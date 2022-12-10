10 Quotes That Will Inspire You to Save

• Set aside even a small portion of your income to build up savings over time.

Saving money is vital to financial security, but staying motivated and on track can be challenging. To help inspire you to save more money, here are 10 quotes from thought leaders and experienced savers. Read them, reflect on their meaning, and start putting their advice into action in your life!

1. “Do not save what is left after spending; instead, spend what is left after saving.” -Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is one of the world’s most successful investors, and his advice on savings is often cited. This quote emphasizes the importance of putting money away first before spending it – in other words, make sure to budget your finances with a goal in mind and set aside money for savings.

2. “Wealth consists not in having great possessions but in having few wants.” -Epictetus

The Greek philosopher Epictetus believed wealth was determined more by our ability to control our desires than by accumulating material possessions. He encourages us to be mindful of our wants and needs and to practice self-restraint to manage our money better.

3. “If you can save just 10 percent of your income, you’ll be set for life.” -Dave Ramsey

Financial guru Dave Ramsey believes that setting aside a small portion of your monthly income is the key to long-term financial success. By regularly putting even a small amount away, you can build up a cushion over time and ensure that your future needs are met.

4. “The habit of saving is itself an education; it fosters every virtue, teaches self-denial, cultivates the sense of order, trains to forethought, and so broadens the mind.” -T.T. Munger

The American author and entrepreneur T.T. Munger believed that saving money was a form of self-education – it teaches us how to curb our desires, plan for the future, and think more broadly about our finances.

5. “Wealth is not his that has it, but his that enjoys it.” -Benjamin Franklin

One of America’s Founding Fathers, Benjamin Franklin, wrote this famous quote in Poor Richard’s Almanack in 1758. He emphasizes the importance of enjoying your wealth rather than simply accumulating more and more material possessions – focus on using your money wisely so you can truly benefit from it!

6. “Don’t tell me where your priorities are. Show me where you spend your money, and I’ll tell you what they are.” -James W. Frick

The American author James W. Frick encourages us to consider our spending choices, pointing out that it’s easy to say we have specific priorities. Still, it’s another thing to show them through our actions – like saving regularly instead of spending too much on unnecessary items.

7. “If you would be wealthy, think of saving as well as getting.” -Benjamin Franklin

Another famous quote from Benjamin Franklin emphasizes the importance of balancing income with savings to build wealth over time. Not only should we focus on earning more money, but we should also focus on putting away what we can.

8. “Being good with money isn’t about how much you make – it’s about how much you keep.” -Alexa Von Tobel

The founder and CEO of the financial planning website LearnVest, Alexa Von Tobel, encourages us to look beyond our paycheck and think about how to manage our finances more holistically. This quote reminds us that the key to wealth is not always how much money we earn but how well we can save and invest it for the future.

9. “Frugality includes all the other virtues.” -Cicero

The Roman politician and philosopher Cicero believed that frugality – the quality of being thrifty and prudent with money – was an umbrella term for all other virtues. By practicing restraint with our money, we can become more disciplined, humble, and wise in managing our finances.

10. “A penny saved is a penny earned.” -Benjamin Franklin

One of Benjamin Franklin’s most famous quotes emphasizes the value of even small savings. Even if it seems like you are saving just a little bit here or there, it still counts towards your overall financial goals! So don’t forget to save those pennies!

Key Takeaways

1. Saving money is a form of self-education that encourages us to practice self-restraint and develop more significant forethought regarding our money.

2. Setting aside just 10 percent of your monthly income can help ensure long-term financial success.

3. Consider where you spend your money – this will give insight into what your priorities truly are.

4. Balance earning with saving – the key to wealth is not always the amount of money we earn but how well we can save and invest it for the future.

5. Frugality encompasses all other virtues, so focus on being thrifty and prudent with your finances to become more disciplined and wise in managing them.

6. Even small savings add up over time, so remember to save those pennies!

FAQs

How can I make sure I’m saving enough money?

Setting aside 10 percent of your income each month as an investment in your future is essential. You should also consider setting up automatic transfers into a savings account, so you don’t forget to save. Additionally, stay mindful of where you spend your money and limit unnecessary purchases.

What is the key to wealth?

The key to wealth is not always how much we earn but how well we can save and invest it for the future. Consider setting aside 10 percent of your income each month as an investment in your future, and be mindful of where you spend your money.

What is the importance of frugality?

Frugality is an important virtue to practice when managing your finances. It involves being thrifty and prudent with your money so that you can become more disciplined, humble, and wise in managing them. Additionally, if practiced regularly, frugality can lead to greater financial success.

What is the meaning of Benjamin Franklin’s quote, “A penny saved is a penny earned”?

This popular quote from Benjamin Franklin emphasizes the value of even small savings. Even if it seems like you are saving just a little bit here or there, it still counts towards your overall financial goals! So make sure to save those pennies!

