The ability to solve problems can help you tackle all the obstacles you’ll face in a work environment, even when they’re completely unexpected. The most productive and organized managers can handle problems regularly no matter how large the team is, resulting in a workplace that enjoys better job fulfillment, creativity, and cohesion. Though problem-solving is a skill to refine, there are also many other ways that you can help enhance it.

1. Solve a Few Puzzles

The next time you want to unwind, why not try a jigsaw puzzle instead of sitting in front of the television? Not only will you have the opportunity to relax and have fun, but you can also sharpen your short-term memory and spatial reasoning skills! After all, you need to examine each piece of the puzzle and figure out how they relate to each other to solve the problem.

2. Enjoy Music and Dance

Studies show that combining music and exercise stimulates intellectual thinking and reasoning compared to working in silence. In other words, even dancing can positively impact your ability to solve problems. The next time you find yourself stuck without a clue where to go, throw on your favorite song and get on your feet!

3. Use a Systemic Framework

Even creativity benefits from a structured framework as you can break down challenging problems in more digestible ways. Consider the following process as an example:

Write the information down : This step helps to clarify exactly what problem you are trying to solve. Take in as much impartial information as possible, such as customer surveys or research data.

Look for relationships : Identify how your collected data relates to each other. It’s not unusual for the problem you think you’re solving to change during this stage.

Identify a solution: It’s okay if you don’t have the exact answer; your goal is to generate hypotheses to test against each other. Experiment with traditional A/B testing before moving forward.

4. Ignore Your Assumptions

Just because you see something done often doesn’t mean it’s the right way to approach your problem. Recognize this tendency to default towards the familiar by clarifying the situation when you need an innovative solution and responding appropriately. For example, customer tastes change regularly, so bringing them the best value means keeping up with their current goals.

5. Remain Persistent

Sometimes,a problem takes a long time to solve, requiring consistent, daily action until you find the best solution. Stay persistent and seek alternative resources if you’re not finding what you need. For example, if your current marketing skills aren’t producing desirable results, you might switch to improving the digital content you create.

No matter your industry, specific soft skills like problem-solving are universally valued. Adaptability, communication, and teamwork can help you envision imaginative solutions to significant challenges. Sharpening your problem-solving skills will make you a better employee, no matter your industry or company size.

Related

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos