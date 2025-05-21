Professional Riders’ Perspective: Snowboard Brand Preferences Among Elite Athletes

The relationship between professional snowboarders and their equipment represents one of the most symbiotic connections in action sports. For elite riders, board selection transcends mere preference – it becomes a critical performance decision that directly impacts their competitive success, filming productivity, and even personal safety. Understanding how professionals select their equipment offers valuable insights into snowboard performance at the highest levels.

The Athlete-Manufacturer Relationship

Professional snowboarders typically engage with manufacturers through sponsorship arrangements that range from simple product endorsements to deep collaborative partnerships. Team riders often work directly with design and engineering departments, providing feedback that shapes product development. This relationship benefits both parties: riders receive equipment tailored to their needs, while manufacturers gain invaluable performance insights that inform broader product lines.

The most influential professionals, like jeremy jones, have transitioned from sponsored athletes to founders of their own companies. Jones snowboards exemplifies this evolution, with the eponymous founder applying his extensive backcountry experience to create equipment specifically designed for challenging mountain terrain. This direct translation of rider experience into manufacturing represents the ultimate expression of the athlete-manufacturer relationship.

Other professionals maintain signature pro models within established brands. These boards typically reflect the rider’s specific preferences and riding style, often incorporating unique design elements not found in standard production models. These signature designs serve both as performance tools for the athletes and aspirational products for consumers who identify with particular riding styles or personalities.

Terrain Specialization and Equipment Selection

Professional riders typically specialize in specific terrain types, and their equipment preferences reflect these specializations. Backcountry-focused professionals who seek out untouched deep powder and technical lines generally prefer directional boards with setback stances and specialized nose designs that maximize float in untracked snow. The ability to maintain control in variable conditions and navigate complex terrain safely takes precedence over freestyle performance.

Riders focused on mountain freestyle – applying park-inspired tricks to natural terrain features – typically select more versatile equipment. These boards often feature twin or directional-twin shapes that perform well riding switch (with the non-dominant foot forward) while maintaining enough directional performance for variable mountain conditions. The perfect balance between playfulness and stability represents the holy grail for these versatile performers.

Park specialists who spend most of their time hitting jumps, rails, and other constructed features have perhaps the most specific equipment requirements. Their boards typically feature true twin shapes with centered stances and symmetrical flex patterns that perform identically regardless of direction. Durability becomes paramount, as these boards must withstand repeated high-impact landings and the abrasive surfaces of metal rails and features.

The Evolution of Pro Preferences

Professional equipment preferences have evolved significantly over the past two decades, reflecting broader industry trends while often presaging future developments. In the early 2000s, many professionals rode relatively stiff, cambered boards that provided stability for the increasingly large jumps becoming common in competitions and films. These boards featured traditional camber profiles that provided excellent pop and edge hold but could be unforgiving.

As freestyle riding progressed toward more technical rail and feature tricks, many professionals shifted toward softer, more forgiving equipment that facilitated complex maneuvers at lower speeds. This evolution coincided with the development of reverse camber profiles that reduced edge catch during technical tricks while maintaining adequate performance for jumps and transitions.

The most recent evolution has seen many professionals adopting hybrid camber designs that combine elements of both traditional and reverse camber. These sophisticated profiles create multiple contact points with the snow, optimizing performance across diverse terrain. This trend toward versatility reflects the increasingly blurred boundaries between riding styles at the professional level, with many athletes expected to perform across multiple terrain types.

Brand Loyalty and Performance Considerations

While sponsorship arrangements obviously influence professional equipment choices, most elite riders prioritize performance above all else. Many will negotiate specific contract clauses that allow them to ride modified equipment or even competitors’ products in certain situations where their sponsor’s offerings might not be optimal. This performance-first approach ensures that riders can compete at their highest level regardless of business considerations.

Some brands have earned particular loyalty among professionals in specific disciplines. Lib tech, with its magnetraction edge technology and hybrid camber profiles, has developed a strong following among riders who frequently encounter icy conditions or variable snow. Their emphasis on environmental responsibility through sustainable practices has also attracted professionals who prioritize these values.

Never summer, with its reputation for bombproof durability and performance in challenging conditions, has similarly cultivated loyalty among hard-charging professionals who put their equipment through extreme tests. Their early adoption of hybrid camber profiles helped popularize these versatile designs among riders seeking equipment that could handle diverse conditions.

For riders focused on backcountry exploration and big mountain lines, brands like Jones and Arbor have earned dedicated followings. These companies’ emphasis on directional designs optimized for powder performance and variable conditions aligns perfectly with the needs of professionals venturing into remote terrain where equipment reliability becomes a safety consideration.

