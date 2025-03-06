Oncology Nutrition Market to Reach USD 3.6 Bn by 2031, Driven by 6.2% CAGR Growth, Rising Cancer Prevalence | TMR

The global oncology nutrition market, valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated US$ 3.6 Bn by the end of the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, which is often accompanied by malnourishment and nutrient deficiencies, and by rising awareness regarding the role of nutrition in improving cancer treatment outcomes.

The oncology nutrition market is being propelled by the significant burden of cancer worldwide, as malnourishment is common among patients undergoing treatment. Enhanced awareness about the impact of proper nutrition on tumor-fighting abilities, immune system support, and overall quality of life is driving the adoption of tailored nutritional interventions. Furthermore, robust investments by governments, advocacy groups, and healthcare institutions have led to improved nutritional screening and specialized dietary solutions designed to meet the unique needs of oncology patients.

Market Introduction

Oncology nutrition involves specific dietary plans and nutritional interventions aimed at addressing the unique needs of cancer patients, who often experience appetite loss, nutrient deficiencies, and weight fluctuations during treatment. These specialized nutrition strategies help improve treatment tolerance, bolster immunity, and enhance overall patient outcomes. The market encompasses a wide range of products including enteral and parenteral nutrition solutions, along with various formulas—standard, elemental, and specialized—designed to meet the diverse nutritional requirements of patients across different cancer types and treatment stages.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cancer:

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death globally, with an estimated 21 million new cases anticipated annually by 2030. The high incidence of cancer directly drives the need for effective nutritional support to manage malnourishment and improve treatment outcomes.

Enhanced Nutritional Awareness:

Increased awareness and education about the benefits of proper nutrition in cancer care are driving demand for oncology nutrition solutions. Advocacy initiatives and government programs have helped highlight the importance of tumor-fighting nutrients, calories, fats, vitamins, and minerals in mitigating treatment side effects.

Investment in Cancer Care:

Significant funding in cancer care—from national healthcare budgets to initiatives like the European Union’s Europe Beating Cancer Plan—is fueling the development and adoption of specialized nutritional products. These investments are aimed at reducing the overall burden of cancer care and improving patient survival rates.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2022 due to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high public awareness of cancer care, and substantial R&D investments in advanced nutritional therapies. Europe is also witnessing steady growth, driven by supportive policies and guidelines, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow as emerging economies invest heavily in cancer care and personalized medicine initiatives.

Analysis of Key Players

Key market players are actively investing in the development of cancer-specific nutritional therapies and innovative formulae to enhance patient care. Leading companies include:

Danone S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Grifols S.A.

Baxter International, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie, Inc.

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

These companies are focused on expanding their product portfolios through strategic partnerships, product innovations, and new market launches to address the growing demand for specialized nutritional support in oncology care.

Key Developments

January 2024: Danone announced a strategic partnership with Resilience, a digital oncology company, to develop an integrated nutrition and oncology module that leverages advanced data analytics for personalized nutritional care.

July 2022: Nestle unveiled China’s first Foods for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) specifically formulated for cancer patients, following a rigorous five-year approval process with Chinese regulatory authorities.

Market Segmentation

Cancer Type: Head and Neck Cancer Colorectal Cancer Hematology Cancer Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Gastrointestinal Cancer Lung Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Others

Nutrition: Enteral Nutrition Parenteral Nutrition

Formula: Standard Formula Elemental Formula Specialized Formula

Distribution Channel: Inpatient Nutrition Outpatient Nutrition

Regions Covered: North America Latin America Asia Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered: U.S. Canada Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Japan China India Brazil Mexico GCC Countries South Africa



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What is oncology nutrition?

A: Oncology nutrition refers to specialized dietary plans and nutritional interventions designed to address the unique nutritional needs of cancer patients. These interventions help manage malnourishment, enhance treatment tolerance, and improve overall patient outcomes during cancer therapy.

Q2: What factors are driving the growth of the oncology nutrition market?

A: The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, which often leads to malnourishment and nutrient deficiencies, as well as by heightened awareness of the role of nutrition in improving cancer treatment outcomes. Additionally, substantial investments in cancer care and supportive government policies are boosting market demand.

Q3: What product segments are included in the oncology nutrition market?

A: The market includes both enteral and parenteral nutrition solutions, along with various formulae such as standard, elemental, and specialized formulas, tailored to meet the nutritional requirements of different cancer types and patient needs.

Q4: Which regions are leading the oncology nutrition market?

A: North America leads the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant R&D investments in cancer care. Europe and Asia Pacific are also witnessing growth driven by increasing cancer incidence and supportive health policies.

Q5: Who are the key players in the oncology nutrition market?

A: Leading companies include Danone S.A., Pfizer Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols S.A., Baxter International, Inc., Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Related

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos