. Beracha was only 18 when, during the Lebanon War, he joined IDF as a paratrooper. Following his experiences, he was able to pursue an officer’s rank and, in 1983, joined a rescue crew to help injured soldiers navigate a landmine field. Beracha changed the course of history at this point. He fell on a living mine when he tried to help another soldier. He instantly lost his left hand and right leg.

Beracha went into depression when he found himself in a military hospital, with little to do but think about his thoughts. His hopes for a career in military service were dashed, and his identity was questioned. The prospect of not knowing the next step was overwhelming. But something clicked within, and the determination to live a new, fulfilling life emerged.

Beracha was driven to success by this unwavering determination not to give up. After his rehabilitation, Beracha pursued a variety of sports, including snowboarding, cycling, and even hiking to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro. The rest of his life was not defined by being an amputee.

Beracha started to love kite surfing. So he traveled to Panama in search of the waves and relaxation. Beracha could even attach a prosthetic to his surf gear so he could walk and explore the water like professionals.

Beracha says that initially, she was angry after being hurt. “But over time, I found my anger receded and was replaced by acceptance. My belief that regardless of what I do in my life, it will be more difficult for myself than others because of my disability was encouraging. But it will also be more challenging. A kitesurf beginner’s first experience is a thrilling moment. It’s even more memorable when you don’t have a leg or a hand.

Beracha may not know what the future holds, but her willingness to succeed, and her passion for sharing this life with others, will make for many memorable stories.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.