The Custom Advantage

Many professionals have embraced customization snowboard options that allow them to specify exactly how they want their boards to perform. Companies like Custosnow snowboards have worked directly with elite riders to create equipment tailored to their specific needs and preferences. These personalized snowboard experiences typically begin with detailed consultations regarding the rider’s physical characteristics, preferred terrain, and stylistic approach.

The advantages of customization are particularly evident for riders with unusual physical characteristics or highly specialized performance requirements. Taller, heavier professionals often struggle with standard production boards that aren’t designed for their dimensions. Similarly, riders with specific stance preferences or unique approaches to particular terrain features benefit from equipment designed around their individual needs.

Beyond performance considerations, custom graphics allow professionals to express their personality and aesthetic preferences. For riders whose image forms an important part of their professional brand, this visual customization can be almost as important as the board’s performance characteristics. The resulting best snowboard for each professional represents a unique combination of performance attributes and visual identity.

Testing and Feedback Processes

Professional riders typically participate in extensive testing programs that inform both their personal equipment choices and broader product development. These test team activities often occur during the off-season at southern hemisphere locations or glacier resorts, allowing manufacturers to gather feedback well before production deadlines for the upcoming season.

The testing process typically involves riding multiple prototypes with systematic variations in design elements like flex pattern, sidecut radius, and camber profile. Riders provide detailed feedback on how each variation affects performance in specific conditions and maneuvers. This information helps manufacturers refine designs and understand which elements most significantly impact real-world performance.

Many professionals have developed highly sophisticated analytical approaches to equipment testing, going far beyond subjective impressions to include specific performance metrics. Some work with coaches and technical specialists to document exactly how different equipment affects their execution of specific maneuvers or their performance in particular snow conditions. This scientific approach has elevated equipment development beyond intuition to include quantifiable performance data.

The Impact of Competition Requirements

Competitive snowboarding places unique demands on equipment, with different disciplines requiring highly specialized designs. Halfpipe competitors typically prefer stiffer boards with traditional camber profiles that provide the pop and edge hold needed for generating amplitude and executing technical tricks on icy walls. The extreme forces encountered during competition runs require exceptional durability and consistent performance.

Slopestyle competitors often select slightly softer boards that facilitate the rail sections of courses while maintaining enough stability for the increasingly large jumps featured in modern competitions. These riders typically prefer twin shapes that perform identically in either direction, as switch riding has become a fundamental element of competitive routines.

Boardercross racers use equipment that more closely resembles alpine racing designs, with stiff flex patterns, pronounced sidecuts, and specialized base structures optimized for maximum speed. These highly specialized boards bear little resemblance to the equipment used by freestyle professionals, highlighting the extreme diversity of performance requirements at the professional level.

Filming Considerations and Equipment Selection

For professionals focused on video production rather than competition, equipment selection often reflects the specific demands of filming. These riders frequently encounter a wider range of conditions than competitors, as film projects typically seek out unique terrain and visual settings that may present challenging snow conditions.

Versatility becomes particularly important in this context, as filming schedules rarely allow for the luxury of multiple boards for different conditions. Many film-focused professionals select equipment that performs adequately across diverse terrain rather than excelling in any single condition. This approach ensures they can capitalize on filming opportunities regardless of conditions.

The visual appearance of equipment also takes on greater importance in filming contexts. Distinctive graphics or unique board shapes can enhance visual interest in footage, particularly for point-of-view shots where the board is prominently visible. Some professionals maintain specific “filming boards” with graphics designed to complement their outerwear and overall visual aesthetic.

The Future of Professional Equipment

As we look toward the future, several trends seem likely to shape professional equipment preferences. Advances in materials science continue to enable more precise tuning of performance characteristics, allowing for increasingly nuanced designs tailored to specific riding styles and conditions. Carbon fiber composites, in particular, offer exciting possibilities for controlling torsional flex independently from longitudinal stiffness.

Data-driven design approaches are becoming increasingly common, with some professionals using sensor-equipped boards to gather precise information about how their equipment performs in specific situations. This quantitative approach complements the traditional subjective feedback process, potentially accelerating the development of boards optimized for particular maneuvers or conditions.

Customization will likely continue growing in importance, with advances in manufacturing technology making personalized equipment more accessible. The line between “pro model” and custom-built equipment continues to blur, with some manufacturers offering semi-custom options based on professional designs but modified for individual riders.

The relationship between professionals and their equipment represents one of the most important driving forces in snowboard design evolution. From providing feedback that shapes mass-market products to pioneering entirely new approaches through signature brands, elite riders continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible on snow. Their exacting standards and willingness to experiment with new concepts ensure that snowboard design remains a dynamic, evolving field rather than a static technology.

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos